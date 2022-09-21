Read full article on original website
WDSU
Hot today, repeat on Sunday -- plus 10% chance by evening
NEW ORLEANS — Another hot day is on tap for Sunday. Local temperatures back in the 90's after a cool to mild start from 69-76° Sunday morning. Expect humid conditions in the early afternoon, and feeling less humid by late afternoon. a 10% chance of isolated showers and storms track in from the northeast and push east across the Northshore. Before dinner-time those isolated showers and storms drop to the South Shore and generate a large storm near Belle Chasse. That storm will weaken tracking near Harahan and Destrehan, then track south toward Houma, and out to the Gulf by late evening.
uptownmessenger.com
New bus routes debut on Sunday, along with four days of free rides
The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will introduce its revamped New Links routes and schedule on Sunday (Sept. 25). To mark the occasion, it is offering a four-day free fare promotion from Sunday to Thursday (Sept. 28). The free fares will allow riders to adjust to RTA’s bus system redesign...
wasteadvantagemag.com
New Orleans, LA Curbside Collection Contracts Finalized, New Garbage Companies Selected
Many New Orleans residents will have new garbage collection service in less than two months, but some are frustrated with the service being provided under existing contracts. Along streets in the Seventh Ward, trash could be seen piled in front of houses. “It stinks. It’s horrible,” said resident Henry Alexander. “The trash man was supposed to pass yesterday. He hasn’t passed as of yet.” Alexander lives along Mandeville Street, and his block falls in what the city classifies as “Service Area 2,” generally from the Jefferson Parish line running through Lakeview, along the lakefront to Gentilly and New Orleans East, and the downriver neighborhoods of Faubourg Marigny, Bywater and the Lower Ninth Ward.
NOLA.com
Paul Atkinson, 35-year reporter who covered New Orleans and west bank, dies at 89
Paul Atkinson, whose assignments during a 35-year reporting career at The Times-Picayune, included the building of the Superdome and the second Crescent City Connection bridge, City Hall politics and the 1979 police strike that shut down Mardi Gras season parades in New Orleans, died Wednesday at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center in Texas of complications from a fall, said his son, Paul Nelson Atkinson. He was 89.
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on September 22, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a tragic boating incident in St. Tammany Parish. Ricky Hodgson, 62, of Pearl River, Louisiana, was discovered dead in Lake...
NOLA.com
Developers make pitch for retirement complex, hotel on former Copeland land at Mandeville lakefront
Curing cancer and capitalizing on the surge of retiring baby boomers sound like great selling points. At least Matt Altier, president and CEO of LSU Health Foundation must have thought so as he stood before a crowd of about 100 Mandeville residents to talk about a proposed development on Mandeville's lakefront that aims to do both.
Man dead, another injured after shrimp boat capsizes on Lake Pontchartrain
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office describes the boat to be a "21-foot skiff, blue in color with a white outboard motor."
Bayou St. John tops its banks after too much water let in from Lake Pontchartrain
NEW ORLEANS — Wading through water and ducks Wednesday morning, New Orleans Rowing Club coach Emily Gass had to check on equipment after getting a call that water from Bayou St. John was overflowing. “It was panic. We wanted to know if the boats were OK,” Gass said. “We...
NOPD working fourth shooting of the day
A violent weekend in the city of New Orleans continues as the New Orleans Police Department investigates the city’s fourth shooting in 24 hours.
Loyola Maroon
Locals react to mayor’s Mardi Gras apprehension
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell recently discussed the issue of the lack of police enforcement in New Orleans and how the severity of this shortage could result in cancellation of Mardi Gras in 2023. However, following this statement, Cantrell told WDSU, “we are NOT canceling Mardi Gras.” These contradictions have...
fox8live.com
Seven armed robberies and a carjacking reported across New Orleans since Friday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department’s latest crimefighting plan -- redeploying some detectives, administrative officers and specialist personnel to put more units on the streets -- won’t take effect until Sunday. But it seems it was sorely needed Friday night (Sept. 23). The NOPD reported...
fox8live.com
Man stabs 2 people in 12 minutes Friday night in French Quarter, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man stabbed two people within a 12-minute span around midnight in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said Saturday (Sept. 24). Police have not distributed a picture of the suspect, but he was described by the two victims as a Black male with gold teeth, wearing a white shirt and blue basketball shorts.
NOLA.com
Quin Hillyer: Keep the faith -- NOLA has begun to fight back against crime
Don’t give up: If New Orleans survived Hurricane Katrina, not to mention all the other disasters it has endured through three centuries, then surely it can survive a crime wave. How?. Declare war on the gangs and top leaders of the narco-criminal cooperatives in New Orleans. Bring in help...
WDSU
Man shot in the Seventh Ward on Saturday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in the Seventh Ward on Saturday afternoon. According to reports, a man was shot around 12:50 p.m. at North Rocheblave and New Orleans streets. No further information is available at this time.
Tammany Trace Tunnel opens in Mandeville
On Wednesday, St. Tammany leaders celebrated the completion of the Tammany Trace Tunnel in the Northshore.
WDSU
Blight concerns: Community worried funding will expire for city-owned building
NEW ORLEANS — Since Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans’ old municipal training facility near City Park has been left empty becoming a blight for the community. Nearly two years ago, the building was designated to help move the New Orleans fire headquarters out of tight quarters of the French Quarter to help as travel time can sometimes be 45 minutes to get into work, but were now learning that the funding for the move expires in less than a year.
NOLA.com
Inflation threatens New Orleans road, water projects as City Hall prepares to lift bidding pause
Thanks to sky-high inflation, New Orleans officials may be forced to scale back the road and waterworks projects that have torn up large swaths of the city. Long criticized for their management of existing projects, city officials told members of the City Council on Thursday they've encountered surprisingly high bids in recent months. One planned project was recently waste-binned because bids came in 180% over estimate.
NOLA.com
James Gill: Jefferson, Orleans treat juvenile carjackers differently
According to the latest census, the population of Harahan is just 4% Black, so Maurice Ervin, 15, would have stuck out like a sore thumb back in February, even if he had just been strolling along. If he didn't figure out then that Harahan is not a smart place for...
Fire in Kenner causes delays on Airline Highway
KENNER, La. — A fire in the 2300 block of Airline Highway caused some delays for drivers in Kenner on Thursday. The Kenner Police Department and Kenner Fire Department worked to extinguish the blaze as black smoke filled the sky above the highway. At the moment, it is unclear...
NOPD: Man arrives by car to hospital after N. Rocheblave shooting
Officers say the victim arrived to the hospitalized by car and not EMS.
