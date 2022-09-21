ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Black Twitter Reacts To Apple Adding A Bonnet Feature For Memojis

By Shannon Dawson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18HnOp_0i4SCdfR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oG9pC_0i4SCdfR00

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

People on Twitter are raving about Apple’s new iOS 16 update that allows users to customize their Memoji with different hairstyles and headwear. On Wednesday, a slew of folks who updated their phones with the new software noticed that users now have the option to add a bonnet to their cute animated characters.

Black Twitter reacts to iOS 16’s new Bonnet feature

Naturally, Apple’s nod to Black culture sent Twitter users of color spiraling with reactions.

“I’m so hype apple gave us a bonnet option for our Memoji,” one person responded to the fun iOS feature.

While another Twitter-goer chimed in, “ Which Black Apple employee submitted the bonnet as a new Memoji headpiece??? We see you and appreciate you lol #iOS16″.”

Some people on the social media platform weren’t too pleased with Apple “profiting” off of Black culture with the update.

Another person slammed the company for not creating “a black family emoji.”

“Where are your priorities @Apple?” the frustrated user asked.

People are outraged over anything these days….we have to say the bonnet feature is super cute and we’re sure everyone will have a blast using it.

Bonnets aren’t the only cute customization that comes with the new iOS update. iPhone users can now add fun nose piercings, lipstick colors and sticker options to their Memoji, too! According to Tech 360 , “17 new and updated hairstyles” have also become available as a result of the new upgrade, including natural hairstyles like tight curls and box braids. Users can also customize their virtual avatar with six new expressive poses.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Technology is really something else these days. Did you update your iPhone to iOS 16 yet? Tell us about your experience down below in the comments section.

RELATED CONTENT: Bonnet Crusade Continues: Mo’Nique Approaches Woman Wearing A Bonnet On Stone Mountain

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
BUSINESS
technewstoday.com

How to Screenshot Snapchat Without Them Knowing?

When you take a screenshot on your Snapchat, you get a message ‘You took a screenshot!‘ And at the same time, the sender also gets notified. What if I tell you that there are few methods to take screenshots, without letting the sender have the slightest clue?. In...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Software#Black Twitter#Smart Phone#Ios#Black Apple#Lpc#Apple Board
Phone Arena

Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos

Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
BGR.com

How to delete your Facebook account

There are many reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or you could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. Whatever your reason, we are here to help. This article will show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.
INTERNET
thebrag.com

Facebook users file class action lawsuit against Meta for in-app tracking

Meta is now facing a class-action lawsuit as Facebook users are suing the platform for in-app tracking on external websites. United States users of Facebook are suing the platform’s parent company, Meta, for allegedly tracking them through an in-app browser on IOS devices, which conflict with Apple’s privacy policies.
LAW
Reader's Digest

Here’s How to Hide Your Friends List on Facebook

For social media users with privacy concerns, sites like Facebook have a dark side. Your Facebook profile can reveal a lot of information about you, especially if you have lax privacy settings. That includes a few things you may have never thought twice about, like who can see your Friends list. While allowing others to see this list can pose problems on a personal level, it can also put you at risk for everything from harassment to identity theft. So, if you’re looking to beef up your online security, learning how to hide friends on Facebook is a good place to start.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Facebook users sue Meta, accusing the company of tracking on iOS through a loophole

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and embedded below, alleges that Meta evaded Apple’s new restrictions by monitoring users through Facebook’s in-app browser, which opens links within the app. The proposed class-action lawsuit, first reported by Bloomberg, could allow anyone affected to sign on, which in Facebook’s case might mean hundreds of millions of U.S. users.
INTERNET
Business Insider

How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger

To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
INTERNET
Mashed

Twitter Is Baffled By Skittles' Self-Insert Fanfiction

Skittles is getting in on the self-insert fanfiction game, and people have feelings — wide-ranging, passionate feelings, which you might say are all the colors of the rainbow. (See what we did there?) Anyway, the candy brand recently joined popular fanfiction site Wattpad, and people are confused, intrigued, and occasionally impressed by the action.
BUSINESS
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy