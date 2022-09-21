Read full article on original website
Related
It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin
Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
withguitars.com
New Music From Alvvays
Listen: Alvvays – “Belinda Says / Very Online Guy”. “Two new lambs for the cultural volcano! One more sweet slurp of alcopop dedicated to the girls wiping tables called ‘Belinda Says’ and the dial-up electronic dream ‘Very Online Guy.’“. – Alvvays. Alvvays have released...
withguitars.com
Los Angeles-based alternative pop artist Jei-Rynn Releases new single “oxytoxin;”
Los Angeles-based alternative pop artist Jei-Rynn Releases new single “oxytoxin”. Los Angeles-based alternative pop artist Jei-Rynnwill release his debut EP, overreactingon October 21 (pre-order). Today Jei-Rynn is pleased to share his latest single “oxytoxin.” The song debuted this week at The Prelude Press and is available now on streaming platforms.
withguitars.com
Listen: LIES – “Corbeau”
…a soft, jangly acoustic song that could almost pass for a song by Mike’s Owen project, but the atmospheric synths in the background give it a new twist. It’s a gorgeous track, and another great taste of Lies. – Brooklyn Vegan. The latest track from Mike and Nate...
RELATED PEOPLE
withguitars.com
Puppy Angst shares music video for “In Sensitivity
Puppy Angst shares music video for “In Sensitivity” ahead of their debut album. ““In Sensitivity” is a super upbeat song about working towards happiness despite struggling with mental health. The song is filled with dreamy, nostalgic guitar tones that get swallowed up by fuzz, wacky vocal processing, a melodic bassline, simultaneous guitar and synth solos… the hook and instrumentation are really fun, despite the lyrics maybe not being the happiest. In sensitivity, there is strength!” -Alyssa Milman.
withguitars.com
Homeboy Sandman Drops Lead Single ‘Satellite’
Homeboy Sandman Announces New Album “Still Champion” (Produced by Deca) (New York, NY)–Homeboy Sandman announces his new full-length album “Still Champion” due for release November 11th on Mello Music Group. The album is produced entirely by Deca. Today (9/23/22), the prolific lyricist unveils the album’s lead single Satellite. On the laidback boom bap anthem, Homeboy Sandman delivers a fresh and new interpolation of his 2014 song Stroll. Pre-order “Still Champion” here: https://orcd.co/stillchampion.
withguitars.com
Dayglow shares new single ‘Second Nature’
New album – People In Motion – released October 7th on AWAL. “Gleaming soft-pop soundscapes…dreamy and escapist” Sunday Times Breaking Act. “The purest example of upbeat pop…as culturally relevant and appealing as it’s ever been” DORK ****. “The Texas-based indie hero created viral...
withguitars.com
New Originals premiere debut video, “So Sad” ft. Daru Jones
(New York, NY) New Originals – the collaborative project of multi-instrumentalist/producers Dave Brandwein and Rob O’Block – have unveiled their second single (and first video), “So Sad.” Featured guests Daru Jones (Jack White) and Danke provide the beat and additional vocals, respectively. In 2021, Brandwein...
IN THIS ARTICLE
withguitars.com
‘Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure©’ Announces Film Program ‘King Screen’ on 9/27
Stefani Saintonge, Akin Adebowale & Ousman Sahko Sow. Tony’s Chocolonely To Provide Custom King Pleasure. The Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure© exhibition has announced King Screen, a special film-driven exhibition of emerging & established filmmakers and visual artists curated by Anthony Konigbagbe, to be held at the exhibition on Tuesday, September 27 at 8pm ET. Birthing a new type of cinema inside the historic King Pleasure exhibition, King Screen is a film screening program meant to showcase new-wave filmmaking & video art. By process of public gathering, storytelling, and transmission of personal histories, each iteration of King Screen becomes community-driven and aimed at highlighting diasporic filmmakers & moments of black life.
withguitars.com
Anna of the North shares new single, ‘Nobody’ + announces new album, ‘Crazy Life’
Anna of the North today announces her third-studio album Crazy Life due for release on November 4th via PIAS. Featuring 11 highly anticipated tracks, Crazy Life is an electric body of work displaying the inner workings of Anna of the North’s journey throughout the years. Pre-save the album HERE.
withguitars.com
Tim Burgess releases new solo album today; shares new video
TIM BURGESS RELEASES NEW ALBUM, TYPICAL MUSIC, TODAY. Tim Burgess releases his eagerly awaited new album today. The frontman of legendary British band, The Charlatans, creator of Tim’s Twitter Listening Party, singer-songwriter, and author’s sixth solo LP, TYPICAL MUSIC is available now via Bella Union/PIAS. Produced at Wales’s...
withguitars.com
Ayzha Nyree reveals a new single entitled “Long Night”
NEW YORK, NY (September 23, 2022) – Gearing up for another phase, buzzing phenomenon Ayzha Nyree reveals a new single entitled “Long Night” today via Republic Records. The track, which arrives on the heels of her banger “Woke Up Like This,” hinges on a sultry nocturnal groove and head-nodding beat. Over this backdrop, her flow oscillates between soulful and seductive. The momentum climaxes with a hypnotic chorus as she urges, “If you got a chance, take it on me.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
withguitars.com
Barbra Streisand announces ‘Live At The Bon Soir’
Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings Set to Release. Barbra Streisand – Live At The Bon Soir as Digital Album and CD. First Official Release of Legendary 1962 Greenwich Village Nightclub Shows includes 24 Newly Mixed Tracks using the Original Master Tapes from Barbra’s Personal Collection. ‘Cry Me A...
withguitars.com
SG Lewis announces new album ‘AudioLust & HigherLove
ALONGSIDE VIDEO STARRING TY DOLLA $IGN AND LUCKY DAVE. “The one-man disco machine and pop superstar in waiting” NME. “One of the most sought-after music makers in the game” Notion. PRE-ORDER AudioLust & HigherLove. WATCH ‘Vibe Like This’. LISTEN to ‘Vibe Like This/Infatuation’. London-based singer-songwriter, producer...
withguitars.com
Rodolphe Coster channels new wave post-punk on Seagulls Fly On Highways
Channels 90s shoegaze on brooding SEAGULLS FLY ON HIGHWAYS. New album ‘High With The People’ due October 2022 via Capitane Records. Multidisciplinary artist and legendary activist from the Brussels scene, Rodolphe Coster has already lived several lives, died several deaths, and had as many resurrections. At 46, he...
withguitars.com
Toronto R&B sensation Savannah Ré releases her anticipated sophomore EP
JUNO AWARD WINNER SAVANNAH RÉ RELEASES SOPHOMORE EP. INCLUDES NEW SINGLE “WTF” AND “LAST ONE” FEAT. DYLAN SINCLAIR. 23 September 2022 (Toronto, ON) – Today, award-winning Toronto R&B sensation Savannah Ré releases her eagerly anticipated sophomore EP No Weapons via Capitol Records. A collection of unapologetic testaments created during a period of self-reflection and discovery, No Weapons was written from the perspective of an ever-evolving woman brimming with confidence, clarity, and drive.
withguitars.com
Klara Keller releases mini-album ‘Bang’
Klara Keller is pleased to share her full new project Bang. This mini-album showcases the Swedish songwriter’s depth of skill across six uniquely magical songs that encapsulate a particular period of time for Klara in her musical journey. The project comes after Klara shared her first single in English...
withguitars.com
Dime Lifters release debut album Love Corrupted
Https://open.spotify.com/album/2nQOGo9HrAmedXZMYoV5pf?si=V1I7jOqWQGmexXfdFfcgLw. Dime Lifters, a new project from Toronto-based duo Andrew Matthews and Kyle Knapp (of the much-acclaimed Deliluh) are releasing their debut album, ‘Love Corrupted’ out today via Tin Angel Records. Laregly written during time spent stranded in the French Alps during the ‘storm of 100 years’, Dime Lifters’ album is full of dronelike textures and urgent spoken word.
withguitars.com
Kai Kwasi shares new single ‘jugular’ + debut EP ‘Jalilah’ out this November
“At once languid and impassioned, wide-eyed and doleful: hip-hop shares space with jazz, lo-fi indie and grime…there’s so much to love here.”. “Effortlessly cool songwriter bringing together wordplay and unflinching honesty” NME. “Kai Kwasai has the potential to be one of the UK’s biggest breakout stars in...
withguitars.com
St. Panther shares new single ‘Así Así (feat. Chrystel)’
Shares new single ‘Así Así (feat. Chrystel)’. ahead of live shows across the US with King Princess. St. Panther (they/she) follows up their latest records ‘Not The Way’ and ‘So Bad’ with their first Spanish release and brand new single ‘Así Así (feat. Chrystel)’ in time for National Hispanic Heritage Month.
Comments / 0