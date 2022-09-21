(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 36 year old Kyle A. Mayerhoffer, is dead after he jumped from a moving vehicle Monday night, just after 9 o'clock, in St. Francois County. A report from the Highway Patrol indicates Mayerhoffer was a passenger in the front seat an SUV being driven north on Raider Road, south of Boulder Road, by 37 year old Jessica L. Varner of Desloge. Troopers say for an unknown reason he jumped out of the front seat of the vehicle and struck the asphalt of Raider Road causing serious life threatening injuries. He was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis where he was pronounced dead. Varner was not injured.

SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO