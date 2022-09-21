ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Mick Schumacher has questions over his F1 future answered by Haas boss

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Guenther Steiner says there is “no news” on Haas ’ 2023 driver line-up and says he does not yet have a date on which it will be confirmed.

The Haas team principal currently has Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher as his drivers with both recording points - the team’s first in F1 - this season.

Magnussen is locked into a multi-year deal but Schumacher is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked to other teams despite generally being outperformed by his teammate.

“The latest is the same as the latest was last week and two weeks ago,” Steiner said. “There is no news. We are waiting, we are looking at everything and talking with Mr Haas quite a lot about it. But we have not made a decision.

“I will not give you a date when the decision is made, because that will be your next question. We will give ourselves time. What we want to make sure of is that we don’t make a quick decision and then regret it next year, you know.

“We want to take the time we have available to try to get the best decision, if it is right or not we will find out only next year, but at least we prepare ourselves to make the best decision. So, no decision has been taken. A lot of people have talked to us.”

It is thought Schumacher had entered talks with Haas to reaffirm his commitment earlier in the summer but Sebastian Vettel’s retirement has thrown the grid wide open.

Fernando Alonso will take Vettel’s seat at Aston Martin next year leaving a seat open at Alpine which is one of the many rumours surrounding Schumacher.

But German is not only a driver for Haas, he is a reserve driver for Ferrari too. His future with the team, with which his father Michael enjoyed so much success, is also uncertain.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said: “With Mick, as we said at the start of the season, it’s important for Mick this season to improve.

“We will in a few races sit down with him, make a balance of the season, and we’ll do that as well together with Haas and decide for his best future.”

