Michigan State

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home

You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
Fall Fishing Tips to Catch Big Bluegill in Michigan

A lot of people overlook fishing for big bluegill in the fall. Here are a few tips for catching some big fish before the ice covers the water. Many fishermen put their gear away when the fall hits waiting for the ice to hit before they get back after those tasty Michigan bluegills.
Oh Dear: Michigan Driver Completely Unscathed as Deer Leaps Over His Car

A daredevil deer is on the loose in Michigan, caught on camera Thursday (9/22) jumping right over a car as it drove down a Michigan highway. The incident was captured on Trooper Anderson's dashcam video earlier this week. The Michigan State Police officer was patrolling near Lakeshore Drive in St. Joseph when a small herd of deer attempted to cross the road.
Can You Get Same-Day Married in Michigan?

I'm pretty excited because in a month, I'm getting married to my best friend and the love of my life. We're excited, and of course with an engagement comes announcements and big decisions on what to do for your special day. Do we spend thousands on something crazy and elegant?
The Ghost Town of Copper Falls, Michigan

It seems that there’s a never-ending supply of ghost towns in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula…more and more seem to be found or hidden in past archives. Here’s one that’s another of the old mining villages: Copper Falls. Sitting in Keweenaw County, Copper Falls grew around the...
5 Michigan Guys You’ll See Every Fall

We covered the 5 women you'll encounter every time fall begins in Michigan. See that here. Fall hits different (and not necessarily in a good way) for guys. See which of these men best describe your guy friends. #1 Rifle Rick. There's at least one in every family. The guy...
Superman Ice Cream: Yeah, It’s a Michigan Original, but How, When & Where?

When was the last time you enjoyed some Superman ice cream?. I had some just before writing this article. Even though the colors remain the same – blue, red and yellow – the flavors sometime vary. The blue seems to be always Blue Moon flavored. Even though the Blue Moon flavor has never positively been identified, some say the taste resembles either almonds, marshmallow, and various fruity cereals like Trix, Froot Loops, Lucky Charms, etc.
Does Michigan Have The Most Dutch Ancestry Of Any State?

The old saying goes, "if you ain't Dutch, you ain't much1" West Michigan is VERY Dutch, but how Dutch is the whole state?. Michigan Is A Little Over Four Percent Dutch-American. According to the most recent census data from the 2020 United States census, Michigan is 4.28% Dutch ancestry, with...
How to Find Your Very Own Glowing Yooperlite Rocks in Michigan

While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan recently, I was reminded of an article I had read a few years earlier about "Yooperlite" rocks. It all started in a souvenir store in Ontonagon, Michigan. In one aisle of the store there was a selection of small, black lights that were for sale. They varied in size and price and the sign said they were used to find "Yooperlite" rocks.
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

