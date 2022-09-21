Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Here's How California Plans to Handle 400,000 Wild Pigs
A bill addressing how to handle up to 400,000 wild pigs that are roaming across California has been signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Senate Bill 856, authored by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will loosen regulations and lower hunting fees for killing the wild pigs, which have been found in 56 of the state's 58 counties, excepting only San Francisco and Alpine counties.
All undocumented Californians can now obtain state ID under new law
A new bill signed on Friday gives all undocumented immigrants the chance to obtain a California state ID card. Signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the bill, AB 1766, also known as “California ID’s For All” was introduced by Assemblyman Mark Stone back in Feb. 2022. The law is aimed to help non-drivers who […]
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
SFGate
California to again protect insurance policies in fire areas
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — California temporarily banned insurance companies Thursday from dropping customers in areas affected by recent wildfires, a day after evacuation orders were lifted for residents near a two-week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. Several days of sporadic rain...
Valley officials warning community about 'rainbow fentanyl'
Fentanyl is coming in new forms. The DEA and health officials are warning that criminals are using bright colors to disguise the drug, which they fear could entice kids.
California drought: This technology helps keep grass green while still conserving water
Water conservation is a focus across California, but is there a way to keep large fields of grass green when water restrictions are leaving homeowners with dying grass?
San Diego Channel
California takes steps to further legalize weed
A new phase of California’s weed legalization begins as the state prepares to make it illegal for a company to fire, or not hire, someone simply for their off-the-clock marijuana use. California is the seventh state to do it, but a potentially pivotal one for the national attitude toward...
sjvsun.com
Oil company is buying out Kern Co. homes. Some residents are blaming Newsom’s latest laws for forcing them from home.
Residents of a close-knit California community are on borrowed time after energy company Berry Petroleum sent out offer letters to buy up properties including residences. McKittrick is located 14 miles northwest of Taft with a population of 102 residents, according to the census bureau. The town is in the center of a large oil-producing region that Berry Petroleum is trying to buy out.
Man recalls 9 years in solitary confinement as Newsom considers restrictions
BERKELEY – A bill on Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk may determine the fate of hundreds of California inmates who are sitting in solitary confinement — a common and controversial practice that states across the country are moving to restrict.For a consecutive nine years and four months, Kevin R. McCarthy spent 23 hours a day in a 6' by 10' room."From here to here. And then from that pillar, it was pretty small," McCarthy described to KPIX 5.McCarthy was held in solitary confinement after being placed on a list of suspected gang affiliation. A punishment, he says, did not match the...
NBC Bay Area
Gas Prices in California Rising Fast, Almost $2 More Than National Average
Gas prices across the nation are no longer dropping, instead they are moving up fast. In just the last week, gas prices in California went up by 14 cents. “I have to go see my clients from north to south basically, from Palo Alto to Santa Clara, sometimes going back and forth from my house to work, so yeah,” said Fremont resident Daniela Arbelaez. “I just want to know what’s going on.”
California legalizes human composting
California has joined Washington, Colorado, Vermont and Oregon in legalizing the composting of human remains. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill into law this week that directs state agencies to create guidelines for the alternative to cremation or burial. Under the law, state officials have five years to come...
Opinion: 9 Bills Newsom Can Sign Today to Alleviate Homelessness in California
As a statewide housing and homeless services provider, PATH — People Assisting the Homeless — knows this crisis impacts everyone in the state. California voters regularly rank homelessness as one of their top concerns. Elected officials across the state maintain that reducing homelessness is a major priority. Thanks...
KSBW.com
Tarantula season is back on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Every autumn the male tarantula wanders in search of a female to mate with which is why you're more likely to see the usually docile creature out and about, even here on the Central Coast. Video player above: Tarantula found in Salinas yard (2021) Tarantulas are...
sdvoice.info
San Bernardino County Voting to Leave California; Establish 51st State
On November 8, San Bernardino County voters will be presented with a choice on their ballot — leave the state of California and create the 51st state or remain the largest county in the nation. A consortium in San Bernardino is the latest group of people proposing to alter...
Top 10 California counties with the cheapest gas
Gas prices are slowly starting to increase again. After nearly a three-month-long decline in prices, the second longest streak on record, the national gas price of $3.67 increased to $3.81, according to AAA. In California, that statewide average is $5.49; in Los Angeles, the average cost of gas is $5.54, according to AAA. However, some […]
sjvsun.com
Shepard flips union workers, Kern DA in multi-million-dollar fight for south Valley Senate seat
One of the most contentious battles for a seat in the California State Legislature took a surprising turn on Thursday as a major labor group backed a Republican. Farmer David Shepard (R–Porterville) announced Thursday that he received endorsement of the Kern, Inyo and Mono Counties Building and Construction Trades Council.
KSBW.com
California's unclaimed property: How to see if you are owed money, make a claim
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you checked lately to see if you’re owed unclaimed money in California? Were there valuables you left at a bank years ago and forgot about?. The California state controller’s office maintains a system for people to search for unclaimed property by name and safeguards billions of dollars worth of properties until the rightful owners can be found.
KMPH.com
California leads in opioid deaths; Dignity Health honored for prevention efforts
REDDING, Calif. — More than 100.000 people died as a result of drug overdoses in 2021 and California is leading in the number of deaths, according to the CDC. However, staff at Mercy Medical branches are working to get people help. Elizabeth Pulatie, who is the chief nurse executive...
Tesla Mega Battery Backup Facility Catches Fire In California
A Tesla Megapack is on fire in California. The extinguishing work is still ongoing. Huge backup batteries help stabilize the power grid in the US state of California. One of these giant batteries comes from Tesla and has been on fire since Tuesday. At times, no one was injured in the fire.
