Lee County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Search on for truck in attempted boat theft from Cape Haze lot

Authorities are searching for two suspects who attempted to steal a 21-foot boat and trailer on Thursday from a Cape Haze storage lot. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, they attempted to steal a NauticStar boat and trailer. They used a 2-tone truck but fled after a witness...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 person dead after early morning shooting in Osprey

OSPREY, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Osprey, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the shooting happened in the area of Highland Road and Westview Drive. "The scene is secure, and there is no threat to the community at...
OSPREY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 dead in shooting on Fort Myers Beach

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Fort Myers Beach. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person died at the Red Coconut RV Park. The RV Park is off of Estero Boulevard and just south of Sand Dollar Drive. The Mobile Command Center and the Crime Scene Unit...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of attempted grand theft from Home Depot at the Forum

A man is accused of trying to steal over $1,000 in electronics from the Home Depot at the Forum. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man seen in security footage entered the store at 3402 Forum Blvd. at around 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 13. He selected a large tote, put it in a shopping cart, then went to the electronics department and placed multiple products inside the tote. The man walked past all sales points with the merchandise and made no attempt to pay for it.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tractor-trailer crash on I-75 in Fort Myers leads to gravel spill, severe traffic

A crash on northbound I-75 in Fort Myers led to a tractor-trailer spilling its load of gravel, causing severe traffic backups early Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer carrying gravel was traveling north on I-75, nearly midway between Daniels Parkway and Colonial Boulevard, around 5 a.m. The tractor-trailer then rear-ended a cement truck traveling ahead of it, sending the load of gravel all over the outside and center lanes of I-75.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Two men arrested, accused of illegally hunting in Collier County

Two men were arrested after Collier County Sheriff’s Office say they were caught illegally hunting on County Road 858. Yoandry Quevedo-Ayala, 31, and Pedro Leal-Pavon, 40 were arrested on charges of violation of Florida code pertaining to hunting regulations and unlawful to take or kill a deer, fawn, or antlerless deer during open season.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

RV engulfed in flames near North Port

North Port Fire Rescue went to extinguish an RV that became engulfed in flames near North Port on River Road close to the I-75 offramp. According to North Port Fire Rescue, an RV Toy Hauler caught on fire Wednesday afternoon when multiple units responded. The fire has been extinguished without...
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Arcadia man’s arrest near DeSoto Middle School led to temporary lockdown

An Arcadia man’s arrest led to the temporary lockdown of nearby DeSoto Middle School on Thursday morning. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, Miguel Juven Perez, 32, was arrested on four active warrants related to felony domestic violence. Perez was arrested at his home on East Gibson Street, just across the road from DeSoto Middle. The increased law enforcement presence led to DeSoto Middle going on lockdown as a matter of precaution, though there was no threat to the school, students or staff.
ARCADIA, FL
villages-news.com

Village of Sanibel woman jailed after violating her probation

A Village of Sanibel woman has been jailed after violating her probation. Francine Ocello Jackson, 57, was booked without bond Tuesday at the Sumter County Detention Center. Jackson had been arrested last year with methamphetamine tucked inside her bra. The Queens, N.Y. native was also driving on a license which had been suspended for failure to pay a traffic fine.
SANIBEL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier County launches costliest road project with Vanderbilt Beach Road extension

The Vanderbilt Beach Road extension – stretching another seven miles into Golden Gate Estates – will be the most expensive road project ever undertaken by Collier County. A groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday officially started the three-year project to extend Vanderbilt Beach Road east of Collier Boulevard to 16th Street Northeast. “For those of us who have been here for a long time, we know that this project is far overdue,” said County Commission Chairman Bill McDaniel, noting that the county’s growth management plan triggered the road project in his district in 2006.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

After Irma flood, home buyout program offered in Bonita Springs

The flood damage in Bonita Springs during Irma in 2017 was so bad the federal government sent the city $5 million to make sure the same damage wouldn’t occur again. The program was supposed to be used to buy homes that suffered severe flooding, but five years later, the city has only purchased three homes. The city is supposed to buy them at market value.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
CBS Miami

Armed man stole truck at Florida gas station, three-year-old boy inside

FORT MYERS - An armed kidnapping in which a man pulled a knife and drove off with a woman's truck with her three-year-old son inside was caught on camera. Security video of the carjacking, which took place at a gas station on the state's west coast, shows the woman holding onto the truck in an effort to stop her attacker from escaping with her child. Police found the boy inside the truck about three blocks down the road. The boy was then reunited with his family who said they were grateful he was unharmed. "It doesn't really happen...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral asking for residents input on improving busy corridor

Nobody likes sitting in traffic, but since new homes and condos are going up across Southwest Florida, experts believe it’s time to start doing something about it. So many developments are going up on a stretch of Pine Island Road from Nicholas Parkway to Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral.
CAPE CORAL, FL

