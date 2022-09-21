Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry snubbed dinner with Charles and William after Meghan was banned from joining family on day the Queen died
FURIOUS Prince Harry snubbed dinner with Charles and William at Balmoral after Meghan was banned from joining the family on the day the Queen died. Harry, 38, had insisted his wife be there on September 8, but Charles phoned to say it was “not appropriate”. It saw Harry...
Guitar World Magazine
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
NME
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died, his family revealed in a statement. In a post on Facebook today (September 21), the Roy family revealed that their son, who was a regular in the clubs of Ibiza, passed away on Tuesday. “Jamie passed away yesterday,” the post began. “Jamie...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch this delightful early interview of a pre-superstardom Yes appearing on early 70s BBC TV
From Jon Anderson's endearing shyness to Rick Wakeman's typical hilarity, this is a rare look at Yes before they conquered the US
NME
BLACKPINK become first K-pop girl group to land UK Number One album
BLACKPINK have become the first-ever K-pop girl group to achieve a Number One album in the UK. The South Korean band hit the top spot today (September 23) with their second full length record, ‘Born Pink’, which was released last Friday (September 16). BLACKPINK previously peaked at Number...
Smashing Pumpkins Announce New ‘ATUM’ LP With ‘Beguiled’ Single
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a new album, ATUM, a "rock opera in three acts." The 33-song collection is being billed as the sequel to both 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/Machines of God. ATUM (pronounced like "autumn") will be released in segments; each act of 11 songs will come out every 11 weeks on digital streaming platforms. The ATUM vinyl box set will include 10 unreleased songs.
withguitars.com
Saturday’s Child share debut single ‘Cola’
SATURDAY’S CHILD is a studio project created by Australian. producer-songwriter-musicians, Victor Stranges and Frank Apicella. SATURDAY’S CHILD’s debut single ‘Cola’ is a slow-burning, soulful, melancholy song with a lyrical sting. Melbourne-based R&B singer Ema Jay delivers a tender, smooth, care-free vocal that belies the song’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
withguitars.com
Lissie announces UK Tour
Having just released her critically acclaimed Americana-tinged indie folk album ‘Carving Canyons’, the multitalented tour de force Lissie now announces a February 2023 UK tour in support of the album. It represents Lissie’s first full scale headline tour here since 2019, and follows a sold-out London show at Lafayette earlier this year.
withguitars.com
SunDub’s second single Spirits Eat Music is here
In early 2021, Joanna and Ben Teters, the brother and sister who front SunDub, were shaken to their core by the death of their younger brother, Adam. He was only 20 and was a budding musician and producer, just like most everyone in the family; he had already been working on projects with his older siblings. As you would expect with two musicians, Ben and Joanna used their artistry as a tool to help make sense of their new reality. Though the song and its lyrics were written prior to Adam’s passing, both took on powerful new meaning in the wake of that tragic event.
withguitars.com
MARIS Releases New Single “Heavenly Bodies”
“A new tune forged out of introspection and an all-too-relatable whirlwind of emotions that is stirred up by a run-in with love, listeners are embraced by its warm sonic core, comprised of the perfect blend of pop and indie sensibilities dreamed up by the emerging artist. A debut cut from Maris’ upcoming EP, the new tune also hopes to set the tone of her most recent era, something that it does with ease as it becomes evident that it is shaping up to be her most musically intricate and lyrically honest one yet.” – Wonderland.
Nilüfer Yanya Covers PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me”: Listen
Nilüfer Yanya has shared her cover of PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me,” the title track from the iconic English musician’s 1993 LP. Check it out below. Of the song, Yanya said in a statement:. “Rid of Me” haunted me for many years after I first...
Music for Animals
Nils Frahm’s work lives in the gray area between ambient, neoclassical, and other gossamer styles of experimental music. The Berlin-based composer and producer’s output tends to recall Philip Glass and Aphex Twin in equal measure, but he has released everything from dubby downtempo to theater scores. Though he performs on a battery of synthesizers, keyboards, and electronic gizmos, he’s most closely associated with the piano, both as a performer—last year’s Old Friends, New Friends was just the latest in a long line of solo piano recordings—and as the founder of Piano Day, an international celebration of the instrument. But his new album, Music for Animals, features no piano at all. Centered on a largely electronic palette, Frahm’s first collection of fresh material in four years is more evocative of Warp Records than it is of Erik Satie.
withguitars.com
Puppy Angst shares music video for “In Sensitivity
Puppy Angst shares music video for “In Sensitivity” ahead of their debut album. ““In Sensitivity” is a super upbeat song about working towards happiness despite struggling with mental health. The song is filled with dreamy, nostalgic guitar tones that get swallowed up by fuzz, wacky vocal processing, a melodic bassline, simultaneous guitar and synth solos… the hook and instrumentation are really fun, despite the lyrics maybe not being the happiest. In sensitivity, there is strength!” -Alyssa Milman.
withguitars.com
VIson Video Send A Death Knell Out For The Christian Right’s Ideology Of Hate On “Cruelty
VISION VIDEO SEND A DEATH KNELL OUT TO THE CHRISTIAN RIGHT’S IDEOLOGY OF HATE WITH “CRUELTY COMMODITY”. “in Gannon, Vision Video are blessed with a singer whose voice soars instead of sulks. And when he blends his with that of keyboardist Emily Fredock, the group exhibits a radiance that distinguishes them from fellow black-lipstick aficionados.” – PITCHFORK.
withguitars.com
Listen: LIES – “Corbeau”
…a soft, jangly acoustic song that could almost pass for a song by Mike’s Owen project, but the atmospheric synths in the background give it a new twist. It’s a gorgeous track, and another great taste of Lies. – Brooklyn Vegan. The latest track from Mike and Nate...
withguitars.com
Los Angeles-based alternative pop artist Jei-Rynn Releases new single “oxytoxin;”
Los Angeles-based alternative pop artist Jei-Rynn Releases new single “oxytoxin”. Los Angeles-based alternative pop artist Jei-Rynnwill release his debut EP, overreactingon October 21 (pre-order). Today Jei-Rynn is pleased to share his latest single “oxytoxin.” The song debuted this week at The Prelude Press and is available now on streaming platforms.
NME
Poppy shares new song ‘FYB’ from upcoming EP ‘Stagger’
Poppy has announced full details of new EP ‘Stagger’ and shared its first preview – listen to ‘FYB’ below. The singer has signed to Republic Records for the new release, which is set to land on October 14. Speaking to NME about ‘Stagger’ backstage at...
withguitars.com
New Originals premiere debut video, “So Sad” ft. Daru Jones
(New York, NY) New Originals – the collaborative project of multi-instrumentalist/producers Dave Brandwein and Rob O’Block – have unveiled their second single (and first video), “So Sad.” Featured guests Daru Jones (Jack White) and Danke provide the beat and additional vocals, respectively. In 2021, Brandwein...
withguitars.com
Uffie hits the club with Ty Sunderland, DJ Dave and Alex Chapman
OUT NOW VIA COMPANY RECORDS ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS. “Sunshine Factory recalls the vivid, at times pithy, always deceptively heartbreaking and profound storytelling of her previous work […] delves further into the dualities Uffie has always thrived in, the euphoric highs and comedowns, and the intersections of the persona and the personal, as she parses a new perspective on life that she’s gained in time away from music” — Dazed.
Comments / 0