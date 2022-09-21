Read full article on original website
Related
KLEWTV
Superintendent of Public Instruction debate recap
Candidates Critchfield and Gilbert discussed several topics during the debate Tuesday night. Including curriculum, budget, free and reduced lunch programs, and graduation metrics. Several dozen people were in attendance at Juliaetta Elementary School Tuesday evening to watch the debate between candidates running for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction. After both...
KLEWTV
Family medicine residency program between WSU and Pullman Regional Hospital
Right now, potential family practice medical students are submitting their applications for different programs around the country. In just a week, Pulman Regional Hospital will be sending out invitations for interviews to the applicants they want to move forward with and obtain residency at the hospital. Washington State University's Elson...
KLEWTV
Health advisory issued for Spring Valley Reservoir due to cyanobacteria
In cooperation with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Public Health – Idaho North Central District is issuing a health advisory due to the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as a harmful algal bloom (HAB), at the Spring Valley Reservoir located in Latah County.
Public Health Advisory Issued for Spring Valley Reservoir in Latah County Due to Presence of Harmful Algal Bloom
LATAH COUNTY - The Idaho North Central District of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Spring Valley Reservoir in Latah County due to the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as harmful algal bloom. The advisory issued by public health officials was in cooperation with the Idaho Department of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pullman contractor fined for illegally filling well with debris
PULLMAN, Wash. – A Pullman contractor is facing penalties for illegally altering and filling a homeowner’s well with debris from a razed house. The Washington Department of Ecology fined KACI Construction and its owner, Kirby Dailey, $10,000 for improperly decommissioning the well and doing so without a license.
17-Year-Old Air Lifted to Spokane Following Head-on Collision on Endicott Road Wednesday Morning
ENDICOTT, WA - On the morning of Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Whitman County deputies and emergency crews from the Colfax, Endicott and Lacrosse Fire Departments were dispatched to the report of a head-on collision on Endicott Rd, approximately one mile east of Endicott, WA. According to a release from the...
Weippe Woman Air Lifted to Hospital After Striking Low Boy Trailer That Drifted Into Her Lane on Highway 11
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at approximately 4:34 p.m., law enforcement and medical personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 11, near milepost 3.25 in Clearwater County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 2009 Peterbilt semi pulling a Low...
Teenager pulled from car after falling asleep and crashing into a bus
COLFAX, Wash. — A 17-year-old boy was pulled from his car after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into a bus. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an initial investigation indicates the teenager was driving west on Endicott Road when he fell asleep and drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic. The bus driver, who was just starting her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLEWTV
Lewiston Bengals Football Makes Blankets for Veterans
LEWISTON,ID- Sports Director Gianna Cefalu stopped by at Lewiston High School this week, as the Bengal football team made blankets for the Veterans. The players share their insight on why this is important to them to give back, and how it strengthens their team bond.
KLEWTV
Report of a suspicious man at the door results in 3 felony arrests
Just before noon on Sunday, September 18, a resident in Cottonwood called authorities to report a suspicious man had come to their door. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
20-Year-Old Lewiston Man Hospitalized After Single Vehicle Crash on Gifford-Reubens Road
NEZ PERCE COUNTY - On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at approximately 5:33 p.m., law enforcement and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Gifford-Reubens Road, near milepost 7 in Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 20-year-old Lewiston man was...
KXLY
Deputies seize 76 fentanyl pills from Spokane Valley man, woman
COLFAX, Wash. — Two people from Spokane Valley suspected of delivering fentanyl were arrested in Colfax. Two Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle in downtown Colfax Sunday for a traffic violation. Deputies found that the driver had a suspended license and believed both people inside had illegal drugs. During...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pullmanradio.com
Colfax PD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Subjects From Theft Investigation At Rosauers
The Colfax Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying two people from a theft investigation at Rosauers. The shoplifting occurred on Tuesday at the grocery store in Colfax. Anyone with information about the pair is asked to contact the CPD at 509-397-4615.
Two Arrested After Traffic Stop in Downtown Colfax Leads to Discovery of 76 Fentanyl Pills, Two Firearms
COLFAX - On the evening of Sunday, September 18, 2022, Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle traveling northbound in downtown Colfax for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, shortly after contacting the driver, it was learned that her driver’s license was suspended. During the contact, deputies also reportedly obtained information from the driver and passenger which lead them to believe illegal narcotics and other contraband may be inside the vehicle.
29-Year-Old Sentenced to Up to 10 Years in Prison for Causing Side-by-Side Crash That Killed Bovill Man
LATAH COUNTY - The 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty to causing the side-by-side crash that killed Nolan Meece of Bovill has been sent to prison. Tyler Beyer, of Bovill, was recently sentenced to up to 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge. Two years of the sentence is fixed and Judge Judge has retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in a year. Beyer was also ordered to pay a 5,000 dollar penalty which will go to Meece’s parents.
KLEWTV
Game of the Week: Potlatch Loggers vs. Troy Trojans
Sports Director Gianna Cefalu breaks down this week's game of the week between the Potlatch Loggers and the Troy Trojans. She breaks down each team's approach to the game as well as how they teams got here.
Comments / 0