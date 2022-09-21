ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47

Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
MUSIC
Vibe

The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date

The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avril Lavigne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Music Review#Music Video#Heavy Music#Tekkno#German
American Songwriter

Shania Twain Releases New Song and Music Video, “Waking Up Dreaming”

The legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning country singer Shania Twain released a new song Friday (September 23) called, “Waking Up Dreaming.”. The song is Twain’s first single since 2017 and it also marks her debut on Republic Nashville. The artist, who was recently featured on the Fox drama Monarch, also has a popular documentary, Not Just A Girl, now streaming on Netflix.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Billy Idol, ‘The Cage EP': Album Review

Billy Idol is eligible for Medicare and is a grandfather, but he still has some burrs under his saddle and ghosts in the machine to deal with in his golden years. The artist formerly known as William Broad makes all that clear on The Cage EP, a four-song record that follows last year's The Roadside and now appears to be Idol's preferred form of releasing new music. The truncated format certainly works to his advantage, as well as the listener's, as this bite-size 14-minute dose of Idol blazes by in a blink and leaves us wanting more, more, more.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Germany
xpn.org

Firefly On The Fly: Anthems for elder emos with My Chemical Romance, Weezer, Avril Lavigne, and more

Power pop punk reigned supreme on day two of Firefly, with stellar emerging artists in the mix. If there was an energy of Firefly’s Friday mainstage lineup, it was Warped Tour bands circa 2000 to 2004, playing to way more people than they ever might have at the Vans package run. All Time Low into Avril Lavigne into Weezer into My Chemical Romance was totally complimentary, if a bit samey — which is why we spent an equal amount of our day seeing what was what on other stages, from hip-hop to alt pop and beyond.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift’s Slow-Burn Tracklist Reveal Continues With ‘Vigilante Shit’ Song Announce

*Cue the TikTok sound of Taylor Swift saying “midnight” in different songs.* Just days after revealing the name of track 13, Taylor “Keeping the Swifties Fed” Swift is back with a similar post, sharing the name of track 8 titled “Vigilante Shit.” “I will now be leaving it up to fate to announce the next track,” Swift says with a cameo from her cat Meredith Grey. On Tuesday, she shared a video of herself for her Midnights Mayhem with Me series, sharing that track 13 is titled “Mastermind” by using a “technologically advanced” bingo ball cage to share the name of her...
MUSIC
NME

Poppy shares new song ‘FYB’ from upcoming EP ‘Stagger’

Poppy has announced full details of new EP ‘Stagger’ and shared its first preview – listen to ‘FYB’ below. The singer has signed to Republic Records for the new release, which is set to land on October 14. Speaking to NME about ‘Stagger’ backstage at...
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard

Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy