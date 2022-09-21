Read full article on original website
MARIS Releases New Single “Heavenly Bodies”
“A new tune forged out of introspection and an all-too-relatable whirlwind of emotions that is stirred up by a run-in with love, listeners are embraced by its warm sonic core, comprised of the perfect blend of pop and indie sensibilities dreamed up by the emerging artist. A debut cut from Maris’ upcoming EP, the new tune also hopes to set the tone of her most recent era, something that it does with ease as it becomes evident that it is shaping up to be her most musically intricate and lyrically honest one yet.” – Wonderland.
Los Angeles-based alternative pop artist Jei-Rynn Releases new single “oxytoxin;”
Los Angeles-based alternative pop artist Jei-Rynn Releases new single “oxytoxin”. Los Angeles-based alternative pop artist Jei-Rynnwill release his debut EP, overreactingon October 21 (pre-order). Today Jei-Rynn is pleased to share his latest single “oxytoxin.” The song debuted this week at The Prelude Press and is available now on streaming platforms.
Field Guide Shares new single ‘You Could Be Free’
Field Guide (aka Dylan MacDonald) is a weaver of worlds. On his self-titled second full-length, his inviting voice and warm textures were recorded in the depths of winter to form his most engaging habitat yet. Recorded in rural Canada in the company of good friends, it lives in a place between darkness and hopefulness with unshakeable melodies at its heart. “Melody is what makes words fall out of my mouth, it’s disarming,” he says. “When I find a melody that represents my internal world, I drop my guard. I allow the words to appear out of thin air without judgement. A lot of these songs came to life that way. I wasn’t trying to make anything, but the songs became a home for words that I wasn’t yet ready to write on the page.”
New Music From Alvvays
Listen: Alvvays – “Belinda Says / Very Online Guy”. “Two new lambs for the cultural volcano! One more sweet slurp of alcopop dedicated to the girls wiping tables called ‘Belinda Says’ and the dial-up electronic dream ‘Very Online Guy.’“. – Alvvays. Alvvays have released...
Listen: LIES – “Corbeau”
…a soft, jangly acoustic song that could almost pass for a song by Mike’s Owen project, but the atmospheric synths in the background give it a new twist. It’s a gorgeous track, and another great taste of Lies. – Brooklyn Vegan. The latest track from Mike and Nate...
SunDub’s second single Spirits Eat Music is here
In early 2021, Joanna and Ben Teters, the brother and sister who front SunDub, were shaken to their core by the death of their younger brother, Adam. He was only 20 and was a budding musician and producer, just like most everyone in the family; he had already been working on projects with his older siblings. As you would expect with two musicians, Ben and Joanna used their artistry as a tool to help make sense of their new reality. Though the song and its lyrics were written prior to Adam’s passing, both took on powerful new meaning in the wake of that tragic event.
Homeboy Sandman Drops Lead Single ‘Satellite’
Homeboy Sandman Announces New Album “Still Champion” (Produced by Deca) (New York, NY)–Homeboy Sandman announces his new full-length album “Still Champion” due for release November 11th on Mello Music Group. The album is produced entirely by Deca. Today (9/23/22), the prolific lyricist unveils the album’s lead single Satellite. On the laidback boom bap anthem, Homeboy Sandman delivers a fresh and new interpolation of his 2014 song Stroll. Pre-order “Still Champion” here: https://orcd.co/stillchampion.
Tim Burgess releases new solo album today; shares new video
TIM BURGESS RELEASES NEW ALBUM, TYPICAL MUSIC, TODAY. Tim Burgess releases his eagerly awaited new album today. The frontman of legendary British band, The Charlatans, creator of Tim’s Twitter Listening Party, singer-songwriter, and author’s sixth solo LP, TYPICAL MUSIC is available now via Bella Union/PIAS. Produced at Wales’s...
New Originals premiere debut video, “So Sad” ft. Daru Jones
(New York, NY) New Originals – the collaborative project of multi-instrumentalist/producers Dave Brandwein and Rob O’Block – have unveiled their second single (and first video), “So Sad.” Featured guests Daru Jones (Jack White) and Danke provide the beat and additional vocals, respectively. In 2021, Brandwein...
Dayglow shares new single ‘Second Nature’
New album – People In Motion – released October 7th on AWAL. “Gleaming soft-pop soundscapes…dreamy and escapist” Sunday Times Breaking Act. “The purest example of upbeat pop…as culturally relevant and appealing as it’s ever been” DORK ****. “The Texas-based indie hero created viral...
Saturday’s Child share debut single ‘Cola’
SATURDAY’S CHILD is a studio project created by Australian. producer-songwriter-musicians, Victor Stranges and Frank Apicella. SATURDAY’S CHILD’s debut single ‘Cola’ is a slow-burning, soulful, melancholy song with a lyrical sting. Melbourne-based R&B singer Ema Jay delivers a tender, smooth, care-free vocal that belies the song’s...
Ayzha Nyree reveals a new single entitled “Long Night”
NEW YORK, NY (September 23, 2022) – Gearing up for another phase, buzzing phenomenon Ayzha Nyree reveals a new single entitled “Long Night” today via Republic Records. The track, which arrives on the heels of her banger “Woke Up Like This,” hinges on a sultry nocturnal groove and head-nodding beat. Over this backdrop, her flow oscillates between soulful and seductive. The momentum climaxes with a hypnotic chorus as she urges, “If you got a chance, take it on me.”
Uffie hits the club with Ty Sunderland, DJ Dave and Alex Chapman
OUT NOW VIA COMPANY RECORDS ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS. “Sunshine Factory recalls the vivid, at times pithy, always deceptively heartbreaking and profound storytelling of her previous work […] delves further into the dualities Uffie has always thrived in, the euphoric highs and comedowns, and the intersections of the persona and the personal, as she parses a new perspective on life that she’s gained in time away from music” — Dazed.
‘Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure©’ Announces Film Program ‘King Screen’ on 9/27
Stefani Saintonge, Akin Adebowale & Ousman Sahko Sow. Tony’s Chocolonely To Provide Custom King Pleasure. The Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure© exhibition has announced King Screen, a special film-driven exhibition of emerging & established filmmakers and visual artists curated by Anthony Konigbagbe, to be held at the exhibition on Tuesday, September 27 at 8pm ET. Birthing a new type of cinema inside the historic King Pleasure exhibition, King Screen is a film screening program meant to showcase new-wave filmmaking & video art. By process of public gathering, storytelling, and transmission of personal histories, each iteration of King Screen becomes community-driven and aimed at highlighting diasporic filmmakers & moments of black life.
Catch-Up: Julia Jacklin
Julia Jacklin’s North American tour is now underway. Don’t miss your opportunity to sing your heart out – dates are selling fast!! PRE PLEASURE has almost been out for a whole month and we still can’t pick our favorite song. If you haven’t snagged your copy yet – act now – less than 100 copies remain of our limited edition Early Bird on Cloudy Magenta.
Barbra Streisand announces ‘Live At The Bon Soir’
Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings Set to Release. Barbra Streisand – Live At The Bon Soir as Digital Album and CD. First Official Release of Legendary 1962 Greenwich Village Nightclub Shows includes 24 Newly Mixed Tracks using the Original Master Tapes from Barbra’s Personal Collection. ‘Cry Me A...
Rodolphe Coster channels new wave post-punk on Seagulls Fly On Highways
Channels 90s shoegaze on brooding SEAGULLS FLY ON HIGHWAYS. New album ‘High With The People’ due October 2022 via Capitane Records. Multidisciplinary artist and legendary activist from the Brussels scene, Rodolphe Coster has already lived several lives, died several deaths, and had as many resurrections. At 46, he...
SG Lewis announces new album ‘AudioLust & HigherLove
ALONGSIDE VIDEO STARRING TY DOLLA $IGN AND LUCKY DAVE. “The one-man disco machine and pop superstar in waiting” NME. “One of the most sought-after music makers in the game” Notion. PRE-ORDER AudioLust & HigherLove. WATCH ‘Vibe Like This’. LISTEN to ‘Vibe Like This/Infatuation’. London-based singer-songwriter, producer...
Klara Keller releases mini-album ‘Bang’
Klara Keller is pleased to share her full new project Bang. This mini-album showcases the Swedish songwriter’s depth of skill across six uniquely magical songs that encapsulate a particular period of time for Klara in her musical journey. The project comes after Klara shared her first single in English...
Toronto R&B sensation Savannah Ré releases her anticipated sophomore EP
JUNO AWARD WINNER SAVANNAH RÉ RELEASES SOPHOMORE EP. INCLUDES NEW SINGLE “WTF” AND “LAST ONE” FEAT. DYLAN SINCLAIR. 23 September 2022 (Toronto, ON) – Today, award-winning Toronto R&B sensation Savannah Ré releases her eagerly anticipated sophomore EP No Weapons via Capitol Records. A collection of unapologetic testaments created during a period of self-reflection and discovery, No Weapons was written from the perspective of an ever-evolving woman brimming with confidence, clarity, and drive.
