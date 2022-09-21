ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, WA

KLEWTV

Superintendent of Public Instruction debate recap

Candidates Critchfield and Gilbert discussed several topics during the debate Tuesday night. Including curriculum, budget, free and reduced lunch programs, and graduation metrics. Several dozen people were in attendance at Juliaetta Elementary School Tuesday evening to watch the debate between candidates running for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction. After both...
JULIAETTA, ID
KLEWTV

Family medicine residency program between WSU and Pullman Regional Hospital

Right now, potential family practice medical students are submitting their applications for different programs around the country. In just a week, Pulman Regional Hospital will be sending out invitations for interviews to the applicants they want to move forward with and obtain residency at the hospital. Washington State University's Elson...
PULLMAN, WA
KLEWTV

Health advisory issued for Spring Valley Reservoir due to cyanobacteria

In cooperation with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Public Health – Idaho North Central District is issuing a health advisory due to the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as a harmful algal bloom (HAB), at the Spring Valley Reservoir located in Latah County.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
Clarkston, WA
KLEWTV

Lewiston Bengals Football Makes Blankets for Veterans

LEWISTON,ID- Sports Director Gianna Cefalu stopped by at Lewiston High School this week, as the Bengal football team made blankets for the Veterans. The players share their insight on why this is important to them to give back, and how it strengthens their team bond.
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Report of a suspicious man at the door results in 3 felony arrests

Just before noon on Sunday, September 18, a resident in Cottonwood called authorities to report a suspicious man had come to their door. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
COTTONWOOD, ID
KXLY

Deputies seize 76 fentanyl pills from Spokane Valley man, woman

COLFAX, Wash. — Two people from Spokane Valley suspected of delivering fentanyl were arrested in Colfax. Two Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle in downtown Colfax Sunday for a traffic violation. Deputies found that the driver had a suspended license and believed both people inside had illegal drugs. During...
COLFAX, WA
Big Country News

Two Arrested After Traffic Stop in Downtown Colfax Leads to Discovery of 76 Fentanyl Pills, Two Firearms

COLFAX - On the evening of Sunday, September 18, 2022, Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle traveling northbound in downtown Colfax for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, shortly after contacting the driver, it was learned that her driver’s license was suspended. During the contact, deputies also reportedly obtained information from the driver and passenger which lead them to believe illegal narcotics and other contraband may be inside the vehicle.
COLFAX, WA
Big Country News

29-Year-Old Sentenced to Up to 10 Years in Prison for Causing Side-by-Side Crash That Killed Bovill Man

LATAH COUNTY - The 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty to causing the side-by-side crash that killed Nolan Meece of Bovill has been sent to prison. Tyler Beyer, of Bovill, was recently sentenced to up to 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge. Two years of the sentence is fixed and Judge Judge has retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in a year. Beyer was also ordered to pay a 5,000 dollar penalty which will go to Meece’s parents.
BOVILL, ID
KLEWTV

Game of the Week: Potlatch Loggers vs. Troy Trojans

Sports Director Gianna Cefalu breaks down this week's game of the week between the Potlatch Loggers and the Troy Trojans. She breaks down each team's approach to the game as well as how they teams got here.
TROY, AL

