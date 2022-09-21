Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
City of Austin plans resilience hubs in preparation for next disaster
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin is planning a network of resilience hubs in preparation for the next disaster. "The city of Austin, post Winter Storm Uri and even before Winter Storm Uri, had identified the need for locations that could provide these types of services during a disruption," Laura Patino, chief resilience officer with the city of Austin, said.
All the spots we hope to spy Harry Styles at during his stay in Austin
Harry is in town for a six-night concert stretch at the Moody Center.
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
With Everyone Mad at Mermaids in 2022, Maybe You Should Check Out the Texas Mermaid Fest
Love mermaids? Well then you need to make your way down to the mermaid capital of Texas. For some reason, the world has gone mad over the race of mermaid. Without a doubt, my favorite reaction to the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer is that little girl above. Sadly, some people are legit angry at mermaids now. Hopefully this weekend's Mermaid Fest is still a go. Oh, you don't know about Mermaid Fest?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
Big Tex returns to his spot in Fair Park for 2022 State Fair of Texas
DALLAS - Everyone’s favorite 55-foot-tall cowboy is returning to his usual spot at Fair Park Friday morning. Big Tex will celebrate his 70th birthday this year. He is also sporting a new shirt and jeans thanks to the folks at Dickies. Every few years, Big Tex gets a wardrobe...
do512.com
Apple Picking near Austin
No seriously, you can find apples in Texas. We wouldn't clickbait y'all. While we may not have wood-covered bridges along winding country roads draped in gold and rose-colored leaves, we do have dedicated farms pushing out apples for Texans to enjoy each fall. Apples may not want to grow in Texas, but is there anything more Texan than deciding they will anyways?
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in eastern Travis County. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Bliss at Texas Humane Heroes
If you're looking for a cuddlebug, Bliss may be perfect for you. She is a 10-year-old pup currently up for adoption at Texas Humane Heroes in Leander. She loves people and is perfect for a family just looking to hang out and cuddle.
Texas Tech fans show their class right away vs. Texas football
It didn’t take long for the fans of the Texas Tech Red Raiders to show their true colors at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock for the matchup to open up Big 12 play on Sep. 24 against No. 22 ranked Texas football. Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods posted a picture of a video on Twitter on the afternoon of Sep. 24 showing Texas Tech fans around the entrance tunnel for Texas chanting “F— UT” at the team.
fox7austin.com
SWAT call in progress in SE Austin: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's SWAT team is working a call in Southeast Austin. APD says the call is near the 6000 block of Fairway Street. APD is expected to hold a briefing on the situation at 11:20 a.m.
fox7austin.com
'CannaBus' tour to educate Texans about medical marijuana laws
AUSTIN, Texas - A cannabis dispensary on wheels will roll through Texas this October with the goal of teaching Texans about medical marijuana laws. The ‘CannaBus’, a 36-foot bus operated by the Austin-based company goodblend, will have a private consultation room, products on display and an outdoor education exhibition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
Tropical Storm Ian on track to becoming hurricane
AUSTIN, Texas - In true September fashion, we had not one, but two named tropical storms added to the list yesterday. The first was Tropical Storm Hermine, which is off the west coast of Africa and will weaken over the coming days in the Atlantic. Our main weather story is...
fox7austin.com
National figure skating competition hits the ice in Cedar Park
CEDAR PARK, Texas - They come in different shapes, sizes and skill levels, but they all have a similar dream. "I want to go to the Olympics someday," said skater Natalie Stead. To get there, she traveled from her home in Denver to Cedar Park to compete in the U.S....
The Stars at Night: Which Famous People Are Moving to Austin, Texas?
Welcome to Hollywood...I mean, Austin, Texas! It's getting easier to confuse the two, as Central Texas seems to be the new location for celebrity homes. Big business isn't the only thing leaving California in search of greener pastures, since a lot of Hollywood actors are relocating across the country as well.
Alright, I’ll Say It: I Don’t Get the Texas Longhorns ‘T-Shirt Fan’ Slam
I'm a huge college football fan. Sure, it's my job to watch and cover the Texas Tech football team, but even before I had this job I was a huge Texas Tech fan. I grew up in Lubbock and attended dozens of Texas Tech football games and even more baseball games with some Dickey and Knight basketball games thrown in, but I didn't attend Texas Tech University.
bluebonnetnews.com
Texas Tales: Remembering ButterKrust Bakery
Even in fifth grade, I had some level of awareness that white bread was not the healthiest thing for a kid to eat. Not that it ever stopped me, but still…. Three years earlier, my mother had returned to college to finish her undergraduate degree. One day she came home from class, presumably a health or nutrition course for education majors, and pronounced to her wide-eyed 8-year-old that white bread was worthless.
Gonzales Inquirer
Michael “Boy” Henry Hidalgo
Michael “Boy” Henry Hidalgo passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the age of 63 at his residence in Austin, Texas. He was born February 8, 1959, in Gonzales, to Raul Ornelas Hidalgo and Grace Rodriguez Hidalgo. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, and a...
fox7austin.com
Tractor trailer carrying canned beverages catches fire on Highway 290
AUSTIN, Texas - A tractor-trailer carrying canned beverages shut down parts of Highway 290 after it caught on fire this morning. The incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. on 290 near Highway 130. The Austin Fire Department says the fire started in the brakes and extended into the trailer.
Matthew McConaughey teases future presidential run
Though McConaughey didn't make any specifications on the possibility of running for president, he did say he'd consider it in the future and he'd "be arrogant not to."
Comments / 0