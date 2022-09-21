ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Some Texans Could Be Getting Checks In The Mail Soon

By Ginny Reese
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lcm4N_0i4SHOIl00
Photo: Getty Images

Texans who have unclaimed money could soon be getting checks in the mail.

Texas currently has about $7 billion in cash and other valuables that have gone unclaimed, according to the Texas Comptroller's Office. My San Antonio reported that the office just paid out a record $309 million during the last fiscal year, which is the third time the office has returned over $300 million in a single fiscal year.

Now, the office is implementing a new way of returning unclaimed property . The state will be sending out checks to the owners of unclaimed property, and the best part is that they don't even have to file a claim.

The process will be limited to checks under $5,000 that the agency thinks they can correctly link with an owner.

Kevin Lyons , agency spokesperson for the Texas Comptroller, said that in order for them to be sure that they're giving the correct property to the appropriate owners, the department will start with "targeted tests" of sending unclaimed property without a claim during this fiscal year.

Lyons said, "Until testing is complete, the vast majority of [the] property will be returned to owners upon the receipt and approval of a claim filed online."

Comments / 16

Susie
3d ago

stop the lies . unless your illegals you ain't getting nothing. they have been saying this since Biden started I ain't seen nothing yet. oh well.

Reply(2)
11
Dee Lynn
3d ago

Wow! By the comments, you can really tell all the dummies that just comment based on headlines and don't actually READ articles. This has nothing to do with the government and is about UNCLAIMED PROPERTY. Something that's been around for decades. 🤦‍♀️

Reply
4
Related
J.R. Heimbigner

Over 31 million dollars in grants available

holding moneyPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission recently announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed in a program called the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
Salon

Ken Paxton lets officials funnel COVID relief funds into their own paychecks — without public notice

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. While Texas counties have to notify taxpayers before increasing elected officials' salaries, they likely don't have to have to give such advance notice when using federal COVID-19 relief funds for certain pay increases, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a nonbinding opinion this week.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

California Manufacturer Relocates Headquarters to Texas

A California-based defense parts manufacturer is the latest company to relocate its corporate headquarters to North Texas. Integrated Defense Products, a private California-based CNC (computer numeric control) machine shop specializing in defense, firearm, and aerospace parts, will move into a yet-to-be-built 21,000-square-foot facility in the Rockwall Technology Park (RTP). The...
ROCKWALL, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Lyons
Austonia

CannaBus tour sets out to educate Texans on medical marijuana

A dispensary on wheels is trekking around Texas to educate residents about the state’s medical marijuana program. Austin-based goodblend has kicked off its Ride For Your Rights tour that will be traveling on a “CannaBus.” The 36-foot bus has been retrofitted with a private consultation room and medical cannabis product displays. As a subsidiary of parent company Parallel and one of just three licensed medical cannabis operators in Texas, goodblend is promoting the tour as a way to destigmatize cannabis, energize advocates and connect with legislators. "The medical cannabis program will never change unless Texans stand up and make it change," Parallel CEO Reece Fulgham said in a press release. "The 'Ride For Your Rights' CannaBus Tour was designed to educate and galvanize support for expanding access to Texans in need. We hope the support rallied will convince Texas policymakers that there's strong public demand for real, lasting change."
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

How many hurricanes have hit Texas?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s hurricane record dates back to 1851. Hurricane tracking made great strides with the launch of weather satellites in the early 1960s, while recording and communication improved with the naming of storms beginning in the 1950s. Below is a breakdown...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unclaimed Property#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
agdaily.com

Terry Bradshaw’s Oklahoma ranch back on the market

Back in 2019, there was lots of buzz about the Oklahoma ranch of iconic Pittsburg Steeler player and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw going up for sale. However, the prospective buyer who was attempting to acquire the ranch failed to close on the transaction — which means the 744-acre state-of-the-art equine breeding facility, cattle facility, and recreational ranch is back on the market.
THACKERVILLE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy