Vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over listeria threat

By Kait Newsum, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

CONLEY, Ga. ( WHNT ) — Several ready-to-eat vegetable products are being recalled over the possibility of listeria contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday.

The GHGA company is recalling various products, including diced veggies, salsa and dips after the firm was notified that a single sample of a product tested positive for the bacteria on Sept. 16.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause listeriosis, a serious infection. It can also cause common food poisoning symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says around 1,600 people get listeriosis every year, resulting in about 260 deaths. It is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems.

The FDA says the products were sold primarily in Kroger locations across Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

All of the following products are affected by the recall:

  • Asparagus Saute 9.5oz, UPC: 8 26766 19027 0, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 254
  • Diced Bell Pepper and White Onion 7oz, UPC: 8 26766 19004 1, Sell-by: 9/15/2022, Lot: GHGA 254
  • Diced Red Onion 10oz, UPC: 8 26766 18100 1, Sell-by: 9/19/2022, Lot: GHGA 254
  • Fajita Mix 9.5oz, UPC: 8 26766 19031 7, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 254
  • Fiesta Corn 10oz, UPC: 8 26766 18462 0, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 254
  • Hamburger Fixins 10oz, UPC: 8 26766 19028 7, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 254
  • Hatch Chile Guacamole Blender 9oz, UPC: 8 26766 14452 5, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 254
  • Large Medium Salsa 13oz, UPC: 8 26766 19071 3, Sell-by: 9/18/2022, Lot: GHGA 254
  • Large Mild Chunky Guacamole 13oz, UPC: 8 26766 19053 9, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 254
  • Large Mild Salsa 13oz, UPC: 8 26766 19069 0, Sell-by: 9/18/2022, Lot: GHGA 263
  • Mango Habanero Blender 9oz, UPC: 8 26766 19044 7, Sell-by: 9/17/202, Lot: GHGA 264
  • Medium Hatch Salsa 13oz, UPC: 8 26766 19076 8, Sell-by: 9/18/2022, Lot: GHGA 265
  • Mexican Style Layered Bean Dip 20oz, UPC: 8 26766 14510 2, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 266
  • Mild Guacamole Blender 13oz, UPC: 8 26766 19045 4, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 267
  • Mild Guacamole Blender 9oz, UPC: 8 26766 14434 1, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 268
  • Mushroom Stir Fry Blend 9oz, UPC: 8 26766 19010 2, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 269
  • Seasoned Squash Onion & Dill 10.5oz, UPC: 8 26766 19036 2, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 270
  • Small Medium Hatch Chile Pico de Gallo 9oz, UPC: 8 26766 19062 1, Sell-by: 9/18/2022, Lot: GHGA 271
  • Small Ranch Tray with Dip 21.0oz, UPC: 8 26766 19087 4, Sell-by: 9/15/2022, Lot: GHGA 272
  • Snacking Peppers 12oz, UPC: 8 26766 19037 9, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 273
  • Spicy Guacamole Blender 9oz, UPC: 8 26766 14436 5, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 274
  • Steak Topper 7.5oz, UPC: 8 26766 19026 3, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 275
  • 3 Skewer Veggie Kabobs 22oz, UPC: 8 26766 19008 9, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 276
  • Tri Pepper Blend 7oz, UPC: 8 26766 19003 4, Sell-by: 9/15/2022, Lot: GHGA 277
  • Vegetable Bowl 42oz, UPC: 8 26766 18468 2, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 278

According to the FDA, the products were sold to Kroger and distributed to retail stores on Sept. 11. Officials say the “sell-by” date has expired and products have been removed from store shelves, but they are warning anyone who might still have the items to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The products were packaged in clear plastic containers with sell-by dates and lot numbers listed on the top primary label of each item.

For more information on the items included in the recall, including pictures of the products, or for questions or concerns, contact the company or visit the FDA’s website .

