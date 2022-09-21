Read full article on original website
Cardi B Has Reportedly Started Garnishing Youtuber Tasha K’s Bank Account To Collect $3.3 Million Owed For Lawsuit Win
It looks like disgraced Youtuber Tasha K isn't getting out of paying Cardi B, no matter how many times she insists the rapper isn't taking the millions she owes.
Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked In Brawl At Dubai Nightclub: Watch
Tekashi 6ix9ine has found himself in yet another altercation. A few weeks after being issued a no-contact order following a domestic violence incident with girlfriend Jade, the Brooklyn rapper made headlines once again for fighting in a Dubai nightclub. Hollywood Unlocked broke the news that Tekashi was reportedly attacked in a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai after the DJ refused to play his music.
Pay Me!: Cardi B Has Started To Garnish Tasha K’s Assets Over Defamation Ruling
Cardi B is coming for her all coins due to her. She has started the process to garnish Tasha K’s assets after winning her defamation case. As per Radar Online the South Bronx, New York native is taking her lawsuit win over the blogger very serious. According to documentation obtained by the celebrity gossip site, Cardi B’s […] The post Pay Me!: Cardi B Has Started To Garnish Tasha K’s Assets Over Defamation Ruling appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Lawsuit Dismissed, Accuser Issues Statement: Report
The scandal hovering over Aries Spears and Tiffany Haddish has come to an end, at least legally. In recent weeks, the comedians have found their careers under scrutiny after John and Jane Doe, siblings, sued them over skits performed back in 2013 and 2014. The brother and sister were seven and 14 at the time, respectively, and they filed a lawsuit against Spears and Haddish, alleging that while filming, the kids were groomed and molested.
Chris Brown Wants $71 Million Lawsuit Dismissed, Blames Former Housekeeper for Mistreating Dog Before Attack
BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that a woman who worked as a housekeeper for entertainer Chris Brown tried to sue him for a reported $70 million after his dog viciously attacked her in December 2020. According to Radar Online, the Run It! singer has hit back by accusing the woman of...
Feds Drain More Than $28,000 From R.Kelly’s Prison Commissary To Pay Victims Restitution
A Brooklyn judge has ordered for R.Kelly to drain more than $28,000 from his prison commissary to pay restitution to his victims.
Rapper Charged After Allegedly Hiring Hitman
Flint, Michigan rapper Cliff Mac is facing time behind bars for his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot. The 31-year-old musician, real name Clifton E. Terry III, was formally indicted Wednesday, Aug. 24 on multiple charges after he allegedly paid a hitman $10,000 to kill a Sterling Heights, Michigan woman.
PnB Rock’s girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang blamed for his shooting death by cruel trolls but she’s defended by Cardi B
The girlfriend of rapper PnB Rock has been defended by stars such as Cardi B after trolls blamed her for his shooting death. Rakim Hasheem Allen, 30, died in hospital after being shot during a restaurant robbery in Los Angeles on September 12. His death came months after the rapper...
Boosie Badazz Responds To Allegations He Was Behind Murder Of Chicago Jeweler
Boosie Badazz is clearing his name after being accused of orchestrating the murder of Chicago jeweler Duke The Jeweler in Houston, Texas during Labor Day Weekend. The Baton Rouge rapper posted an angry video on Instagram on Wednesday (September 7) denying his involvement while sharing his account of what transpired the night of Duke’s death.
Employee shoots co-worker at Kandi Burruss’ steak restaurant
An employee at one of Kandi Burruss’ restaurants is on the run from police after allegedly shooting a coworker inside the eatery in metro Atlanta. According to Atlanta’s 11 Alive television station, an argument broke out at some point on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, between two employees at the Blaze Steak & Seafood restaurant in the city of South Fulton, Georgia, near Atlanta. The verbal altercation quickly degenerated into a fight, after which the suspect reportedly fired his gun at the establishment owned by Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker.
Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1
There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
Tiffany Haddish Claims Molestation Lawsuit Left Her Jobless: “I Lost Everything”
Tiffany Haddish claims her career took a major hit due to recent molestation charges leveled against herself and fellow comic Aries Spears. “I lost everything. All my gigs – gone. I don’t have no job,” she told TMZ Wednesday. More from VIBE.comTiffany Haddish And Aries Spears' Sexual Assault Lawsuit DismissedHaddish And Spears' Accuser Calls On D.A. To "Immediately Arrest And Prosecute" ThemTiffany Haddish Addresses Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Now that the lawsuit has been dismissed, Haddish, 42, says she’s actually “relieved” following the public humiliation and scrutiny. Through it all, she stated that her main concern was making sure “the kids” involved in...
Nick Cannon ‘to pay nearly $3M a year in child support’ & two baby mamas will rake in thousands more than the rest
NICK Cannon will soon pay nearly $3 million a year in child support- and two baby mamas will make thousands more than the others, a legal expert has told The U.S. Sun. Nick, 41, just shocked fans by welcoming his ninth child, daughter Onyx Ice, with his sixth baby mama, model LaNisha Cole, 40.
Jason Lee Faces Heat For Threatening To Reveal Names In Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears Lawsuit
When our friends are in trouble, it's a natural response to come to their defense. However, people have taken issue with Jason Lee over a tweet related to the recent lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. The Hollywood Unlocked boss has been good friends with Haddish for some time, and it isn't difficult to find photos of them on social media as they travel the globe or pose on red carpets.
