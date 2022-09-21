Whenever NBA star Dwight Howard decides to officially hang up his basketball sneakers, he may already have his next career endeavor waiting on him. The 36-year-old Howard, who’s currently a free agent, had a WWE tryout over the summer and apparently impressed during his session. New WWE head man, Paul “HHH” Levesque, left an open invite, stating Howard has his number and that he can call and “we’ll see what happens.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO