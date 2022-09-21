Read full article on original website
Related
Dad Refusing to Ask Toddler Daughter to Apologize to Disabled Kid Praised
A father has been called an "ableist" by his brother and their new girlfriend for his toddler's reaction to the girlfriend's "pre-teen" daughter, who is reportedly disabled. In the post, user Willing_Mountain_803 describes how tensions ran high at a recent family barbeque. He describes how: "My family were there, specifically, my brother Anthony, M40 and his new girlfriend Sarah, F39. It'd been a while since we all got together, so while I knew about Sarah, I didn't know that Sarah had a daughter, Maisie, who is a pre-teen, I would guess. Maisie has some sort of chromosomal disorder. She is severely disabled, and operates on the same capacity of a baby. She also has quite significant facial deformities."
Adult Children Accusing Mom of Having an Affair Told to 'Get Over It'
A 21-year-old man defending his grandma for having an "affair" is being applauded online. In a post to Reddit's Am I the A******? (AITA) forum on September 22, user u/Fancy-Winter2122 said his family is mad at his grandma for having a boyfriend—despite being separated from her husband for over two decades.
Groom Cheered for Making Mother-in-Law Leave Wedding Because of Her Perfume
"The night ended with my wife spending our wedding night at her parents' house," said the groom.
Woman Denying Her Mom 'Quality Time' With 4-Year-Old Daughter Sparks Debate
Grandmother had wanted a spa day with her granddaughter, cutting the middle generation out entirely.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing His Mother
The former child star, who appeared in "Riverdale" and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," pled guilty to the March 2020 shooting death of his mother, Barbara Waite.
Louisiana Schoolgirls Told To Forgive Rapists on Field Trip, Sparks Outrage
A parent said her daughter felt "duped" into attending an event where she was "proselytized over and prayed over."
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
Woman Applauded for Threatening To Call Cops on Teen Stepson: 'Lawsuit'
"I'm not proud but I told him that he has 20 minutes to get home or I call the police and report it stolen," the stepmom said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Slammed for Returning Fiancée's Wedding Dress at Mom's Request
One Redditor said the fiancée should "call off the wedding," while others said she should "run."
Bride Cheered for Billing In-Laws Over Wedding Guests They Secretly Invited
"They are upset because it was their money for their Christmas vacation," the bride said.
Video of Tucker Carlson Making Light of Teacher Raping Teen Boy Resurfaces
The Fox News personality has railed against schools sexualizing students recently. But a couple incidents from years ago were no big deal for Tucker Carlson.
Utah Woman Carrying Son's Baby After Offering to Be Surrogate
She was surprised when doctors told her she was healthy enough to be a gestational carrier, while she wasn't expecting it to be possible at her age.
Fury as Woman Discovers Husband's Ex-Wife Viewed Her Medical Records
"I'm not sure what to do as it's a complete invasion of my privacy," the woman wrote. "I have some very sensitive things in my record."
Woman Backed For Being 'Condescending' To Mother-In-Law Who Touched Stomach
"You drew the line politely and they stomped all over the line," a Reddit user said. "They needed to be put in their place."
Dad's Sick Note to Get Son Out of Gym Class Leaves Internet in Stitches
The note raised a few eyebrows online.
Owner in Shock After Installing CCTV to Discover How Dachshund Is Escaping
Move over Houdini - this is a job for Houndini, as a dachshund tries to escape using a bigger dog as a stepladder. The wiener dog has gone viral on TikTok in a video that has been viewed more than 45,000 times since being posted on Wednesday. The video posted...
PETS・
Woman Praised for 'Embarrassing' In-Laws Over Argument at Family Wedding
Commenters praised a woman for "making a scene" at her brother-in-law's wedding after she was told she could not sit at the family table but instead with the other guests. The Original Poster (OP), known as u/Simple_Judy3409, posted about the situation in Reddit's popular "Am I The A**hole" forum where it received more than 7,000 upvotes and 1,500 comments. The post can be found here.
Bride Slammed for Lying About Child-Free Wedding to Stop One Kid Attending
According to the mom, the bride demanded the young girl still attend for the photos, so that the family didn't ask why she wasn't there.
'Big Brother' Fans Enraged as They Allege Misogynist Remarks Harm Taylor
One 'Big Brother' fan questioned: "Am I the only one like pretty uncomfortable with how the Joseph, Monte Taylor love triangle is kind of being portrayed?"
My Granddaughter Is Homeless And Her Mom Refuses To Help—What Should I Do?
"I still have a mortgage on my house and I am afraid of not having enough money to meet my financial obligations. "
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
111K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0