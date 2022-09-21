ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman charged after 3-year-old nephew pushed into Lake Michigan: police

By Melissa Espana, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11kaR3_0i4SCJD100

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — A woman has been charged on allegations she pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan.

Victoria Moreno, 34, was charged with felony attempted first-degree murder and felony aggravated battery of a child after she was arrested Monday.

A police source told WGN on Tuesday that Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing the 3-year-old boy into the lake. Police said Moreno did not attempt to rescue the boy.

Fire officials said the boy was pulled from the water around 1 p.m. Monday.

The 3-year-old was in cardiac arrest when he was lifted from the water off Navy Pier and arrived at Lurie Children’s Hospital in very critical condition. The boy is currently on life support.

A source confirmed to WGN that Moreno is the boy’s aunt. A police report said the boy was in the care of his grandmother Monday. When his grandmother went upstairs to change, the boy’s aunt took him out of the home, the source said.

Authorities have not released the surveillance video from Navy Pier.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Wgn#Navy#Nexstar Media Inc
cleveland19.com

1 dead, 3 injured after serious crash in Portage County

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured Friday morning in a serious crash in Portage County. According to investigators, the single-car crash took place around 7:45 a.m. on Sunnybrook Road in Brimfield Township. The deceased victim is a...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan man, woman arrested after officials find crack cocaine inside car

GAYLORD, Mich. – A man and a woman from Michigan were arrested Wednesday after detectives found cocaine inside their vehicle. Undercover officials went to Gaylord on Wednesday (Sept. 21) and paid $1,400 to buy about a half-ounce of powder cocaine from a 44-year-old Wolverine woman and a 42-year-old Epoufette man, according to authorities.
truecrimedaily

Georgia man accused of killing father after getting kicked out of home

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old Georgia man stands accused of killing his father in Panama City, Florida, after allegedly getting kicked out of a home. According to a news release from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 22, at approximately 8 a.m., deputies responded to a home at 200 Jace Lane. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the body of Julian Clifton Davis Jr. The Sheriff’s Office said the victim had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

Multiple reports of fake active shooter threats at Ohio schools

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies around the Miami Valley are responding to multiple active shooter threats that are being reported as hoaxes. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, a call came in around 10 a.m. from Princeton High School on Viking Way in Cincinnati on reports of an active shooter. The school was put […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Grandfather of West Chester fire victims shouldering family through grief

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A local grandfather faces the unthinkable task of planning the burials for two of his grandchildren after they died in a fire earlier this week. Four siblings were injured in the fire in West Chester last Saturday. It broke out on Aster Park Drive. There were no adults in the apartment, though a neighbor has said the mother was just outside.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
cleveland19.com

Amber Alert system sends out multiple alerts to thousands in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little boy who was abducted by his father from his Akron after he shot the boy’s mother is safe and the suspect, Juan Castro, 24, is in jail. The Amber Alert that went out may have played a role in the arrest of the suspect, on Cleveland’s west side, but some people received the alert 2 or even 3 times, even after the alert had been cancelled, and that has led to questions regarding the operation of the amber alert system.
CLEVELAND, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio high-speed chase turns into drug bust

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pataskala Police Department arrested two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high-speed chase that ended on Interstate 270 south. At 12:51 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 officers tried to pull over the drivers of a Ford truck which donned stolen license plates, but the truck sped away and […]
PATASKALA, OH
WDTN

WDTN

27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy