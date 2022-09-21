ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

98.7 WFGR

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home

You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Man Turns Friend In For $20,000

We've all heard the cliche line "if you can't do the time then do the crime" or some variation of that phrase. I agree, I don't think you should commit any crime that you're not okay being caught doing and you should be ready to serve the necessary time if you get caught. With that being said, there's another factor that many people don't think about before engaging in criminal activity, it's who they commit the crimes with or who they spill the crimes to.
98.7 WFGR

Coming Soon: A Michigan Museum Of Horror

Also on the way, a Horror Town with a year round assortment of, well, horror!. Nate Thompson Will Open The Museum Of horror In Downtown Monroe. The filmmaker and horror aficionado has purchased a building in Monroe and hopes to stock it with all sorts of oddities like skulls, funeral items, dolls and wet specimens.
98.7 WFGR

Teen Michigan Football Fan Gets Thrill Of A Lifetime

An Iowa teen who’s fighting a rare liver cancer is given a dream trip to see a University of Michigan football game. Joe Miller Has Battled Cancer And Is A HUGE Wolverine Fan. Council Bluffs, Iowa, high school junior Joe Miller has had a rough couple of years. Last...
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

