Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in eastern Canada
TORONTO (AP) — Fiona washed houses into the sea, tore the roofs off others and knocked out power to the vast majority of two Canadian provinces as it made landfall before dawn Saturday as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone. Fiona transformed from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm late Friday, but it still had hurricane-strength winds and brought drenching rains and huge waves. There was no confirmation of fatalities or injuries. Ocean waves pounded the town of Channel-Port Aux Basques on the southern coast of Newfoundland, where entire structures were washed into the sea. Mayor Brian Button said Saturday over social media that people were being evacuated to high ground as winds knocked down power lines. “I’m seeing homes in the ocean. I’m seeing rubble floating all over the place. It’s complete and utter destruction. There’s an apartment that is gone,” René J. Roy, a resident of Channel-Port Aux Basques and chief editor at Wreckhouse Press, said in a phone interview.
SG Lewis announces new album ‘AudioLust & HigherLove
ALONGSIDE VIDEO STARRING TY DOLLA $IGN AND LUCKY DAVE. “The one-man disco machine and pop superstar in waiting” NME. “One of the most sought-after music makers in the game” Notion. PRE-ORDER AudioLust & HigherLove. WATCH ‘Vibe Like This’. LISTEN to ‘Vibe Like This/Infatuation’. London-based singer-songwriter, producer...
Saturday’s Child share debut single ‘Cola’
SATURDAY’S CHILD is a studio project created by Australian. producer-songwriter-musicians, Victor Stranges and Frank Apicella. SATURDAY’S CHILD’s debut single ‘Cola’ is a slow-burning, soulful, melancholy song with a lyrical sting. Melbourne-based R&B singer Ema Jay delivers a tender, smooth, care-free vocal that belies the song’s...
SunDub’s second single Spirits Eat Music is here
In early 2021, Joanna and Ben Teters, the brother and sister who front SunDub, were shaken to their core by the death of their younger brother, Adam. He was only 20 and was a budding musician and producer, just like most everyone in the family; he had already been working on projects with his older siblings. As you would expect with two musicians, Ben and Joanna used their artistry as a tool to help make sense of their new reality. Though the song and its lyrics were written prior to Adam’s passing, both took on powerful new meaning in the wake of that tragic event.
Lissie announces UK Tour
Having just released her critically acclaimed Americana-tinged indie folk album ‘Carving Canyons’, the multitalented tour de force Lissie now announces a February 2023 UK tour in support of the album. It represents Lissie’s first full scale headline tour here since 2019, and follows a sold-out London show at Lafayette earlier this year.
Puppy Angst shares music video for “In Sensitivity
Puppy Angst shares music video for “In Sensitivity” ahead of their debut album. ““In Sensitivity” is a super upbeat song about working towards happiness despite struggling with mental health. The song is filled with dreamy, nostalgic guitar tones that get swallowed up by fuzz, wacky vocal processing, a melodic bassline, simultaneous guitar and synth solos… the hook and instrumentation are really fun, despite the lyrics maybe not being the happiest. In sensitivity, there is strength!” -Alyssa Milman.
Ayzha Nyree reveals a new single entitled “Long Night”
NEW YORK, NY (September 23, 2022) – Gearing up for another phase, buzzing phenomenon Ayzha Nyree reveals a new single entitled “Long Night” today via Republic Records. The track, which arrives on the heels of her banger “Woke Up Like This,” hinges on a sultry nocturnal groove and head-nodding beat. Over this backdrop, her flow oscillates between soulful and seductive. The momentum climaxes with a hypnotic chorus as she urges, “If you got a chance, take it on me.”
Rodolphe Coster channels new wave post-punk on Seagulls Fly On Highways
Channels 90s shoegaze on brooding SEAGULLS FLY ON HIGHWAYS. New album ‘High With The People’ due October 2022 via Capitane Records. Multidisciplinary artist and legendary activist from the Brussels scene, Rodolphe Coster has already lived several lives, died several deaths, and had as many resurrections. At 46, he...
VIson Video Send A Death Knell Out For The Christian Right’s Ideology Of Hate On “Cruelty
VISION VIDEO SEND A DEATH KNELL OUT TO THE CHRISTIAN RIGHT’S IDEOLOGY OF HATE WITH “CRUELTY COMMODITY”. “in Gannon, Vision Video are blessed with a singer whose voice soars instead of sulks. And when he blends his with that of keyboardist Emily Fredock, the group exhibits a radiance that distinguishes them from fellow black-lipstick aficionados.” – PITCHFORK.
New Zealand v Australia: international football friendly – live
Minute-by-minute report: Updates as the Socceroos take on the All Whites in their final hit-out before the World Cup
Mitch Albom: The undying bravery when facing a monster within
DANA POINT, Calif. − What does courage look like?. Does it have a face? A style? A barking loud voice? Or is it rather, as I believe, a sort of quiet deep within that lets you fight when others would flee?. I had a chance to see courage up...
Toronto R&B sensation Savannah Ré releases her anticipated sophomore EP
JUNO AWARD WINNER SAVANNAH RÉ RELEASES SOPHOMORE EP. INCLUDES NEW SINGLE “WTF” AND “LAST ONE” FEAT. DYLAN SINCLAIR. 23 September 2022 (Toronto, ON) – Today, award-winning Toronto R&B sensation Savannah Ré releases her eagerly anticipated sophomore EP No Weapons via Capitol Records. A collection of unapologetic testaments created during a period of self-reflection and discovery, No Weapons was written from the perspective of an ever-evolving woman brimming with confidence, clarity, and drive.
Dayglow shares new single ‘Second Nature’
New album – People In Motion – released October 7th on AWAL. “Gleaming soft-pop soundscapes…dreamy and escapist” Sunday Times Breaking Act. “The purest example of upbeat pop…as culturally relevant and appealing as it’s ever been” DORK ****. “The Texas-based indie hero created viral...
Klara Keller releases mini-album ‘Bang’
Klara Keller is pleased to share her full new project Bang. This mini-album showcases the Swedish songwriter’s depth of skill across six uniquely magical songs that encapsulate a particular period of time for Klara in her musical journey. The project comes after Klara shared her first single in English...
St. Panther shares new single ‘Así Así (feat. Chrystel)’
Shares new single ‘Así Así (feat. Chrystel)’. ahead of live shows across the US with King Princess. St. Panther (they/she) follows up their latest records ‘Not The Way’ and ‘So Bad’ with their first Spanish release and brand new single ‘Así Así (feat. Chrystel)’ in time for National Hispanic Heritage Month.
DHL Fast-Track teams up with easy life to bring a unique album launch experience
For the series biggest collaboration to date featuring easy life. A unique album launch experience with exclusive live performance, a one-of-a-kind giveaway + limited edition vinyl. DHL fast-track supports emerging artists on their road to international stardom by connecting them with fans globally. Boundlessly creative Leicester five-piece easy life have...
Dime Lifters release debut album Love Corrupted
Https://open.spotify.com/album/2nQOGo9HrAmedXZMYoV5pf?si=V1I7jOqWQGmexXfdFfcgLw. Dime Lifters, a new project from Toronto-based duo Andrew Matthews and Kyle Knapp (of the much-acclaimed Deliluh) are releasing their debut album, ‘Love Corrupted’ out today via Tin Angel Records. Laregly written during time spent stranded in the French Alps during the ‘storm of 100 years’, Dime Lifters’ album is full of dronelike textures and urgent spoken word.
Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill European Spring/Summer of 2023 tour announced
London, England – September 23, 2022 – MFM and Sensible Events are pleased to announce Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill European tour in the Spring/Summer of 2023. Roger Waters will play 40 shows across 14 European countries, starting in Lisbon on March 17, 2023, at the Altice Arena.
