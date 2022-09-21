Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
Guitar World Magazine
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date
The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
Smashing Pumpkins Announce New ‘ATUM’ LP With ‘Beguiled’ Single
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a new album, ATUM, a "rock opera in three acts." The 33-song collection is being billed as the sequel to both 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/Machines of God. ATUM (pronounced like "autumn") will be released in segments; each act of 11 songs will come out every 11 weeks on digital streaming platforms. The ATUM vinyl box set will include 10 unreleased songs.
withguitars.com
Lissie announces UK Tour
Having just released her critically acclaimed Americana-tinged indie folk album ‘Carving Canyons’, the multitalented tour de force Lissie now announces a February 2023 UK tour in support of the album. It represents Lissie’s first full scale headline tour here since 2019, and follows a sold-out London show at Lafayette earlier this year.
Nilüfer Yanya Covers PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me”: Listen
Nilüfer Yanya has shared her cover of PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me,” the title track from the iconic English musician’s 1993 LP. Check it out below. Of the song, Yanya said in a statement:. “Rid of Me” haunted me for many years after I first...
withguitars.com
New Music From Alvvays
Listen: Alvvays – “Belinda Says / Very Online Guy”. “Two new lambs for the cultural volcano! One more sweet slurp of alcopop dedicated to the girls wiping tables called ‘Belinda Says’ and the dial-up electronic dream ‘Very Online Guy.’“. – Alvvays. Alvvays have released...
withguitars.com
SunDub’s second single Spirits Eat Music is here
In early 2021, Joanna and Ben Teters, the brother and sister who front SunDub, were shaken to their core by the death of their younger brother, Adam. He was only 20 and was a budding musician and producer, just like most everyone in the family; he had already been working on projects with his older siblings. As you would expect with two musicians, Ben and Joanna used their artistry as a tool to help make sense of their new reality. Though the song and its lyrics were written prior to Adam’s passing, both took on powerful new meaning in the wake of that tragic event.
withguitars.com
Anna of the North shares new single, ‘Nobody’ + announces new album, ‘Crazy Life’
Anna of the North today announces her third-studio album Crazy Life due for release on November 4th via PIAS. Featuring 11 highly anticipated tracks, Crazy Life is an electric body of work displaying the inner workings of Anna of the North’s journey throughout the years. Pre-save the album HERE.
withguitars.com
Los Angeles-based alternative pop artist Jei-Rynn Releases new single “oxytoxin;”
Los Angeles-based alternative pop artist Jei-Rynn Releases new single “oxytoxin”. Los Angeles-based alternative pop artist Jei-Rynnwill release his debut EP, overreactingon October 21 (pre-order). Today Jei-Rynn is pleased to share his latest single “oxytoxin.” The song debuted this week at The Prelude Press and is available now on streaming platforms.
withguitars.com
MARIS Releases New Single “Heavenly Bodies”
“A new tune forged out of introspection and an all-too-relatable whirlwind of emotions that is stirred up by a run-in with love, listeners are embraced by its warm sonic core, comprised of the perfect blend of pop and indie sensibilities dreamed up by the emerging artist. A debut cut from Maris’ upcoming EP, the new tune also hopes to set the tone of her most recent era, something that it does with ease as it becomes evident that it is shaping up to be her most musically intricate and lyrically honest one yet.” – Wonderland.
withguitars.com
Homeboy Sandman Drops Lead Single ‘Satellite’
Homeboy Sandman Announces New Album “Still Champion” (Produced by Deca) (New York, NY)–Homeboy Sandman announces his new full-length album “Still Champion” due for release November 11th on Mello Music Group. The album is produced entirely by Deca. Today (9/23/22), the prolific lyricist unveils the album’s lead single Satellite. On the laidback boom bap anthem, Homeboy Sandman delivers a fresh and new interpolation of his 2014 song Stroll. Pre-order “Still Champion” here: https://orcd.co/stillchampion.
withguitars.com
Puppy Angst shares music video for “In Sensitivity
Puppy Angst shares music video for “In Sensitivity” ahead of their debut album. ““In Sensitivity” is a super upbeat song about working towards happiness despite struggling with mental health. The song is filled with dreamy, nostalgic guitar tones that get swallowed up by fuzz, wacky vocal processing, a melodic bassline, simultaneous guitar and synth solos… the hook and instrumentation are really fun, despite the lyrics maybe not being the happiest. In sensitivity, there is strength!” -Alyssa Milman.
withguitars.com
Uffie hits the club with Ty Sunderland, DJ Dave and Alex Chapman
OUT NOW VIA COMPANY RECORDS ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS. “Sunshine Factory recalls the vivid, at times pithy, always deceptively heartbreaking and profound storytelling of her previous work […] delves further into the dualities Uffie has always thrived in, the euphoric highs and comedowns, and the intersections of the persona and the personal, as she parses a new perspective on life that she’s gained in time away from music” — Dazed.
Music for Animals
Nils Frahm’s work lives in the gray area between ambient, neoclassical, and other gossamer styles of experimental music. The Berlin-based composer and producer’s output tends to recall Philip Glass and Aphex Twin in equal measure, but he has released everything from dubby downtempo to theater scores. Though he performs on a battery of synthesizers, keyboards, and electronic gizmos, he’s most closely associated with the piano, both as a performer—last year’s Old Friends, New Friends was just the latest in a long line of solo piano recordings—and as the founder of Piano Day, an international celebration of the instrument. But his new album, Music for Animals, features no piano at all. Centered on a largely electronic palette, Frahm’s first collection of fresh material in four years is more evocative of Warp Records than it is of Erik Satie.
withguitars.com
‘Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure©’ Announces Film Program ‘King Screen’ on 9/27
Stefani Saintonge, Akin Adebowale & Ousman Sahko Sow. Tony’s Chocolonely To Provide Custom King Pleasure. The Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure© exhibition has announced King Screen, a special film-driven exhibition of emerging & established filmmakers and visual artists curated by Anthony Konigbagbe, to be held at the exhibition on Tuesday, September 27 at 8pm ET. Birthing a new type of cinema inside the historic King Pleasure exhibition, King Screen is a film screening program meant to showcase new-wave filmmaking & video art. By process of public gathering, storytelling, and transmission of personal histories, each iteration of King Screen becomes community-driven and aimed at highlighting diasporic filmmakers & moments of black life.
Popular Scottish DJ and Producer Jamie Roy Dead at 33, Family Confirms: 'Absolutely Heartbroken'
Popular Scottish music producer and DJ Jamie Roy, who played for crowds in hotspots like Ibiza, has died, his family said Wednesday. He was 33. Roy's death was announced in a statement shared to Facebook, and no cause of death was given. "Jamie passed away yesterday. Jamie was a much...
withguitars.com
Ayzha Nyree reveals a new single entitled “Long Night”
NEW YORK, NY (September 23, 2022) – Gearing up for another phase, buzzing phenomenon Ayzha Nyree reveals a new single entitled “Long Night” today via Republic Records. The track, which arrives on the heels of her banger “Woke Up Like This,” hinges on a sultry nocturnal groove and head-nodding beat. Over this backdrop, her flow oscillates between soulful and seductive. The momentum climaxes with a hypnotic chorus as she urges, “If you got a chance, take it on me.”
withguitars.com
Tim Burgess releases new solo album today; shares new video
TIM BURGESS RELEASES NEW ALBUM, TYPICAL MUSIC, TODAY. Tim Burgess releases his eagerly awaited new album today. The frontman of legendary British band, The Charlatans, creator of Tim’s Twitter Listening Party, singer-songwriter, and author’s sixth solo LP, TYPICAL MUSIC is available now via Bella Union/PIAS. Produced at Wales’s...
withguitars.com
Field Guide Shares new single ‘You Could Be Free’
Field Guide (aka Dylan MacDonald) is a weaver of worlds. On his self-titled second full-length, his inviting voice and warm textures were recorded in the depths of winter to form his most engaging habitat yet. Recorded in rural Canada in the company of good friends, it lives in a place between darkness and hopefulness with unshakeable melodies at its heart. “Melody is what makes words fall out of my mouth, it’s disarming,” he says. “When I find a melody that represents my internal world, I drop my guard. I allow the words to appear out of thin air without judgement. A lot of these songs came to life that way. I wasn’t trying to make anything, but the songs became a home for words that I wasn’t yet ready to write on the page.”
