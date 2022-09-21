Read full article on original website
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com
Police: Osceola man victim in Noble County fatal crash
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 39-year-old Osceola man is the victim of an early morning fatal crash that happened in Noble County. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says officers were called to the intersection of U.S. 33 and Albion Road, south of Ligioner, for a crash involving a van and a semi-tractor trailer.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police detective dies unexpectedly
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A veteran detective with the Fort Wayne Police Department has passed away. Det. Donald Kidd died unexpected late Thursday night, the department said Friday. He was 52. Kidd was a 17-year veteran of the department. “It is with a very heavy heart that we...
WOWO News
One dead in Friday morning crash in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Osceola man died in a Noble County crash Friday morning. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the intersection of US 33 and Albion Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a crash involving a van and a semi truck. Deputies found...
wfft.com
One person killed in early morning Noble County crash
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Noble County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash around 5:45 a.m. Friday that left a person dead. Police say 39-year-old Stephen T. Reinholtz, of Osceola, was driving north on US 33 and went off the road for unknown reasons. Reinholtz then got the vehicle back on the road and went left of center at the US 33 and Albion Road intersection, crashing head-on into a southbound semi tractor-trailer, driven by Paul M. Leazier, 64, of Churubusco.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Woman found mentally ill handed 65 years in killing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who gunned down a woman in a Waynedale home a year ago has been sentenced. Valerie Rose Hardiek, 23, was handed 65 years for Murder in the June 20, 2021, shooting death of Shelby von Holdt at a home in the 1800 block of Eileen Street in Fort Wayne. She was sentenced by Superior Court Judge David Zent Friday.
WANE-TV
Courts: Man fled police in U-Haul truck before crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of leading police on a chase in a U-Haul truck before crashing on the north side of town last week, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Officers arrested 26-year-old Justin R. Edwards after he crashed the...
WANE-TV
Driver killed in crash with semi on US 33
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Osceola man was killed in a crash with a semi in Noble County early Friday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at U.S. 33 and Albion Road, 3 1/2 miles south of Ligonier. According to a report from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Driver, child injured in crash near Swinney Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police say two people were left with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash near Swinney Park Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened just before noon at West Washington and West Jefferson boulevards. Police say a Chevrolet Malibu traveling westbound on West Washington...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
ISP: Angola man who attempted to break into Trooper’s home arrested
FREMONT, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say a 25-year-old Angola man is facing several charges after he attempted to break into a state trooper’s home Wednesday evening. ISP says around 8 p.m., officers were called to the 4600 block of West Nevada Mills Road in Fremont on...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Bicyclist hit, critically hurt Wednesday night in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police and other emergency personnel responded to the scene where a bicyclist was hit and critically hurt Wednesday night. It happened just after 8:30 at Lake Avenue and Tecumseh Street on the east side of downtown. Emergency crews rushed to the scene. We understand a man was hit and critically hurt when police say he didn’t yield to traffic and was hit by a small SUV. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital. Crews remained on the scene, trying to figure out exactly what happened. Lake Avenue was closed, west of Crescent. We’ll update you once we learn more information.
WANE-TV
Courts: Shaken child suffers brain bleed, man charged
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of causing shaken injuries to his daughter that were so severe she needed to be treated for a bleed on her brain, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors on Wednesday formally charged 25-year-old Elijah Joseph...
WANE-TV
Courts: Man tried to find child bride outside of local school, charged with molesting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He picked the girl up as she was walking home from school. He told her he knew her father, and that her father sent him to get her – which ended up being a lie. Then he started touching the girl’s ear, and then her thighs. She told the man she was 13, and he said they could still get married, that 13-year-olds get married all the time and that he could give her a nice and happy life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
FWCS says student brought a gun to Wayne High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) alerted parents of an incident Thursday where a student brought a gun to Wayne High School. Administrators located the student after hearing the student may have had a weapon and had the gun confiscated by Wayne’s school resource officer.
hometownnewsnow.com
Serious Injuries Suffered in Tree Stand Accident
(LaGrange County, IN) - A northern Indiana hunter suffered serious injuries while wrangling with some equipment earlier this week. The accident happened Monday afternoon in Shipshewana. According to the Department of Natural Resources, a hunter was up in a tree trying to remove a hunting stand when its supporting cables...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Women left children in car to drink in bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two 31-year-old women are facing felony neglect of a dependent charges for leaving a car-load of children outside a downtown bar while they went inside to drink, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors filed formal charges against Melissa C....
Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was […]
wfft.com
Two drivers seriously injured in Ohio crash
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened around 8:02 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 15 and County Road K. Police say Kayla Perry, 18, of Archibold was driving east on County Road K and failed...
WANE-TV
Church gives away hygiene supplies south of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne church on Saturday is holding a hygiene supply giveaway for the community. The event at Higher Heights Baptist Church starts at 2 p.m. and continues while supplies last.
WOWO News
County now has an eighth possible location for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters recently provided an update on the new Allen County Jail. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that he said the county has not settled on the southeast location and that there is now an eighth option to be considered. Commissioners have also brought in an expert from Elevatus Architecture to rate possible sights, with three so far receiving such ratings.
wktn.com
Elida Man Killed in Semi Crash on I-75 in Allen County
An Elida man was killed in a crash involving a semi on I-75 in Allen County Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 65 year old David Jackson lost control of the semi while traveling north on 75. The vehicle went...
Comments / 1