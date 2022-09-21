Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date
The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
What Legendary Metallica Songs Would Sound Like With ‘St. Anger’ Drums
A drummer on YouTube has made a video playing classic Metallica songs, but with the drum sounds of St. Anger. Indeed, they replaced all the drums on the tracks with the ringing, open-snare drum tone of the metal legends' polarizing 2003 album. Think you can handle it? In the clip,...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Led Zeppelin Song Robert Plant Is Embarrassed by That Isn’t ‘Stairway to Heaven’
He’s called out the band’s most famous song, and in 2022, Robert Plant said he was embarrassed by another Led Zeppelin classic.
NME
Gorillaz and Del the Funky Homosapien perform ‘Rock The House’ live for first time
Gorillaz and Del the Funky Homosapien performed ‘Rock The House’ live for first time at a gig this week – see footage below. The track appears on Gorillaz’ self-titled debut album from 2001, one of two collaborations between the pair on the record – the other being hit single ‘Clint Eastwood’.
Red Hot Chili Peppers share emotional tribute song for the late Eddie Van Halen
Red Hot Chili Peppers release new single, Eddie, inspired by their love for the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shania Twain Releases New Song and Music Video, “Waking Up Dreaming”
The legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning country singer Shania Twain released a new song Friday (September 23) called, “Waking Up Dreaming.”. The song is Twain’s first single since 2017 and it also marks her debut on Republic Nashville. The artist, who was recently featured on the Fox drama Monarch, also has a popular documentary, Not Just A Girl, now streaming on Netflix.
Living Colour Releases Remake Of ‘Cult Of Personality’ With Steve Vai After Rock In Rio Set
Living Colour and Steve Vai would be a supergroup we could really get on board with. The two recently collaborated on a remake of LC's mega hit "Cult of Personality," released yesterday, September 16. It comes after the two acts teamed up at the Rock In Rio festival where Vai...
Billy Idol, ‘The Cage EP': Album Review
Billy Idol is eligible for Medicare and is a grandfather, but he still has some burrs under his saddle and ghosts in the machine to deal with in his golden years. The artist formerly known as William Broad makes all that clear on The Cage EP, a four-song record that follows last year's The Roadside and now appears to be Idol's preferred form of releasing new music. The truncated format certainly works to his advantage, as well as the listener's, as this bite-size 14-minute dose of Idol blazes by in a blink and leaves us wanting more, more, more.
talentrecap.com
David Archuleta Releases Dance-Filled Music Video for ‘Faith in Me’
American Idol Season 7 runner-up David Archuleta has released a fun new music video for his song “Faith in Me.” The clip features plenty of dancing, as well as a few winky references to iconic ’80s movies. David Archuleta Releases “Faith in Me” Music Video.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
xpn.org
Firefly On The Fly: Anthems for elder emos with My Chemical Romance, Weezer, Avril Lavigne, and more
Power pop punk reigned supreme on day two of Firefly, with stellar emerging artists in the mix. If there was an energy of Firefly’s Friday mainstage lineup, it was Warped Tour bands circa 2000 to 2004, playing to way more people than they ever might have at the Vans package run. All Time Low into Avril Lavigne into Weezer into My Chemical Romance was totally complimentary, if a bit samey — which is why we spent an equal amount of our day seeing what was what on other stages, from hip-hop to alt pop and beyond.
Taylor Swift’s Slow-Burn Tracklist Reveal Continues With ‘Vigilante Shit’ Song Announce
*Cue the TikTok sound of Taylor Swift saying “midnight” in different songs.* Just days after revealing the name of track 13, Taylor “Keeping the Swifties Fed” Swift is back with a similar post, sharing the name of track 8 titled “Vigilante Shit.” “I will now be leaving it up to fate to announce the next track,” Swift says with a cameo from her cat Meredith Grey. On Tuesday, she shared a video of herself for her Midnights Mayhem with Me series, sharing that track 13 is titled “Mastermind” by using a “technologically advanced” bingo ball cage to share the name of her...
Taylor Swift Accepts Songwriter-Artist of the Decade at 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards [Pictures]
Taylor Swift was honored with the prestigious Songwriter-Artist of the Decade award at the 5th annual Nashville Songwriter Awards on Tuesday (Sept. 20) at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. The honor is for her work as a songwriter and artist from 2011 through 2019 in both the country and pop genres. Swift...
Review: Kendell Marvel Caters to No One on Third Album of Rugged, Honest Country
Just one look at Kendall Marvel’s bald head, no-nonsense stare, long white Rip Van Winkle beard, and hulking, tougher than leather persona and it’s clear he’s serious about whatever it is he does. In this case, it’s making rugged, honest outlaw country inspired by the no-BS style of Waylon Jennings and Chris Stapleton.
NME
Poppy shares new song ‘FYB’ from upcoming EP ‘Stagger’
Poppy has announced full details of new EP ‘Stagger’ and shared its first preview – listen to ‘FYB’ below. The singer has signed to Republic Records for the new release, which is set to land on October 14. Speaking to NME about ‘Stagger’ backstage at...
Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard
Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
NME
Puscifer to reinterpret and dramatise songs from first two albums for Halloween concert films
Puscifer have shared details of two Halloween concert films that feature music from their 2007 debut ‘V Is For Vagina’ and its 2011 follow-up ‘Conditions Of My Parole’. The band, which is a side project of Tool and A Perfect Circle singer Maynard James Keenan, will...
Comments / 0