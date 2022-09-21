ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

City of Austin plans resilience hubs in preparation for next disaster

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin is planning a network of resilience hubs in preparation for the next disaster. "The city of Austin, post Winter Storm Uri and even before Winter Storm Uri, had identified the need for locations that could provide these types of services during a disruption," Laura Patino, chief resilience officer with the city of Austin, said.
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says

North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
With Everyone Mad at Mermaids in 2022, Maybe You Should Check Out the Texas Mermaid Fest

Love mermaids? Well then you need to make your way down to the mermaid capital of Texas. For some reason, the world has gone mad over the race of mermaid. Without a doubt, my favorite reaction to the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer is that little girl above. Sadly, some people are legit angry at mermaids now. Hopefully this weekend's Mermaid Fest is still a go. Oh, you don't know about Mermaid Fest?
Big Tex returns to his spot in Fair Park for 2022 State Fair of Texas

DALLAS - Everyone’s favorite 55-foot-tall cowboy is returning to his usual spot at Fair Park Friday morning. Big Tex will celebrate his 70th birthday this year. He is also sporting a new shirt and jeans thanks to the folks at Dickies. Every few years, Big Tex gets a wardrobe...
Apple Picking near Austin

No seriously, you can find apples in Texas. We wouldn't clickbait y'all. While we may not have wood-covered bridges along winding country roads draped in gold and rose-colored leaves, we do have dedicated farms pushing out apples for Texans to enjoy each fall. Apples may not want to grow in Texas, but is there anything more Texan than deciding they will anyways?
Dog of the Weekend: Bliss at Texas Humane Heroes

If you're looking for a cuddlebug, Bliss may be perfect for you. She is a 10-year-old pup currently up for adoption at Texas Humane Heroes in Leander. She loves people and is perfect for a family just looking to hang out and cuddle.
Texas Tech fans show their class right away vs. Texas football

It didn’t take long for the fans of the Texas Tech Red Raiders to show their true colors at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock for the matchup to open up Big 12 play on Sep. 24 against No. 22 ranked Texas football. Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods posted a picture of a video on Twitter on the afternoon of Sep. 24 showing Texas Tech fans around the entrance tunnel for Texas chanting “F— UT” at the team.
SWAT call in progress in SE Austin: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's SWAT team is working a call in Southeast Austin. APD says the call is near the 6000 block of Fairway Street. APD is expected to hold a briefing on the situation at 11:20 a.m.
'CannaBus' tour to educate Texans about medical marijuana laws

AUSTIN, Texas - A cannabis dispensary on wheels will roll through Texas this October with the goal of teaching Texans about medical marijuana laws. The ‘CannaBus’, a 36-foot bus operated by the Austin-based company goodblend, will have a private consultation room, products on display and an outdoor education exhibition.
Tropical Storm Ian on track to becoming hurricane

AUSTIN, Texas - In true September fashion, we had not one, but two named tropical storms added to the list yesterday. The first was Tropical Storm Hermine, which is off the west coast of Africa and will weaken over the coming days in the Atlantic. Our main weather story is...
National figure skating competition hits the ice in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas - They come in different shapes, sizes and skill levels, but they all have a similar dream. "I want to go to the Olympics someday," said skater Natalie Stead. To get there, she traveled from her home in Denver to Cedar Park to compete in the U.S....
The Stars at Night: Which Famous People Are Moving to Austin, Texas?

Welcome to Hollywood...I mean, Austin, Texas! It's getting easier to confuse the two, as Central Texas seems to be the new location for celebrity homes. Big business isn't the only thing leaving California in search of greener pastures, since a lot of Hollywood actors are relocating across the country as well.
Texas Tales: Remembering ButterKrust Bakery

Even in fifth grade, I had some level of awareness that white bread was not the healthiest thing for a kid to eat. Not that it ever stopped me, but still…. Three years earlier, my mother had returned to college to finish her undergraduate degree. One day she came home from class, presumably a health or nutrition course for education majors, and pronounced to her wide-eyed 8-year-old that white bread was worthless.
Michael “Boy” Henry Hidalgo

Michael “Boy” Henry Hidalgo passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the age of 63 at his residence in Austin, Texas. He was born February 8, 1959, in Gonzales, to Raul Ornelas Hidalgo and Grace Rodriguez Hidalgo. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, and a...
Tractor trailer carrying canned beverages catches fire on Highway 290

AUSTIN, Texas - A tractor-trailer carrying canned beverages shut down parts of Highway 290 after it caught on fire this morning. The incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. on 290 near Highway 130. The Austin Fire Department says the fire started in the brakes and extended into the trailer.
