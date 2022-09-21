Field Guide (aka Dylan MacDonald) is a weaver of worlds. On his self-titled second full-length, his inviting voice and warm textures were recorded in the depths of winter to form his most engaging habitat yet. Recorded in rural Canada in the company of good friends, it lives in a place between darkness and hopefulness with unshakeable melodies at its heart. “Melody is what makes words fall out of my mouth, it’s disarming,” he says. “When I find a melody that represents my internal world, I drop my guard. I allow the words to appear out of thin air without judgement. A lot of these songs came to life that way. I wasn’t trying to make anything, but the songs became a home for words that I wasn’t yet ready to write on the page.”

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO