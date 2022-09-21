Read full article on original website
Survey Seeks Input on Model for Measuring School Quality
The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) is beginning a process to overhaul school performance grades and is seeking public input through a new survey. The state’s A-F performance grades were developed so communities could better understand the quality of North Carolina’s public schools, but a growing consensus has led many to believe that the current model does not accurately reflect all aspects of school quality because it puts too much weight on student achievement as determined by high-stakes testing.
N.C. Land and Water Fund Awards $70.3 Million to Protect Natural Areas, Waterways, Historic Sites and Military Buffers
The North Carolina Land and Water Fund awarded grants this week totaling $70.3 million, providing funds for 117 projects that will protect North Carolina’s land and water from the mountains to the coast, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. “Clean water is critical for the health of our families and...
101 North Carolina Small Businesses Win Grants to Build Next-Generation Technologies
The North Carolina Board of Science, Technology & Innovation announced today that 101 North Carolina small businesses have received 117 grants to advance the commercialization of innovative new technologies. The One North Carolina Small Business Program awarded a total of $4.95 million to innovative companies in 22 counties across the state.
MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission Nominating Committee to meet Oct. 11
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Nominating Committee will meet by web conference on Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. The committee is scheduled to select candidates for the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council Obligatory Seat. The committee’s recommendations will be forwarded to the Marine Fisheries Commission. Members of the public may...
