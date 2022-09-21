Read full article on original website
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home
You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
Michigan Woman Has Harsh Words for Brother Who Killed Their Mother
As Muhammad Altantawi was sentenced for killing his mother and staging her death in 2017, his sister shared harsh words in the Michigan courtroom where the sentencing took place. Nada Huranieh Found Dead Outside Her Home. The body of Nada Huranieh was found outside her Farmington Hills home in 2017....
Michigan’s Cannibal Killer Pleads Guilty to Murder and Mutilation
Michigan's cannibal killer Mark David Latunski has pleaded guilty to open murder and mutilation of a body that included eating parts of his victim. What started as a hook-up on Grindr, unfortunately, turned into a grizzly act of violence and murder of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek, Michigan. Mark...
Michigan Man Turns Friend In For $20,000
We've all heard the cliche line "if you can't do the time then do the crime" or some variation of that phrase. I agree, I don't think you should commit any crime that you're not okay being caught doing and you should be ready to serve the necessary time if you get caught. With that being said, there's another factor that many people don't think about before engaging in criminal activity, it's who they commit the crimes with or who they spill the crimes to.
Coming Soon: A Michigan Museum Of Horror
Also on the way, a Horror Town with a year round assortment of, well, horror!. Nate Thompson Will Open The Museum Of horror In Downtown Monroe. The filmmaker and horror aficionado has purchased a building in Monroe and hopes to stock it with all sorts of oddities like skulls, funeral items, dolls and wet specimens.
Michigan’s Most Popular and Best-Loved “Trashy” Beer is No Surprise
Michiganders love their beer...they really love their beer. We've taken to crafting our own, selling our own brands, collecting beer cans, attempting to sample every Michigan beer out there...holy cow, it never ends. As the Detroit Free Press said, even Michigan's “trashy” beers have become iconic and popular.....and the most...
This Is It: All 23 Michigan Natives That Have Been on The Voice
There are a lot of reality competition shows that have stood the test of time. In my personal opinion, I believe NBC's The Voice. Here is a list of all of the talented individuals from Michigan that have been featured on the show. Sadie Bass - Team Gwen Stefani (Bath)
Teen Michigan Football Fan Gets Thrill Of A Lifetime
An Iowa teen who’s fighting a rare liver cancer is given a dream trip to see a University of Michigan football game. Joe Miller Has Battled Cancer And Is A HUGE Wolverine Fan. Council Bluffs, Iowa, high school junior Joe Miller has had a rough couple of years. Last...
