Cell Phones

YouTuber puts iPhone 14 crash detection feature to the test

In brief: Most early reviews of the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro mentioned Apple's crash detection feature but nobody actually put it to the test, likely because Apple almost certainly forbid it for safety reasons. Now that the phones have launched, there is nothing Apple can do to prevent owners from seeing if it really works which is exactly what one YouTuber recently did.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best iPhone overall, with excellent performance, stellar battery life, sharp...
GPU Mining Is Dead, Where Are My Cheap GPUs?

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Let's talk GPU prices and this month's update is very interesting because of two key factors: the first, Nvidia just launched new GeForce 40 series graphics cards; and second, GPU mining is now dead. We're expecting price movement to continue throughout the fourth quarter and it all starts with these two developments which have major implications for the GPU market.
This Netgear USB adapter adds plug-and-play Wi-Fi 6E to PCs

The big picture: Widespread adoption of Wi-Fi 7 is probably over a year away. In the meantime, Netgear has a new solution designed to make Wi-Fi 6E more accessible. The new adapter could help mitigate the strong headwinds the standard has faced since its introduction. Netgear recently introduced a USB...
Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs based on Ada Lovelace architecture

Highly anticipated: Nvidia has officially unveiled its next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs based on the new Ada Lovelace architecture and headlined by the flagship RTX 4090. Ada Lovelace is built on TSMC's 4N process and will debut in new RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards. The former packs 76 billion transistors, 16,384 CUDA cores, and 24GB of GDDR6X memory from Micron.
Google rolls out new $30 Chromecast for users that haven't made the jump to 4K

In a nutshell: Google has announced a new version of its Chromecast with Google TV at a more affordable price point. The new Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) features the same overall design as the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) that launched in 2020 and even comes with the same voice-enabled remote. As the name suggests, however, it is limited to 1080p HDR resolution at up to 60 frames per second.
Steam revamps its Stats page with real-time & weekly top-sellers charts

What just happened? Valve has once again given one of Steam's long-term sections a much-needed change, replacing it with something better. This time, it's the platform's Top 100 page that's been given the boot. In its place is a much more in-depth set of charts showing the top-selling and most-played games along with the weekly top sellers and the number of online/peak players.
Very Expensive: First reactions on Nvidia's RTX 4090, RTX 4080, DLSS 3 and more

The big picture: Nvidia finally took the wraps off their next-generation GeForce 40 series graphics cards, which feels like it's been a long time coming considering all the leaks and rumors over the last year or so. We've spent some time analyzing Nvidia's presentation to give our thoughts on the new RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 series GPUs and to break down some of Nvidia's confusing performance reveals that obfuscate the most important information.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. They pair instantly, fit well, and are IPX4-rated water resistant, so you can take them with you to...
RTX 4090 hits 2.85GHz boost clock in Cyberpunk 2077 demo

In brief: Team green is releasing more information about its new Ada Lovelace graphics cards in the days since unveiling them. A new Cyberpunk 2077 demo reel showcases the potential of the RTX 4090 along with the benefits of DLSS 3, which includes more than just higher framerates. Nvidia sent...
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

