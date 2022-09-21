If you’ve ever heard the phrase, “Shame on you!” you know how stinging and devastating it can be. Those words can leave you feeling awful about yourself. Maybe it’s been a long time since someone caused you to feel shamed, but now you carry feelings of being unworthy and inferior. You chronically feel disappointed with who you are. You question whether you’re good enough, and maybe compare yourself unfavorably to others.

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO