Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home
You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
Fall Fishing Tips to Catch Big Bluegill in Michigan
A lot of people overlook fishing for big bluegill in the fall. Here are a few tips for catching some big fish before the ice covers the water. Many fishermen put their gear away when the fall hits waiting for the ice to hit before they get back after those tasty Michigan bluegills.
Local Group Meets for Lunch — and Leaves a $1,500 Tip!
It's been a monthly occurrence for most of 2022 and it is something we hope continues for a long time. A group of individuals get together for lunch and then leave their server with a very large tip!. It's called "Generosity Lunch" This is how it works: Everyone in the...
Enter At Your Own Risk: Check These 5 Haunted Houses in West Michigan
Enter at your own risk... Haunted houses are one of my favorite in-person experiences of Halloween. The act of being scared while walking through scary houses or mazes with friends and/or family sounds like a spooktacular time. If you are as unique as I am, check out these haunted attractions...
Oh Dear: Michigan Driver Completely Unscathed as Deer Leaps Over His Car
A daredevil deer is on the loose in Michigan, caught on camera Thursday (9/22) jumping right over a car as it drove down a Michigan highway. The incident was captured on Trooper Anderson's dashcam video earlier this week. The Michigan State Police officer was patrolling near Lakeshore Drive in St. Joseph when a small herd of deer attempted to cross the road.
Did You Know There’s a Wizard Of Oz Festival in West Michigan?
There's no place like home... and our home here in West Michigan has a festival to celebrate the movie that made that line famous!. For almost a decade, the Wizard of Oz Festival has been held in downtown Ionia, Mich. It's returning in 2022, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1., with...
Michigan’s Native American Petroglyphs Are Believed to Be 300 to 1000 years old
I don't know about you, but when I hear the word "petroglyph" I think of ancient civilizations in Egypt or natives from the deserts out west-- not my own backyard of Michigan. Imagine my surprise when I learned that Michigan does in fact have a collection of historical petroglyphs and they're believed to be between 300 to 1000 years old!
These 26 Michigan Senior Citizens Are Escaped Convicts
There you have it. All of Michigan's 26 most wanted escapees. I would suggest that the police start looking for them at bingo halls or at restaurants with early bird specials.
Take A Sip: Make Your Own Michigan Apple Cider Easily At Home
Fall is here, you can feel the crisp breeze blowing in the air as the leaves wave their colorful goodbye to us for the year. It's time to get ready for the colder half of the year and the holidays to come. I believe we all fall into two camps...
Michael Meyers Is Coming To Michigan In Time For Halloween Season
Fellow horror movie fanatics will likely agree with me that while we love everything spooky, scary and gory, we obviously have our favorite franchises. My favorite is a film based on a small town near where I'm from, Halloween. The film series follows character Michael Meyers as he stabs and...
Michigan is Not the Happiest Place on Earth According to This Study
Would you classify our state of Michigan as one of the happiest states to live in throughout the entire country?. Well...sorry to break your bubble if you said yes. Unfortunately, Michigan is not the happiest state in the United States. It is not within the top 10 or 20 states either.
Michigan Woman Has Harsh Words for Brother Who Killed Their Mother
As Muhammad Altantawi was sentenced for killing his mother and staging her death in 2017, his sister shared harsh words in the Michigan courtroom where the sentencing took place. Nada Huranieh Found Dead Outside Her Home. The body of Nada Huranieh was found outside her Farmington Hills home in 2017....
The Way You Pronounce This Word Is Annoying Your Yooper Friends
I'm a Michigan transplant. After spending almost a year here, I'm starting to feel like I'm finally starting to become somewhat of a real Michigander. And I can point to my hand to show my friends from back home where in the Mitten state I now live. But I learned...
Can You Get Same-Day Married in Michigan?
I'm pretty excited because in a month, I'm getting married to my best friend and the love of my life. We're excited, and of course with an engagement comes announcements and big decisions on what to do for your special day. Do we spend thousands on something crazy and elegant?
The Ghost Town of Copper Falls, Michigan
It seems that there’s a never-ending supply of ghost towns in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula…more and more seem to be found or hidden in past archives. Here’s one that’s another of the old mining villages: Copper Falls. Sitting in Keweenaw County, Copper Falls grew around the...
5 Michigan Guys You’ll See Every Fall
We covered the 5 women you'll encounter every time fall begins in Michigan. See that here. Fall hits different (and not necessarily in a good way) for guys. See which of these men best describe your guy friends. #1 Rifle Rick. There's at least one in every family. The guy...
Superman Ice Cream: Yeah, It’s a Michigan Original, but How, When & Where?
When was the last time you enjoyed some Superman ice cream?. I had some just before writing this article. Even though the colors remain the same – blue, red and yellow – the flavors sometime vary. The blue seems to be always Blue Moon flavored. Even though the Blue Moon flavor has never positively been identified, some say the taste resembles either almonds, marshmallow, and various fruity cereals like Trix, Froot Loops, Lucky Charms, etc.
Does Michigan Have The Most Dutch Ancestry Of Any State?
The old saying goes, "if you ain't Dutch, you ain't much1" West Michigan is VERY Dutch, but how Dutch is the whole state?. Michigan Is A Little Over Four Percent Dutch-American. According to the most recent census data from the 2020 United States census, Michigan is 4.28% Dutch ancestry, with...
Cool West Michigan Lightning Show Visible from 60 Miles Away
If you were out driving around on Tuesday evening, September 20, 2022, at about 9 pm, you probably saw an incredible light show from the thunderstorms that had passed through the West Michigan area. The storms moved through the Grand Rapids area a little earlier in the evening, however they...
How to Find Your Very Own Glowing Yooperlite Rocks in Michigan
While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan recently, I was reminded of an article I had read a few years earlier about "Yooperlite" rocks. It all started in a souvenir store in Ontonagon, Michigan. In one aisle of the store there was a selection of small, black lights that were for sale. They varied in size and price and the sign said they were used to find "Yooperlite" rocks.
