NBC Bay Area

Here's How California Plans to Handle 400,000 Wild Pigs

A bill addressing how to handle up to 400,000 wild pigs that are roaming across California has been signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Senate Bill 856, authored by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will loosen regulations and lower hunting fees for killing the wild pigs, which have been found in 56 of the state's 58 counties, excepting only San Francisco and Alpine counties.
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California to again protect insurance policies in fire areas

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — California temporarily banned insurance companies Thursday from dropping customers in areas affected by recent wildfires, a day after evacuation orders were lifted for residents near a two-week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. Several days of sporadic rain...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego Channel

California takes steps to further legalize weed

A new phase of California’s weed legalization begins as the state prepares to make it illegal for a company to fire, or not hire, someone simply for their off-the-clock marijuana use. California is the seventh state to do it, but a potentially pivotal one for the national attitude toward...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Oil company is buying out Kern Co. homes. Some residents are blaming Newsom’s latest laws for forcing them from home.

Residents of a close-knit California community are on borrowed time after energy company Berry Petroleum sent out offer letters to buy up properties including residences. McKittrick is located 14 miles northwest of Taft with a population of 102 residents, according to the census bureau. The town is in the center of a large oil-producing region that Berry Petroleum is trying to buy out.
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man recalls 9 years in solitary confinement as Newsom considers restrictions

BERKELEY – A bill on Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk may determine the fate of hundreds of California inmates who are sitting in solitary confinement — a common and controversial practice that states across the country are moving to restrict.For a consecutive nine years and four months, Kevin R. McCarthy spent 23 hours a day in a 6' by 10' room."From here to here. And then from that pillar, it was pretty small," McCarthy described to KPIX 5.McCarthy was held in solitary confinement after being placed on a list of suspected gang affiliation. A punishment, he says, did not match the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Gas Prices in California Rising Fast, Almost $2 More Than National Average

Gas prices across the nation are no longer dropping, instead they are moving up fast. In just the last week, gas prices in California went up by 14 cents. “I have to go see my clients from north to south basically, from Palo Alto to Santa Clara, sometimes going back and forth from my house to work, so yeah,” said Fremont resident Daniela Arbelaez. “I just want to know what’s going on.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

California legalizes human composting

California has joined Washington, Colorado, Vermont and Oregon in legalizing the composting of human remains. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill into law this week that directs state agencies to create guidelines for the alternative to cremation or burial. Under the law, state officials have five years to come...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Tarantula season is back on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Every autumn the male tarantula wanders in search of a female to mate with which is why you're more likely to see the usually docile creature out and about, even here on the Central Coast. Video player above: Tarantula found in Salinas yard (2021) Tarantulas are...
SALINAS, CA
KTLA

Top 10 California counties with the cheapest gas

Gas prices are slowly starting to increase again. After nearly a three-month-long decline in prices, the second longest streak on record, the national gas price of $3.67 increased to $3.81, according to AAA. In California, that statewide average is $5.49; in Los Angeles, the average cost of gas is $5.54, according to AAA. However, some […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

California's unclaimed property: How to see if you are owed money, make a claim

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you checked lately to see if you’re owed unclaimed money in California? Were there valuables you left at a bank years ago and forgot about?. The California state controller’s office maintains a system for people to search for unclaimed property by name and safeguards billions of dollars worth of properties until the rightful owners can be found.
CALIFORNIA STATE

