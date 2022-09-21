Driver hits Anderson Community Schools student waiting for the bus

ANDERSON — An Anderson Community Schools student was hit by a driver while waiting for the bus on Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post, the district said the student has minor injuries after being hit by the car mirror and is being treated at a hospital.

This happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday near West 30th Street and Fountain Street, according to a press release from the Anderson Police Department.

The school bus driver arrived shortly after the student, an 11-year-old girl, was hit, called 911 and helped the student, according to the release. The driver who hit the student stayed at the scene and is cooperating with detectives.

The Anderson Crash Team was called to the scene and is still investigating.