On This Day (25 September 1993): Ten-man Sunderland take a point off Watford!
Yesterday’s On This Day featured focused on 1996, when Premiership Sunderland beat Second Division Watford in the Coca-Cola Cup. Three years earlier though, the two clubs had been on level terms in more than one sense - both sides had finished 1992-93 in the bottom half of the second tier and were expected to do likewise again in the following season, with the idea being emphasised as a match between the pair ended all square on this date in 1993.
Arsenal announces 50k seats sold for Saturday’s Women’s NLD
Saturday is the Women’s North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur Women. There’s good news and there’s bad news — the good news is that there’s ample evidence that there’s increasing interest in women’s football throughout the UK. The bad news is that Arsenal just announced that they have sold 50,000 seats at the Emirates for Saturday’s match.
Report: Harry Kane uses Spanish “genius’ physiotherapist to rehab his ankles
In the days leading up to England’s humiliating loss to Italy in the Nations League on Friday, journalist Matt Law revealed in the Telegraph that Harry Kane was working personally with a mystery, “genius” physiotherapist over the past few years who had done wonders for his suspect ankles and hamstrings. Now, in a separate article, Law thinks he has discovered who that physio is.
What Everton’s Bramley Moore stadium is going to look like when completed
Everton’s new stadium being built at the Bramley-Moore dock is already receiving all sorts of rave reviews well before completion, including possibly being one of the host stadiums for England and Ireland’s bid to hold Euro 2028. The Blues are looking to cash in as well by appointing a consulting firm that will focus on selling the naming rights as well as other commercial opportunities that will come with having the most state-of-the-art world-class facility on Merseyside.
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Iwobi nominated, Onana and Mykolenko injury latest
ICYMI: Nathan Patterson was stretchered off in Scotland’s match against Ukraine the other day. [RBM]. Everton have partnered with Elevate Sports Ventures for their new stadium, with a naming rights deal on the horizon. [RBM]. Vitaliy Mykolenko reveals he suffered a small injury in Everton’s win over West Ham....
CHN Radio Episode 181: Boy, We STUNK Against Bournemouth
CHN Radio fam, we are back at it again with another episode of CHN Radio for ya! Elijah is once again joined by Josh, to talk about the latest Newcastle United news, review the Bournemouth and give their hot takes on the International break. We hope you enjoy this episode and of course, your feedback is always appreciated!
Roker Roundtable: Has the international break come at an unfortunate time for Sunderland?
From a selfish point of view, I think it’s terrible timing. I never like international breaks away, but after the postponement of the Millwall game, it makes things feel even more disjointed. On a wider scale, I just hope the stop-start nature of the last few weeks and the...
Fan Letters: Speakman praise, criticism of the Stadium, and the hunt for SKP’s missing penalties...
Just to change the subject away from how we are currently performing. It is about the current state of the Stadium. The place needs a bit of an overhaul. My main gripe is the current condition of the male toilets, (obviously, I can’t comment on the females) but maybe they can put their 10 pence worth in as well? Because that’s all that had been spent on them over the last few seasons.
Gabriel Slonina ‘super excited’ to join Chelsea and be part of that pressure
After back-to-back 3-2 defeats, including giving up a two-goal lead last weekend, the Chicago Fire’s 2022 season will end without a playoff appearance. They have two more games left in the regular season, and then they’ll get to pack it up until next spring — or in Gabriel Slonina’s case, pack it up to go to London and join his new team.
Everton Under 21s: The Season So Far | Tait finding early success
A month and a half into the new season for Paul Tait’s Everton Under 21s, I’m taking a look back at the progress made and changes we have seen. I have compared that, at least results-wise, to the last season of David Unsworth at the same stage. For comparison purposes I have looked solely at Premier League 2 fixtures rather than any other competitions or friendlies.
Chelsea FCW vs. Manchester City WFC, WSL: Preview, team news, how and what to watch
Both Chelsea and Manchester City are in the unenviable position of needing to bounce back from opening day losses. There are too many games to play to definitively state that a loss would end any potential title challenge, but Chelsea needed until the last day of the season to recover the three points lost to Arsenal in last year’s home opener — a six-point gap could be a serious obstacle.
Everton have a noticeably different mentality this year compared to last year
The tides are always churning and working in football, sometimes pushing good teams backward as other teams move up and become good teams themselves. While Everton appeared as a team on the come-up for most of the season before last, narrowly missing out on European football in large part to injuries. Then the loss of Carlo Ancelotti, mixed with more key injuries and a poor initial replacement for the Italian - Rafa Benitez - caused a major regression for this side over most of last season.
Lasses Fan Focus: We speak to Charlton Women fans Sam Clarke & Tom Arch ahead of the big game!
Roker Report: How would you rate Charlton performance over the off-season and last three league games?. Sam Clarke: Apart from the disappointing first half against London City Lionesses, I’ve been really impressed so far. Last season we played a lot of good football but weren’t always clinical. This season we have been a lot more clinical and attacked with a lot more intent.
Kadeisha Buchanan is out of her comfort zone and enjoying the journey
In her first eighty-six minutes of WSL action, star center back signing Kadeisha Buchanan’s debut was an excellent showcase of her immense talent. The 26-year-old defender sported 93% pass accuracy (88/95), had the second most touches in the match (105), was 70% accurate with long distribution, 100% tackle success and won five out of seven ground duels and two out of three aerial duels — and then she conceded a penalty.
Rumour Mongering: Flamengo Set João Gomes Price Tag At €60M
Liverpool’s current injury woes in midfield have highlighted the need to accelerate the succession planning in the middle of the park. Many of the club’s current crop of midfielders are injury-prone and aging. So, young, promising players who can be part of the side’s long-term future are at the top of the transfer wish list right now.
Thiago Silva targets playing until the big 4-0
A little over two years ago, Thiago Silva arrived on a free transfer as a temporary stopgap in Chelsea’s scheduled defensive rebuild, ready to close out his legendary career with one last major hurrah before retiring to the Brazilian league or some nice tropical beach somewhere. But as we...
Fran Kirby wants Chelsea to ‘bounce back’ against Manchester City in Women’s Super League
Chelsea FC Women were uncharacteriscally bad last weekend in their opening match of the season, losing 2-1 to recently promoted Liverpool in a game where all goals were penalties. But it is way too soon to throw in the towel on our title defence, especially with our major rivals, Manchester City, suffering a similar fate by losing 4-3 to Aston Villa.
Manchester United now have a fullback who has them ready for Batlle…
Two things became incredibly apparent after sitting in the press box and watching Manchester United’s WSL opener against Reading. One, United had an incredible amount of attacking talent available to them both on the pitch and off the bench, with new signings Lucia Garcia, Adriana Leon and Nikita Parris adding to an existing wealth of options going forward.
Billy Hogan: Paris Experience Had “Echoes of the Hillsborough Disaster”
Following the disastrous handling of entrances by UEFA at the Stade de France in Paris in May for the Champions League final, Liverpool had criticized the management of the event. CEO Billy Hogan provided updates on the independent inquiry, for which his team has been providing the information asked of...
