Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Search on for truck in attempted boat theft from Cape Haze lot
Authorities are searching for two suspects who attempted to steal a 21-foot boat and trailer on Thursday from a Cape Haze storage lot. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, they attempted to steal a NauticStar boat and trailer. They used a 2-tone truck but fled after a witness...
1 person dead after early morning shooting in Osprey
OSPREY, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Osprey, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the shooting happened in the area of Highland Road and Westview Drive. "The scene is secure, and there is no threat to the community at...
WINKNEWS.com
1 dead in shooting on Fort Myers Beach
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Fort Myers Beach. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person died at the Red Coconut RV Park. The RV Park is off of Estero Boulevard and just south of Sand Dollar Drive. The Mobile Command Center and the Crime Scene Unit...
WINKNEWS.com
Multiple people are dead after a fatal crash on Edison Bridge
Multiple people are dead after a fatal crash on the Edison Bridge in North Fort Myers on Saturday. FMPD says that 4 people are confirmed dead but they cannot give a specific number on how many victims were involved in the crash. Police say the lanes on the bridge going...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of attempted grand theft from Home Depot at the Forum
A man is accused of trying to steal over $1,000 in electronics from the Home Depot at the Forum. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man seen in security footage entered the store at 3402 Forum Blvd. at around 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 13. He selected a large tote, put it in a shopping cart, then went to the electronics department and placed multiple products inside the tote. The man walked past all sales points with the merchandise and made no attempt to pay for it.
Edison Bridge shut down for fatal crash
Police say the Edison Bridge is shut down due to a fatal crash. No word on how long the road will be closed.
WINKNEWS.com
Tractor-trailer crash on I-75 in Fort Myers leads to gravel spill, severe traffic
A crash on northbound I-75 in Fort Myers led to a tractor-trailer spilling its load of gravel, causing severe traffic backups early Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer carrying gravel was traveling north on I-75, nearly midway between Daniels Parkway and Colonial Boulevard, around 5 a.m. The tractor-trailer then rear-ended a cement truck traveling ahead of it, sending the load of gravel all over the outside and center lanes of I-75.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested during a Collier County traffic stop, reveals stolen vehicle
A man was arrested during a traffic stop that ended in the recovery of a stolen vehicle. Deyren Almaguer-Sanchez, 29, was arrested on charges of grand theft auto, according to Collier County Sheriff’s Office. On September 21, Almaguer-Sanchez was driving a black GMC Yukon SUV on State Road 29...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Two men arrested, accused of illegally hunting in Collier County
Two men were arrested after Collier County Sheriff’s Office say they were caught illegally hunting on County Road 858. Yoandry Quevedo-Ayala, 31, and Pedro Leal-Pavon, 40 were arrested on charges of violation of Florida code pertaining to hunting regulations and unlawful to take or kill a deer, fawn, or antlerless deer during open season.
WINKNEWS.com
Canals overflowing from storm surge is a concern for Cape Coral residents
Anytime a storm hits near Cape Coral, there is a fear that canals will overflow and cause significant issues. If a storm hits north of Cape Coral, there is a likely chance the canals will overflow. In that case, it’s essential to prepare your home and yourself. No matter...
WINKNEWS.com
Family walks hours through flooding water in DeSoto County to get home
The Peace River in DeSoto County is flooded turning a five-minute drive into an hour-long boat ride. The water is so deep people who live there can’t even get to their homes. In a water-logged neighborhood, a boat is better than a car but boats can’t just go anywhere....
WINKNEWS.com
RV engulfed in flames near North Port
North Port Fire Rescue went to extinguish an RV that became engulfed in flames near North Port on River Road close to the I-75 offramp. According to North Port Fire Rescue, an RV Toy Hauler caught on fire Wednesday afternoon when multiple units responded. The fire has been extinguished without...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Arcadia man’s arrest near DeSoto Middle School led to temporary lockdown
An Arcadia man’s arrest led to the temporary lockdown of nearby DeSoto Middle School on Thursday morning. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, Miguel Juven Perez, 32, was arrested on four active warrants related to felony domestic violence. Perez was arrested at his home on East Gibson Street, just across the road from DeSoto Middle. The increased law enforcement presence led to DeSoto Middle going on lockdown as a matter of precaution, though there was no threat to the school, students or staff.
villages-news.com
Village of Sanibel woman jailed after violating her probation
A Village of Sanibel woman has been jailed after violating her probation. Francine Ocello Jackson, 57, was booked without bond Tuesday at the Sumter County Detention Center. Jackson had been arrested last year with methamphetamine tucked inside her bra. The Queens, N.Y. native was also driving on a license which had been suspended for failure to pay a traffic fine.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Collier County launches costliest road project with Vanderbilt Beach Road extension
The Vanderbilt Beach Road extension – stretching another seven miles into Golden Gate Estates – will be the most expensive road project ever undertaken by Collier County. A groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday officially started the three-year project to extend Vanderbilt Beach Road east of Collier Boulevard to 16th Street Northeast. “For those of us who have been here for a long time, we know that this project is far overdue,” said County Commission Chairman Bill McDaniel, noting that the county’s growth management plan triggered the road project in his district in 2006.
WINKNEWS.com
After Irma flood, home buyout program offered in Bonita Springs
The flood damage in Bonita Springs during Irma in 2017 was so bad the federal government sent the city $5 million to make sure the same damage wouldn’t occur again. The program was supposed to be used to buy homes that suffered severe flooding, but five years later, the city has only purchased three homes. The city is supposed to buy them at market value.
Armed man stole truck at Florida gas station, three-year-old boy inside
FORT MYERS - An armed kidnapping in which a man pulled a knife and drove off with a woman's truck with her three-year-old son inside was caught on camera. Security video of the carjacking, which took place at a gas station on the state's west coast, shows the woman holding onto the truck in an effort to stop her attacker from escaping with her child. Police found the boy inside the truck about three blocks down the road. The boy was then reunited with his family who said they were grateful he was unharmed. "It doesn't really happen...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral asking for residents input on improving busy corridor
Nobody likes sitting in traffic, but since new homes and condos are going up across Southwest Florida, experts believe it’s time to start doing something about it. So many developments are going up on a stretch of Pine Island Road from Nicholas Parkway to Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral.
One person hospitalized after overnight shooting, Fort Myers
One person is sent to the hospital after an overnight shooting in Fort Myers early Friday morning according to the Fort Myers Police Department.
Southwest Florida man arrested for trying to behead victim during attack
A Southwest Florida man's been charged with attempted second-degree murder after trying to behead someone using a knife and scissors.
Comments / 0