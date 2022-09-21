Read full article on original website
Man wanted by Sheriff’s Office found sleeping on trampoline in Arnold
Arnold Police arrested a 48-year-old Leasburg man wanted on a felony warrant after he was found sleeping on a child’s trampoline outside a home in the 100 block of the Starling Community mobile home court. Arnold Police received an anonymous tip that the fugitive was outside the home before the arrest, Detective Lt. Jeremy Christopher said.
Pickup reported stolen from intersection near De Soto
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of a 1998 Ford Ranger that had broken down near an intersection east of De Soto. The pickup was left unlocked, and there were no reports of it being towed, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The owner said...
De Soto man arrested for alleged DWI after accident west of Olympian Village
A 59-year-old De Soto man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle accident that happened about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Hwy. 110 and Upper Plattin Road west of Olympian Village, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The De Soto man was driving a 2007...
MSHP reports
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released its latest reports. 25-year-old Brendan S. Ryan of St. Clair at 4:51 p.m. Thursday in Ste. Genevieve County on patrol charges of possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram of heroin and less than a gram of marijuana; unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released.
Victim, suspect identified in Cape Girardeau fatal shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has died and another has been charged in a shooting incident that took place Friday evening, September 23 in Cape Girardeau.. According to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan, 57-year-old Robert L. Mannie, of St. Louis, died as a result of the shooting.
Police Reports- Sept. 22, 2022
The Perryville Police Department has released its latest report of incidents and arrests:. Officers responded to 529 Sycamore Rd. on September 6 in reference to a reported property damage incident. Officers responded to the Downtown Square on September 16 in reference to an individual finding a pair of child’s glasses....
One person in custody after 2-hour stand-off with deputies near Chaffee, Mo.
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has been taken into custody by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office after a 2-hour stand-off with deputies. According to Sheriff Wes Drury, the stand-off took place in the Rockview area outside Chaffee, Mo. The sheriff’s office received a call at 8:23 a.m. on...
St. Francois County Motorcycle Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A Farmington man, 20 year old Kaleb T. Chadwick, is recovering from moderate injuries after a motorcycle wreck in St. Francois County Wednesday night. According to reports from the Highway Patrol it happened at about 7:40 as Chadwick was riding south on Highway 67, at Hidebrecht Road, when an unknown vehicle headed pulled into the path of Chadwick's motorcycle. Chadwick swerved to avoid a collision and the motorcycle rolled over onto its side. He was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
Farmington Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident
(Farmington) A 20 year old man from Farmington was injured last night in a traffic accident on Highway 67 at Hilderbrecht Road. The highway patrol says Kaleb Chadwick was driving north when an unknown vehicle pulled out in front of him. He swerved his motorcycle to the left, causing it...
Bonne Terre Prison Inmate Incarcerated For Washington County Crimes Dies
(Bonne Terre) An inmate from the Bonne Terre prison has died. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says 33-year-old Jeremy Danzer was pronounced dead Sunday at the state prison in northern St. Francois County. Danzer was serving 24 years for forgery, drug possession, leaving the scene of...
Man who scammed over $300K from victims charged, St. Charles Police say
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A 54-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly scamming thousands from people in and out of the St. Louis area. Ron Johnson, 54, of St. Louis was charged with stealing over $25,000, and forgery. According to police, Johnson scammed victims out of $300,000 through various undisclosed fraudulent activities.
Villa Ridge man killed in motorcycle crash in rural Franklin County
A motorcyclist was killed last week after being ejected from his vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that shortly after 1 p.m. on Sept. 15, Nova L. Davis, 72, of Villa Ridge, was driving a 2022 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic motorcycle southbound on Highway HH, south of Catawissa in rural Franklin County. As Davis’ motorcycle approached a curve in the road, it traveled off the right side of the roadway and went down an embankment. His vehicle then overturned and ejected Davis, who was not wearing a helmet.
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Brentwood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for an armed suspect who carjacked a car in west St. Louis County Thursday. Around 5 p.m., police said the incident happened in the1800 South Brentwood Blvd when an armed man stole a woman’s Mercedes at gunpoint at the Brentwood Villas garage. No one was injured.
Man Dies After Jump From Vehicle
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 36 year old Kyle A. Mayerhoffer, is dead after he jumped from a moving vehicle Monday night, just after 9 o'clock, in St. Francois County. A report from the Highway Patrol indicates Mayerhoffer was a passenger in the front seat an SUV being driven north on Raider Road, south of Boulder Road, by 37 year old Jessica L. Varner of Desloge. Troopers say for an unknown reason he jumped out of the front seat of the vehicle and struck the asphalt of Raider Road causing serious life threatening injuries. He was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis where he was pronounced dead. Varner was not injured.
Missouri man pleads guilty to supplying fatal fentanyl dose and hiding body in backyard
A man from Missouri on Thursday admitted providing the fentanyl that killed an acquaintance in 2020 and then hiding the body in the backyard. Quinton O’Bryan Adaway, 26, of Ballwin, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to one count of distributing fentanyl. Adaway admitted...
Hanks Charged with Murder
(Washington County, MO) A man from the Sullivan area, 56 year old William Dean Hanks, is facing charges of first degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Hanks is alleged to have shot and killed his nephew, 38 year old Randall J. Hanks, during an argument that took place Sunday at a residence in Washington County, on Pipeline Road, between Potosi and Sullivan. Hanks was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on a $1 million dollar bond. His next court appearance is for a bond reduction hearing scheduled September 27th in Washington County Court.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police officers chase down and arrest alleged wine shoplifter
PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released its latest reports. 21-year-old John Hiram Thompson III of Perryville was charged with stealing, resisting arrest and two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer. Police say a patrol car was passing Mary Jane Burgers and Brew, 102 N. Jackson...
IDOT reports lane closures on IL 154 in Randolph County
RED BUD – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has announced that both lanes of IL 154 from B&E Industrial Drive in Red Bud to North 1st Street in Baldwin will be intermittently restricted to one lane during daytime hours only on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 and Thursday, September 29, 2022, weather permitting. These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.
Woman, 4-year-old missing out of Spanish Lake
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police are looking for a 37-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday evening in Spanish Lake. Police said Jamie and Deandre McDaniel left the 1300 block of Fairmeadows Lane around 8 p.m. Tuesday and haven’t been seen or heard from since. They were heading to QuikTrip on Lusher Road in a white 2001 Hyundai Sonata with the license plate BG2E8F.
13-year-old missing out of Monroe County, Illinois, found
MONROE COUNTY, Illinois — A 13-year-old girl was found early Friday morning after being reported missing Thursday afternoon.
