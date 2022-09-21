Read full article on original website
Logitech's G Cloud handheld focuses on game streaming with up to 12 hours of battery life
The big picture: Logitech's new G Cloud handheld trades the Steam Deck's performance for better battery life and a lighter form factor. It doesn't require high-end internals and sophisticated cooling solutions as it relies on streaming games from the cloud or a local PC/Xbox instead of natively rendering the games.
YouTuber puts iPhone 14 crash detection feature to the test
In brief: Most early reviews of the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro mentioned Apple's crash detection feature but nobody actually put it to the test, likely because Apple almost certainly forbid it for safety reasons. Now that the phones have launched, there is nothing Apple can do to prevent owners from seeing if it really works which is exactly what one YouTuber recently did.
Amazon updates Fire HD 8 tablets with faster hexa-core processor and longer battery life
In brief: Amazon has announced updated versions of its Fire 8 tablets across a variety of price points. The standard Fire HD 8 now features an 8-inch IPS touchscreen display (1,280 x 800 resolution, 189 PPI) made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass. According to Amazon, the tablet is twice as durable as the iPad mini in tumble tests.
These third-party RTX 4000 cards include one so big it could fit four Mini-ITX cards inside
In brief: Nvidia officially revealed the RTX 4090 this week, confirming rumors that the next-gen card is both incredibly powerful and absolutely massive. Third-party models from various companies are now being unveiled, including one from one Gigabyte that is so big it could fit four Mini-ITX cards inside it. Nvidia...
GPU Mining Is Dead, Where Are My Cheap GPUs?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Let's talk GPU prices and this month's update is very interesting because of two key factors: the first, Nvidia just launched new GeForce 40 series graphics cards; and second, GPU mining is now dead. We're expecting price movement to continue throughout the fourth quarter and it all starts with these two developments which have major implications for the GPU market.
This Netgear USB adapter adds plug-and-play Wi-Fi 6E to PCs
The big picture: Widespread adoption of Wi-Fi 7 is probably over a year away. In the meantime, Netgear has a new solution designed to make Wi-Fi 6E more accessible. The new adapter could help mitigate the strong headwinds the standard has faced since its introduction. Netgear recently introduced a USB...
Nvidia DLSS 3 will provide up to four times more FPS, exclusive to RTX 40 series
In a nutshell: Nvidia's new DLSS 3 technology adds DLSS Frame Generation and Nvidia Reflex on top of the tried-and-tested DLSS Super Resolution to boost framerates even more. It will only work with RTX 40 series GPUs, with the cheapest currently starting at $899. The first games supporting it will arrive next month.
Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs based on Ada Lovelace architecture
Highly anticipated: Nvidia has officially unveiled its next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs based on the new Ada Lovelace architecture and headlined by the flagship RTX 4090. Ada Lovelace is built on TSMC's 4N process and will debut in new RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards. The former packs 76 billion transistors, 16,384 CUDA cores, and 24GB of GDDR6X memory from Micron.
Nvidia Optical Flow Accelerators can use AI frame generation for video encoding too
Something to look forward to: Many consumers are looking forward to this year's new graphics cards for their gaming capabilities, but they also introduce new tools for video encoding. Nvidia's RTX 4000 series GPUs add one more trick to double framerates while encoding video. The Optical Flow Accelerators behind Nvidia's...
Google rolls out new $30 Chromecast for users that haven't made the jump to 4K
In a nutshell: Google has announced a new version of its Chromecast with Google TV at a more affordable price point. The new Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) features the same overall design as the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) that launched in 2020 and even comes with the same voice-enabled remote. As the name suggests, however, it is limited to 1080p HDR resolution at up to 60 frames per second.
Steam revamps its Stats page with real-time & weekly top-sellers charts
What just happened? Valve has once again given one of Steam's long-term sections a much-needed change, replacing it with something better. This time, it's the platform's Top 100 page that's been given the boot. In its place is a much more in-depth set of charts showing the top-selling and most-played games along with the weekly top sellers and the number of online/peak players.
Nvidia makes modding ray tracing into classic games easier with RTX Remix, starting with Portal
Something to look forward to: Recent mods and official re-releases show that the latest ray tracing techniques can fundamentally change the look of decades-old PC games. Nvidia's upcoming RTX Remix promises to help modders bring the technology to many more classics, beginning with a remastered version of Portal this fall.
"Refurbishing" process for these crypto miners is to blast GPUs with a pressure washer
Please don't do this: As much as everybody loves a quick cleaning shortcut, we do not recommend the following method for cleaning your graphics cards or any other electronics for that matter. At best, you'll just end up with a soggy mess. At worst, you'll ruin your components. A video...
Project Caviar: Google is promoting new royalty-free audio and video codecs
In a nutshell: The Alliance for Open Media will launch a new brand to promote a royalty-free audio-video experience on consumer hardware, something Google has already achieved with the recently adopted AV1 codec. Should Dolby worry about the new venture?. Google has a plan to compete with the most recent...
Very Expensive: First reactions on Nvidia's RTX 4090, RTX 4080, DLSS 3 and more
The big picture: Nvidia finally took the wraps off their next-generation GeForce 40 series graphics cards, which feels like it's been a long time coming considering all the leaks and rumors over the last year or so. We've spent some time analyzing Nvidia's presentation to give our thoughts on the new RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 series GPUs and to break down some of Nvidia's confusing performance reveals that obfuscate the most important information.
RTX 4090 hits 2.85GHz boost clock in Cyberpunk 2077 demo
In brief: Team green is releasing more information about its new Ada Lovelace graphics cards in the days since unveiling them. A new Cyberpunk 2077 demo reel showcases the potential of the RTX 4090 along with the benefits of DLSS 3, which includes more than just higher framerates. Nvidia sent...
The Windows 11 22H2 update is killing Nvidia gaming performance, causing BSOD for some users
Facepalm: Microsoft started rolling out the Windows 11 2022 update, also known as the 22H2 update, in over 190 countries earlier this week. As is always the case with these things, it has been causing issues for some people, including an impact to performance in games powered by Nvidia GPUs.
