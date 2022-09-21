Read full article on original website
WLOX
Salon owner says downtown Gulfport parking limits are hurting her business
Plans for Popp’s Ferry connecting road changed, construction end date in sight. Anyone who travels along D’Iberville Boulevard near Popp’s Ferry has been dodging construction cones for years. However, D’Iberville leaders said it will be worth the trouble. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. 90-year-old Ellouise Lewis...
WLOX
Cow Festival happening this weekend in Carriere
Stephanie Poole joins us live from Biloxi with more on tonight's event. Biloxi firefighters also stood watch and displayed a large American Flag during the ceremony at Lighthouse park. Harrison Co. blood drive successful, exceeds donation goal. Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT. |. The event, hosted by...
ourmshome.com
Jackson County’s Madame Football
Go to a Pascagoula High football game and sit near Stacy Bodden Inlow, and you realize that she’s really into the game. Talk to Stacy at a meeting or a restaurant, and you’ll quickly find out that this native daughter of Jackson County absolutely knows her football. See,...
Tammany Trace Tunnel opens in Mandeville
On Wednesday, St. Tammany leaders celebrated the completion of the Tammany Trace Tunnel in the Northshore.
wrkf.org
Nonprofit created by Mayor Cantrell subpoenaed by NOLA Office of Inspector General
Today on Louisiana Considered: between the city council demanding she pay back travel expenses to a subpoena received by a nonprofit she created, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is facing a lot of pushback from the community. The Advocate’s Stephanie Grace tells us the potential impact of all this bad press. Plus, Nancy Davis, the Louisiana woman recently denied an abortion in state despite carrying a fetus with no skull, tells us her story. This episode originally aired on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
Picayune Item
Highway Patrol worked fatal collision in Harrison County
Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a fatal collision that occurred in Harrison County on Thursday. According to a departmental release, the collision occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at approximately 11:15 a.m.. Upon responding to the call on Highway 53 in Harrison County, troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol determined the crash involved a fatality.
See it: Council seeks restraining order against Cantrell
The council claims that the money is going to hundreds of people with no way of tracking the recipients or amounts.
WLOX
Jury returns $10M verdict against USAA in Hurricane Katrina case
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County jury just returned a $10 million verdict for punitive damages against insurance giant United Services Automobile Association (USAA). Now 17 years after Hurricane Katrina roared ashore in South Mississippi, the case is believed to be the last of the outstanding Katrina lawsuits...
NOLA.com
James Gill: Jefferson, Orleans treat juvenile carjackers differently
According to the latest census, the population of Harahan is just 4% Black, so Maurice Ervin, 15, would have stuck out like a sore thumb back in February, even if he had just been strolling along. If he didn't figure out then that Harahan is not a smart place for...
WLOX
Pontoon boat overturns in Woolmarket
WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - Boaters on the Biloxi River near Orangutan’s were left with a scare after their boat overturned, dumping all of its passengers into the water. The incident reportedly took place after a boater reached to grab their hat which had fallen into the water. A passerby who witnessed the event was able to contact first responders.
WLOX
Cruisin' the Coast revving up for 2022
The tournament continues at the Diamondhead, Sunkist and Windance courses and ends Sunday with play at Fallen Oak. Stephanie Poole is at Donal M. Snyder Community Center where the fun is underway. Coastal Capital Dispensary plans to officially open November 1st. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Coastal Capital Dispensary plans...
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on September 22, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a tragic boating incident in St. Tammany Parish. Ricky Hodgson, 62, of Pearl River, Louisiana, was discovered dead in Lake...
Sea Coast Echo
Margaret W. “Peggy” MacAniff
Margaret W. “Peggy” MacAniff, 76, of Diamondhead, MS passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Peggy spent her early years in Virginia before moving to Pennsylvania. She and her husband fell in love with Bay St. Louis and lived in the Bay for many years. Peggy never shied away...
NOLA.com
Developers make pitch for retirement complex, hotel on former Copeland land at Mandeville lakefront
Curing cancer and capitalizing on the surge of retiring baby boomers sound like great selling points. At least Matt Altier, president and CEO of LSU Health Foundation must have thought so as he stood before a crowd of about 100 Mandeville residents to talk about a proposed development on Mandeville's lakefront that aims to do both.
170 arrested in 4 month Mississippi Gulf Coast drug trafficking investigation
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) – Over 170 people were arrested and thousands of drug doses seized on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in a summer-long special investigation. The Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) was announced by Governor Tate Reeves on May 11. It sent a wave of state and federal law enforcement personnel and resources into Hancock, Harrison […]
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council threatens to dock Mayor LaToya Cantrell's pay $29k for pricey flights
In a significant escalation of the battle over Mayor LaToya Cantrell's travel habits, New Orleans City Council leaders said Wednesday that they were prepared to dock her pay by nearly $30,000 unless she repays the city for first-class airfare. Cantrell, who has said she won’t, has defended the use of...
1 dead, 1 injured after boat overturns in Lake Pontchartrain
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office describes the boat to be a "21-foot skiff, blue in color with a white outboard motor."
Missing person alert issued for Mississippi man last heard from in July
A missing person alert has been issued for a Mississippi man last seen in July. The Picayune Police Department issued the alert Thursday for 38-year-old Daryl Jenkins. Jenkins is described as a white male, who is about 5-feet, 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 130lbs. Police say that Jenkins has...
NOPD working fourth shooting of the day
A violent weekend in the city of New Orleans continues as the New Orleans Police Department investigates the city’s fourth shooting in 24 hours.
Mississippi Press
Five Jackson County teams receive votes in AP prep football poll
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- East Central, Ocean Springs and Resurrection Catholic were each ranked in the top five statewide in their respective classfications in this week’s Associated Press high school football poll, with East Central the highest ranked at #3 in Class 5A. Gautier was the only other Jackson...
