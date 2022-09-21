ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

How will Arkansas respond to first loss of season?

The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks fell one score shy of starting 4-0 for the second consecutive season as they suffered a 23-21 loss against the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas). After dropping to 3-1 on the year, the Razorbacks are faced with their first opportunity to bounce back from true adversity moving forward.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Hogs hurt by missed opportunities in loss to Texas A&M

It is often said that close games are decided by a handful of plays, something which certainly rang true for No. 10 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1 SEC) as the Hogs were haunted by missed opportunities in Saturday's 23-21 loss to No. 23 Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) in the Southwest Classic from AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox16.com

Lucas excited about Arkansas football turnaround

Count former Arkansas wide receiver and current Pulaski Academy head football coach Anthony Lucas among those impressed with what Sam Pittman is accomplishing with the Razorbacks. No. 10 Arkansas (3-0, 1-0), who Pittman turned around from 3-7 to 9-4 last season, meets No. 24 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0) Saturday night...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' 23-21 loss to Texas A&M

Arkansas missed a potential game-winning 42-yard field goal with 1:30 left before falling to Texas A&M, 23-21, Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas). The Razorbacks got off to a hot start with a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but a key turnover In the second quarter led to a huge momentum swing and 23 unanswered points by the Aggies.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Goodyear Blimp flies in Rogers, Arkansas for NW Arkansas Championship

The Goodyear Blimp is flying in the skies of Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The blimp, one of three Goodyear Blimps in the U.S., is flying above Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for the NW Arkansas Championship. It will be there from Sept. 23-25. This particular blimp is named Wingfoot Three...
ROGERS, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Musselman
Person
Curtis Wilkerson
5NEWS

What to know as the Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair kicks off this weekend

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair is back at Kay Rogers Park in Fort Smith, beginning Friday, Sept. 23 and lasting until Saturday, Oct. 1. The fair will have free entertainment (with a paid admission ticket) that includes monster truck battles, freestyle motocross insanity, Los Humildes Ayala and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Tv Network#Espn2#Bud Walton Arena#Cbs#Lsu#Espnu#The Hoop Hogs#The Missouri Tigers#Razorbacks#The Florida Gators#The Sec Network
THV11

Grieving Arkansas mother gets scammed by monument company

BARLING, Ark. — A grieving mother is searching for answers after she was scammed following the unexpected death of her baby earlier this year. She says she bought his headstone from a local business and now, months later, her son’s grave remains unmarked. “It hurts you know, I...
BARLING, AR
KHBS

Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant makes New York Times' best restaurants in US list

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The New York Times included a Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant onThe Restaurant List 2022. Yeyo's is the only Arkansas restaurant that made the list of 50 restaurants across the country. The list was created by New York Times food critics. Yeyo has a brick-and-motar restaurant but is...
Travel Maven

This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
freeweekly.com

Terra Studios opens Bluebird of Happiness Museum

Just southeast of Fayetteville is one of the most whimsical places in all of Northwest Arkansas. With happy little trolls, a labyrinth, and a wizard’s cave and chair, Terra Studios is perhaps most well known for its iconic (and trademarked) Bluebird of Happiness. A museum dedicated to the iconic little glass birds opens Sept. 24 with a two-day grand opening event.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

247Sports

52K+
Followers
375K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy