ACSD Board of Directors approves plans for HVAC project at Middle School, will ask City to reconsider two-way traffic on 6th NW

Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton County Register
Allamakee County families receive Century, Heritage Farm honors
Curtin family farm recognized as Century and Heritage Farm ... Members of the Pat and Kate Curtin family were present at the Iowa State Fair August 18 to receive the recognition of the family’s farm, located at 104 West Ridge Drive, Waukon, as a Century and Heritage Farm. Submitted photo.
Clayton County Register
Dairy Nutrition Field Days planned this fall
On-farm visits will introduce producers to creative and efficient ways to manage feed costs. The dairy team with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will offer a half-dozen nutrition-related field days this fall, beginning with a visit to an organic grazing dairy farm September 27. “Grass to Glass: Soil and...
Clayton County Register
Letter to the Editor by Carolyn Adam
I just came from the meeting put on by the hospital explaining the proposed City to County conversion. I recommend everyone in Allamakee County go to one of these. It was informative and easy to understand. Each of us needs to do whatever we can to make sure we have...
Comments / 0