ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 3

Related
WDSU

Hot today, repeat on Sunday -- plus 10% chance by evening

NEW ORLEANS — Another hot day is on tap for Sunday. Local temperatures back in the 90's after a cool to mild start from 69-76° Sunday morning. Expect humid conditions in the early afternoon, and feeling less humid by late afternoon. a 10% chance of isolated showers and storms track in from the northeast and push east across the Northshore. Before dinner-time those isolated showers and storms drop to the South Shore and generate a large storm near Belle Chasse. That storm will weaken tracking near Harahan and Destrehan, then track south toward Houma, and out to the Gulf by late evening.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

New bus routes debut on Sunday, along with four days of free rides

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will introduce its revamped New Links routes and schedule on Sunday (Sept. 25). To mark the occasion, it is offering a four-day free fare promotion from Sunday to Thursday (Sept. 28). The free fares will allow riders to adjust to RTA’s bus system redesign...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wasteadvantagemag.com

New Orleans, LA Curbside Collection Contracts Finalized, New Garbage Companies Selected

Many New Orleans residents will have new garbage collection service in less than two months, but some are frustrated with the service being provided under existing contracts. Along streets in the Seventh Ward, trash could be seen piled in front of houses. “It stinks. It’s horrible,” said resident Henry Alexander. “The trash man was supposed to pass yesterday. He hasn’t passed as of yet.” Alexander lives along Mandeville Street, and his block falls in what the city classifies as “Service Area 2,” generally from the Jefferson Parish line running through Lakeview, along the lakefront to Gentilly and New Orleans East, and the downriver neighborhoods of Faubourg Marigny, Bywater and the Lower Ninth Ward.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Paul Atkinson, 35-year reporter who covered New Orleans and west bank, dies at 89

Paul Atkinson, whose assignments during a 35-year reporting career at The Times-Picayune, included the building of the Superdome and the second Crescent City Connection bridge, City Hall politics and the 1979 police strike that shut down Mardi Gras season parades in New Orleans, died Wednesday at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center in Texas of complications from a fall, said his son, Paul Nelson Atkinson. He was 89.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Humphries
Loyola Maroon

Locals react to mayor’s Mardi Gras apprehension

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell recently discussed the issue of the lack of police enforcement in New Orleans and how the severity of this shortage could result in cancellation of Mardi Gras in 2023. However, following this statement, Cantrell told WDSU, “we are NOT canceling Mardi Gras.” These contradictions have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man stabs 2 people in 12 minutes Friday night in French Quarter, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man stabbed two people within a 12-minute span around midnight in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said Saturday (Sept. 24). Police have not distributed a picture of the suspect, but he was described by the two victims as a Black male with gold teeth, wearing a white shirt and blue basketball shorts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Board#High Water#Flood Control#Bayou St John#Wdsu#Fpa East#Swbno
WDSU

Man shot in the Seventh Ward on Saturday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in the Seventh Ward on Saturday afternoon. According to reports, a man was shot around 12:50 p.m. at North Rocheblave and New Orleans streets. No further information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Blight concerns: Community worried funding will expire for city-owned building

NEW ORLEANS — Since Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans’ old municipal training facility near City Park has been left empty becoming a blight for the community. Nearly two years ago, the building was designated to help move the New Orleans fire headquarters out of tight quarters of the French Quarter to help as travel time can sometimes be 45 minutes to get into work, but were now learning that the funding for the move expires in less than a year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NOLA.com

Inflation threatens New Orleans road, water projects as City Hall prepares to lift bidding pause

Thanks to sky-high inflation, New Orleans officials may be forced to scale back the road and waterworks projects that have torn up large swaths of the city. Long criticized for their management of existing projects, city officials told members of the City Council on Thursday they've encountered surprisingly high bids in recent months. One planned project was recently waste-binned because bids came in 180% over estimate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Fire in Kenner causes delays on Airline Highway

KENNER, La. — A fire in the 2300 block of Airline Highway caused some delays for drivers in Kenner on Thursday. The Kenner Police Department and Kenner Fire Department worked to extinguish the blaze as black smoke filled the sky above the highway. At the moment, it is unclear...
KENNER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy