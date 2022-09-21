Read full article on original website
Salchert’s Meats Issues Recall
An area meat processor is issuing a voluntary Class-1 recall for a variety of its meat products. This includes products purchased on or before September 14th from Salchert’s Meats’ retail location in St. Cloud. Those products include vacuum-sealed frozen smoked chicken, dried beef and beef jerky. A Class-1...
Rising Sun Cited as Factor in Calumet County Bike Fatality
The sun is being named a factor in a car-bicycle accident that claimed a life in neighboring Calumet County on Thursday morning. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Voland says the accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. when a sixteen-year-old female from Menasha was traveling eastbound on Old Highway Road in the Village of Harrison. The report indicates that as she came upon the bicyclist the brightness of the sun likely made it difficult for the driver to see the 60-year-old Menasha man who was struck. He died before deputies and first responders arrived. The driver is cooperating with officials and names are being withheld until family members are notified.
