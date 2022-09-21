Read full article on original website
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday Night
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic site
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was Suicide
Mickie Carolyn Boomershine
Mickie Carolyn Boomershine, 76, died at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home. She was born January 31, 1946 in Alton the daughter of the late Thomas and Bessie Ruth (Drysdale) Ackerman. She retired from the Bethalto school district after 35 years of service. Mickie’s passion was children, whether it was helping with different local charity events, like Christmas in July and All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes or leaving snacks out for the neighborhood kids at the bus stop by her home with Inspirational quotes on them. She enjoyed attending sporting events and school functions of her grandchildren. On April 1, 1968 in Alton, she married Leroy C. Boomershine, and he preceded her in death on February 12, 2005. Surviving are three daughters, Deanna Henderson of Wood River, Melissa King (Kenneth) of Alton, Carrie Freer (Tim) of Alton, eight grandchildren, Dustin Hardesty, Ethan King, Devin Hardesty, Danielle Hardesty, Taylor Freer, Emily King, Derrick Hardesty and Lily Freer, ten great grandchildren, two brothers, Gerald Ackerman (Melody) of Eldon, MO and Donald Ackerman (Marsha) of Greenville, IL. Mickie will be missed by her very dear lifelong friends, Barb and Lou Jett. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton with Reverend Steve Rice officiating. Burial will be private at a later date. Memorials may be made to Christmas in July or Boys & Girls Club of Alton. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Cynthia A. Crabtree
Cynthia A. Crabtree passed away on September 19, 2022 in Springfield, IL. She was born July 14, 1951 in Alton, the daughter of the late Gene and Stella (Schulz) Crabtree. Upon graduation from East Alton-Wood River High School, she continued her education and graduated from Aton Memorial School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. After working in several hospitals, she ended her nursing career with the Illinois Dept. of Corrections. A lifelong animal lover, she frequently took in dogs and cats who were homeless and needed a loving home. She is survived by her brother, Jim (Korla) of Beatrice, NE; niece, Annette Crabtree and children Kayla, Hannah, Julia, Carston, and Helene Addink of Pittsburgh, PA.; aunt, Martha Beard of Tyler, TX.; Uncle and Aunt, Bill and Joan Weinzirl of St. Louis, MO.; Special Friends, Byron, Helen, Keith, and Kelly Beiermann and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, one niece, Carissa Addink and several Aunts and Uncles. Visitation will be Friday, September 23, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Glasgow Cemetery in Glasgow, IL. Father Paul Kallal will Officiate. Memorials may be made to Riverbend Humane Society. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Miles for Meso returns to Alton Saturday
The 14th annual Miles for Meso returns to an in-person event on Saturday in Alton. It’s a 5K Run and 3K Fun Run/Walk beginning and ending at Simmons Hanly Conroy on Court Street in Alton across from Marquette Catholic High School. The race starts at 9am with on-site festivities and registration beginning at 7:30am.
PHOTOS: Roxana 28, Salem 7 at Raich Field in Roxana
Nick Darr of Big Z Sports reports the Shells rolled on Homecoming night 2022. Your browser does not support the audio element. After the game, Nick Darr spoke with Roxana coach Wade Devries:. Your browser does not support the audio element.
Ride raises $7,000 for Make a Wish
Motorcycles, Jeeps, a hot rod and even a dune buggy turned out for the eighth annual Ride for Wishes Saturday, Sept. 18, raising $7,000 to make wishes come true for children facing serious illnesses. “I can’t say enough good things about our wonderful participants and our generous sponsors,” said Jeanne...
Two local mayors to serve on board of IML
Two Riverbend area mayors have been named as vice presidents and board members for the Illinois Municipal League. Alton Mayor David Goins and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick were each named to the IML Board of Directors and will serve as one of 35 Vice Presidents of the organization for a one-year term.
Honor Flight #63 flies Tuesday
Two Korean-era and 92 Vietnam-era veterans will take flight from Springfield Tuesday as part of the 63rd mission of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. The veterans and guardians on board come from all over the state, including Brighton, Carlinville, Grafton, Granite City, and Highland. LLHF President Joan Bortolon says the...
9-23-22 Civic Memorial vs Waterloo Football
Your browser does not support the audio element. Brent Burklund and Adam Miller on the call for Civic Memorial Eagles and Waterloo Bulldogs high school football!
Secretary of State apologizes to veteran after experience at Belleville facility
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is apologizing to an Illinois resident who is also a veteran after she posted on social media about her interaction with the agency leaving her overwhelmed and crying. A series of viral video on the social media video platform TikTok from user...
Schnucks customers can help United Way
The latest “Round Up at the Register” at Schnucks will support the efforts of the United Way of Greater Saint Louis. From now through Tuesday October 4th, those shopping at Schnucks markets can round-up their receipts to the nearest dollar to benefit the United Way. The self-checkouts have...
Fly-In and car show this weekend
The 26th annual Wings and Wheels Fly In & Car Show at St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto is this weekend. Today (Saturday) from 10am to 2pm, you are invited to tour planes on the runway, check out a muscle car show, and as Airport Manager Danny Adams tells the Big Z, visit the Global War on Terror Wall of Remembrance.
Madison County Employment and Training awarded AmerenCares Grant
Madison County has received a $7,500 boost to help upgrade technology in the Employment and Training Department. The AmerenCares grant will help purchase a high-tech interactive whiteboard, a Meeting Owl camera for use with hybrid meetings being conducted post pandemic, and marketing materials that can be shared at community events, job fairs.
Canine carnival Saturday at Farmer’s Market
Dog owners are invited to bring their furry friends to the annual Canine Carnival at the Alton Farmer’s & Artisans’ Market on Saturday morning. There will be free activities to enjoy and pet-related vendor booths to browse. Plus, you can learn about local animal welfare charities and services for your pets.
Suspect in beheading ruled unfit to stand trial
The suspect in the decapitation murder of an Alton woman in early June has been found unfit to stand trial. Associate Judge Neil Schroeder says the mental health of 22-year-old Deundrea (De-an-dra) S. Holloway of Litchfield prevents him from assisting in his own defense. The determination was made based on...
Troy woman's house fire death under investigation
The Madison County coroner’s office reports a body was found at the scene of a house fire Thursday afternoon in Troy. Coroner Steve Nonn says an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of 69-year-old Susanne Tomlinson’s death. Nonn says Troy Police were called to the 500...
Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident
Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
Jersey County State's Attorney files suit to halt SAFE-T Act
Jersey County State's Attorney Ben Goetten has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state's new SAFE-T Act. Goetten has released the following statement:. While I’m still hopeful the legislature will do the right thing and make the necessary amendments to this Act, I felt filing suit sends a strong message from Jersey County that we are not in favor of installing a revolving door at our jailhouse. The men and women in law enforcement deserve better, the people of this State deserve better and I’m certain that the citizens of Jersey County deserve better.
