Muskingum County, OH

Local News Briefs

By Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 3 days ago
Health department offering flu/COVID shots

ZANESVILLE − The Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department with community partners will be providing flu shots and COVID-19 boosters for Muskingum County residents only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds. The clinic is drive-thru or walk-in.

Flu vaccines are for those 6 months and older with high dose shots available for those age 65 and older. The new COVID-19 boosters are for ages 12 and up.

One can print a vaccine consent form after Sept. 25 at zmchd.org. Bring photo identification and insurance card.

ZMA receives grant

ZANESVILLE − The Zanesville Museum of Art recently received a grant from the Taylor-McHenry Memorial Fund for an upcoming series of lectures titled ZMA Talks.

"Convicts, Pavers and Controversies: Brickmaking in Two Southeastern Ohio State Prisons" with Michael Sims is Oct. 6. "Tell Your Story: How to Record a Memoir to Preserve Your Family History for Generations To Come" with David Schubach is Nov. 3. "Behind the Scenes: The Gant House Archives" with Todd Ware is Dec. 1. All start at 6 p.m.

