Early Sunday, September 18th, 2022, Shannon Brandt fatally struck 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson at the McHenry, North Dakota street dance. Brandt has since admitted to purposely striking Ellingson after a heated political debate. With elections coming up in November, political debates have been on the rise. Some of the District 24...

MCHENRY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO