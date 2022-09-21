Read full article on original website
How will Arkansas respond to first loss of season?
The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks fell one score shy of starting 4-0 for the second consecutive season as they suffered a 23-21 loss against the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas). After dropping to 3-1 on the year, the Razorbacks are faced with their first opportunity to bounce back from true adversity moving forward.
Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21: Five Questions 'Answered'
No. 10 Arkansas suffered its first setback of the season on Saturday in the Southwest Classic, falling 23-21 to No. 23 Texas A&M in a wild one from AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas) to drop to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in SEC play. The Razorbacks scored the first 14 points...
Hogs hurt by missed opportunities in loss to Texas A&M
It is often said that close games are decided by a handful of plays, something which certainly rang true for No. 10 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1 SEC) as the Hogs were haunted by missed opportunities in Saturday's 23-21 loss to No. 23 Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) in the Southwest Classic from AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas).
Lucas excited about Arkansas football turnaround
Count former Arkansas wide receiver and current Pulaski Academy head football coach Anthony Lucas among those impressed with what Sam Pittman is accomplishing with the Razorbacks. No. 10 Arkansas (3-0, 1-0), who Pittman turned around from 3-7 to 9-4 last season, meets No. 24 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0) Saturday night...
What they were saying about Arkansas' 23-21 loss to Texas A&M
Arkansas missed a potential game-winning 42-yard field goal with 1:30 left before falling to Texas A&M, 23-21, Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas). The Razorbacks got off to a hot start with a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but a key turnover In the second quarter led to a huge momentum swing and 23 unanswered points by the Aggies.
The Arkansas-Texas A&M football rivalry: A Look Back
The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies dubbed their football rivalry “The Southwest Classic” when they began facing off on the Dallas Cowboys’ home turf in Arlington in 2009.
Goodyear blimp is seen traveling through the 4-States
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – The Goodyear blimp cuts through the area on its way to Arkansas. A resident of Cherokee, Kansas (Crawford County) called KOAM this afternoon letting us know it was headed our way. The Goodyear blimp, according to its online schedule, is heading to Rogers, Arkansas. It...
Goodyear Blimp flies in Rogers, Arkansas for NW Arkansas Championship
The Goodyear Blimp is flying in the skies of Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The blimp, one of three Goodyear Blimps in the U.S., is flying above Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for the NW Arkansas Championship. It will be there from Sept. 23-25. This particular blimp is named Wingfoot Three...
What to know as the Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair kicks off this weekend
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair is back at Kay Rogers Park in Fort Smith, beginning Friday, Sept. 23 and lasting until Saturday, Oct. 1. The fair will have free entertainment (with a paid admission ticket) that includes monster truck battles, freestyle motocross insanity, Los Humildes Ayala and more.
This Arkansas Restaurant Makes List of The Best Restaurants in The US
We all know how good our restaurants are in the south, but it sure is a fun surprise when food critics from New York like our food too. The New York Times recently made a list of the top 50 restaurants across the country. guess what? A restaurant from Arkansas made the list and three from Texas made the list too!
Beyond Meat COO arrested for biting man’s nose near Razorback Stadium
A food company executive was arrested on a pair of charges after reportedly biting a man's nose in a parking garage in Fayetteville on Saturday night.
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
Grieving Arkansas mother gets scammed by monument company
BARLING, Ark. — A grieving mother is searching for answers after she was scammed following the unexpected death of her baby earlier this year. She says she bought his headstone from a local business and now, months later, her son’s grave remains unmarked. “It hurts you know, I...
Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant makes New York Times' best restaurants in US list
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The New York Times included a Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant onThe Restaurant List 2022. Yeyo's is the only Arkansas restaurant that made the list of 50 restaurants across the country. The list was created by New York Times food critics. Yeyo has a brick-and-motar restaurant but is...
This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
Meeting set to discuss I-49 development in Alma
The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced it will hold a public input meeting next week to discuss proposed revised design plans for the development of Interstate 49 between Highway 22 in Sebastian County and Interstate 40 in Crawford County.
Multi-vehicle accident causes traffic backup on I-49
A multi-vehicle accident is impacting several lanes of Interstate 49 southbound Thursday morning.
Dusty vortex spins up in a construction area in Fort Smith
This dusty vortex spun up in a construction area off Chad Colley Blvd in Fort Smith on Sept. 19. Credit: Brandon Michael Foss.
Terra Studios opens Bluebird of Happiness Museum
Just southeast of Fayetteville is one of the most whimsical places in all of Northwest Arkansas. With happy little trolls, a labyrinth, and a wizard’s cave and chair, Terra Studios is perhaps most well known for its iconic (and trademarked) Bluebird of Happiness. A museum dedicated to the iconic little glass birds opens Sept. 24 with a two-day grand opening event.
