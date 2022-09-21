Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Is Your Child Getting Good Reading Instruction?
Parents walking their young children into school for the first time may get excited at the books lining classroom walls – but those collections of books aren’t necessarily a guarantee their kids are going to learn to read them. According to cognitive scientist and reading expert Pamela Snow,...
Here's What to Do If Your Kids Won't Go To School
For many, many kids around the world, there are three little words they dread the most: back to school. The return to classrooms can invoke anxiety, fear and stomach aches that suddenly preclude them from leaving bed. If this is your child, know that you’re far from alone. A survey of counselors conducted by The New York Times in April found that school absences shot to 85% in comparison to before the pandemic. Almost all counselors said that students were experiencing increased anxiety and depression. They’re also having trouble regulating their emotions and problem-solving conflicts with friends, among other concerns. So, what...
childrensnational.org
Why doctors ask to speak to teen patients alone
Since the day your child was born, you’ve been with them in the doctor’s exam room for everything from well visits to broken bones. But when your child enters adolescence, their doctor will probably ask you to leave the room so they can speak to your teen alone. Given all your involvement with their healthcare over the years, this moment may come as a shock to you. However, giving your teen time to speak to their doctor alone might be one of the best things you can do for their health.
Parents Magazine
How Do I Get My Child Assessed for ADHD?
My daughter's seventh grade teacher brought up some focus issues that she's having in class—daydreaming and distraction, to the point where it's interfering with her work. The teacher suggested an ADHD assessment, but I am wary of medicating my daughter. But I also don't want my child to struggle. Where do I begin to start the process?
IN THIS ARTICLE
parentherald.com
How To Keep Kids Safe From Dangerous Food Allergies as They Go Back to School
Children are back to school, and parents are busy taking care of everything needed. For parents with students who have food allergies, though, keeping their kids safe in school is one additional concern to take care of. Almost three million kids have food allergies, and parents of these children have...
Advice | My Child Hates Elementary School
My daughter is in first grade and we are having severe difficulties with her attendance in school. She cries every single morning when we are trying to get her ready. She is very quiet in class and barely interacts with the other children. When she comes home, we can see that she has barely eaten any of her lunch, and she complains of headaches and stomach aches. She was homeschooled for kindergarten, so I know she is more than capable. What is going on here? How can we help her to have a better transition into first grade?
psychologytoday.com
How Adult Bullying Spreads to Children
Adult bullying of children can have a lasting negative effect on their mental and physical health. Researchers find elevated levels of cortisol, depression, and memory issues in bullied children. Teachers who bully children, in particular, can negatively change school culture, leading to the development of more bullying. Adults need to...
parentherald.com
Why Are Teens Not Into Driving Nowadays? What Should Parents Do?
Melissa Klurman, a contributor to Parents, revealed that only about a quarter of 16-year-olds had a driver's license in 2014, a sharp decline from almost half in 1983, says the study by Michael Sivak and Brandon Schoettle at the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute. Elise Aronov, a clinical social...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What is the Possums sleep programme for babies?
Parents who are looking to introduce a sleeping schedule for their babies have a myriad of methods to choose from.Many are called “sleep training” and involve different ways of getting children to fall asleep and stay asleep on their own, therefore allowing parents to sync their own night-time rituals with their kids.However, for parents who don’t like the idea of sleep training, there is an alternative method called the Possums sleep programme that emphasises the baby’s natural rhythms.According to the programme’s website, Possums & Co, the method “helps you re-set your little one’s sleep patterns so that sleep is...
One Way to Help College Students Get Enough Sleep – Pay Them to Go to Bed
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Small financial incentives can get college students to go to bed earlier and sleep significantly longer. That’s what my colleagues and I found through an experiment that involved 508 students at the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Oxford. When […]
wonderbaby.org
Developing Self-Care Skills in Children with Disabilities
This post may contain affiliate links; please see our terms of use for details. Self-care skills generally fall into the four categories: Hygiene, dressing, toileting, and feeding. There are many reasons why special needs children may struggle with developing self-care skills, from fine or gross motor limitations to sensory processing...
How Much Sleep Do Babies, Toddlers, And Kids Need?
Sleep seems to be a universal need among living things — even if what constitutes a good night’s rest varies wildly: Brown bats practically sleep their lives away (at 20 hours a day) while giraffes get by on a couple of hours a night. People, too, have highly individualized sleep requirements; some thrive on late nights, while others prefer to crash early and rise before the sun. Just think about how much sleep you need compared with your spouse. With children, however, it’s natural to worry about how many hours of sleep kids need as they grow.
Comments / 0