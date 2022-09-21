Read full article on original website
BBC’s Later… With Jools Holland to Stage 30th Anniversary Show
The stalwart BBC music series Later… With Jools Holland will celebrate its 30th anniversary in October with a live concert in London. A secret lineup will play the Hammersmith Apollo on October 5, before footage airs later in the year. Performers will span “different eras and musical worlds,” according to a press release, and will mix previous guests to the show with newer artists.
Exist Immortal drop video for new single Emerge and announce October live dates
London based prog metallers Exist Immortal will release new self-titled album in October
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
NME
BLACKPINK become first K-pop girl group to land UK Number One album
BLACKPINK have become the first-ever K-pop girl group to achieve a Number One album in the UK. The South Korean band hit the top spot today (September 23) with their second full length record, ‘Born Pink’, which was released last Friday (September 16). BLACKPINK previously peaked at Number...
guitar.com
The Smashing Pumpkins announce Mellon Collie sequel album, Atum
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced the new album Atum, a 33-track LP billed as a sequel to their Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/Machine of God albums. The album’s tracks will be divided into a three act rock opera, with each act set to be released every 11 weeks following Act 1’s release on 15 November. Once all three acts have been released, a special edition box set featuring 10 additional bonus tracks will also be released on 21 April.
Billboard
Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Patient Number 9’ Is His Third Straight Rock Albums Chart Ruler
Ozzy Osbourne‘s Patient Number 9 launches as the rock icon’s third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, debuting atop the Sept. 24-dated survey. The set starts with 56,000 equivalent album units earned in the tracking week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate,...
Red Hot Chili Peppers share emotional tribute song for the late Eddie Van Halen
Red Hot Chili Peppers release new single, Eddie, inspired by their love for the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen
Ozzy Osbourne scores first number one album on Billboard chart with Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne has landed his very first number one in the US with Patient Number 9. It's time to whack out the champagne as Ozzy Osbourne has just landed his first number one album in the US with Patient Number 9. The album made its way to the top of...
withguitars.com
SG Lewis announces new album ‘AudioLust & HigherLove
ALONGSIDE VIDEO STARRING TY DOLLA $IGN AND LUCKY DAVE. “The one-man disco machine and pop superstar in waiting” NME. “One of the most sought-after music makers in the game” Notion. PRE-ORDER AudioLust & HigherLove. WATCH ‘Vibe Like This’. LISTEN to ‘Vibe Like This/Infatuation’. London-based singer-songwriter, producer...
Marianne Faithfull Wanted All Royalties From a Song She Wrote With The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards
Marianne Faithful, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards wrote a song that Faithfull recorded before The Rolling Stones covered it on 'Sticky Fingers.'
withguitars.com
Homeboy Sandman Drops Lead Single ‘Satellite’
Homeboy Sandman Announces New Album “Still Champion” (Produced by Deca) (New York, NY)–Homeboy Sandman announces his new full-length album “Still Champion” due for release November 11th on Mello Music Group. The album is produced entirely by Deca. Today (9/23/22), the prolific lyricist unveils the album’s lead single Satellite. On the laidback boom bap anthem, Homeboy Sandman delivers a fresh and new interpolation of his 2014 song Stroll. Pre-order “Still Champion” here: https://orcd.co/stillchampion.
withguitars.com
Anna of the North shares new single, ‘Nobody’ + announces new album, ‘Crazy Life’
Anna of the North today announces her third-studio album Crazy Life due for release on November 4th via PIAS. Featuring 11 highly anticipated tracks, Crazy Life is an electric body of work displaying the inner workings of Anna of the North’s journey throughout the years. Pre-save the album HERE.
withguitars.com
New Originals premiere debut video, “So Sad” ft. Daru Jones
(New York, NY) New Originals – the collaborative project of multi-instrumentalist/producers Dave Brandwein and Rob O’Block – have unveiled their second single (and first video), “So Sad.” Featured guests Daru Jones (Jack White) and Danke provide the beat and additional vocals, respectively. In 2021, Brandwein...
withguitars.com
Uffie hits the club with Ty Sunderland, DJ Dave and Alex Chapman
OUT NOW VIA COMPANY RECORDS ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS. “Sunshine Factory recalls the vivid, at times pithy, always deceptively heartbreaking and profound storytelling of her previous work […] delves further into the dualities Uffie has always thrived in, the euphoric highs and comedowns, and the intersections of the persona and the personal, as she parses a new perspective on life that she’s gained in time away from music” — Dazed.
withguitars.com
‘Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure©’ Announces Film Program ‘King Screen’ on 9/27
Stefani Saintonge, Akin Adebowale & Ousman Sahko Sow. Tony’s Chocolonely To Provide Custom King Pleasure. The Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure© exhibition has announced King Screen, a special film-driven exhibition of emerging & established filmmakers and visual artists curated by Anthony Konigbagbe, to be held at the exhibition on Tuesday, September 27 at 8pm ET. Birthing a new type of cinema inside the historic King Pleasure exhibition, King Screen is a film screening program meant to showcase new-wave filmmaking & video art. By process of public gathering, storytelling, and transmission of personal histories, each iteration of King Screen becomes community-driven and aimed at highlighting diasporic filmmakers & moments of black life.
withguitars.com
Tim Burgess releases new solo album today; shares new video
TIM BURGESS RELEASES NEW ALBUM, TYPICAL MUSIC, TODAY. Tim Burgess releases his eagerly awaited new album today. The frontman of legendary British band, The Charlatans, creator of Tim’s Twitter Listening Party, singer-songwriter, and author’s sixth solo LP, TYPICAL MUSIC is available now via Bella Union/PIAS. Produced at Wales’s...
withguitars.com
MARIS Releases New Single “Heavenly Bodies”
“A new tune forged out of introspection and an all-too-relatable whirlwind of emotions that is stirred up by a run-in with love, listeners are embraced by its warm sonic core, comprised of the perfect blend of pop and indie sensibilities dreamed up by the emerging artist. A debut cut from Maris’ upcoming EP, the new tune also hopes to set the tone of her most recent era, something that it does with ease as it becomes evident that it is shaping up to be her most musically intricate and lyrically honest one yet.” – Wonderland.
withguitars.com
Puppy Angst shares music video for “In Sensitivity
Puppy Angst shares music video for “In Sensitivity” ahead of their debut album. ““In Sensitivity” is a super upbeat song about working towards happiness despite struggling with mental health. The song is filled with dreamy, nostalgic guitar tones that get swallowed up by fuzz, wacky vocal processing, a melodic bassline, simultaneous guitar and synth solos… the hook and instrumentation are really fun, despite the lyrics maybe not being the happiest. In sensitivity, there is strength!” -Alyssa Milman.
withguitars.com
Rodolphe Coster channels new wave post-punk on Seagulls Fly On Highways
Channels 90s shoegaze on brooding SEAGULLS FLY ON HIGHWAYS. New album ‘High With The People’ due October 2022 via Capitane Records. Multidisciplinary artist and legendary activist from the Brussels scene, Rodolphe Coster has already lived several lives, died several deaths, and had as many resurrections. At 46, he...
NME
Andy C to become first drum’n’bass act to headline The O2 in London
Andy C is set to become the first drum’n’bass artist to headline The O2 in London – tickets for the show will be available here. The DJ, producer and RAM Records co-founder (real name Andrew Clarke) will host his “ground-breaking” ‘Alive 2.0’ show at the 20,000-capacity venue on Good Friday next year (April 7, 2023).
