Hazardous material cleanup underway

By Glenn County Transcript
 3 days ago

Forest officials announced last week that three administrative sites within the Mendocino National Forest have been temporarily closed for hazardous material cleanup, according to Forest Order 08-22-07.

According to officials, the cleanup operations are underway at High Glade lookout, Keller Place and Beaver Glade fire station.

Forest officials expect cleanup to be completed by Sept. 30.

“The purpose of the closure is to protect the public and contractors during the cleanup operations,” said officials.

The High Glade lookout burned during the 2018 Ranch Fire while the Beaver Glade fire station and historic Keller Place cabin burned in the Complex Fire in August 2020.

During the cleanup efforts, officials ask the public to avoid project areas and to be cautious around heavy equipment on forest roads.

