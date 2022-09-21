ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talkbusiness.net

Benton business owner inducted as president of National Pest Management Association

Justin McCauley of McCauley Services of Benton has been named as president of the National Pest Management Association (NPMA). McCauley Services is a family-owned and operated pest management company. McCauley, who has recently served as NPMA vice-president, will now lead the national association for pest management professionals across the country.
BENTON, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stuttgart, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Stuttgart, AR
fox16.com

Job Alert: Openings in clerical, transportation, more

JOB TITLE: Testing Administrator/Enrollment Counselor. The Testing Coordinator/Advisor is responsible for the leadership of all college testing services at LRAFB. The Testing Coordinator maintains the testing schedule and test administration for the Campus. The Testing Coordinator will deliver college testing services; train test proctors, interprets placement testing and provides academic counseling/advising and other duties as assigned.
BEEBE, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: McClard’s & DownHome Catering

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – DownHome Catering is teaming up with McClard’s to bring the Hot Springs staple to Little Rock. On September 30th, McClard’s & DownHome Catering will officially open on Stagecoach Road in Little Rock. Watch the video above and visit the McClard’s & DownHome Catering Facebook page for more information.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Police Cars#Bryant Park#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#The Stuttgart High School#Finis
KATV

Little Rock SWAT call 'resolved peacefully' after weapon disturbance

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update. 6:15 a.m. :. Little Rock police said Swat negotiators were able to resolve the call out that was initiated at 8:38 p.m. peacefully. A SWAT call-out has been issued for an apartment building in Little Rock Thursday evening after police said a suspect barricaded himself inside.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame seeks nominations

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is seeking nominations from the public for its next class. The nomination deadline is Nov. 1. The official nomination form is available here. The Agriculture Hall of Fame recognizes Arkansans who are or have contributed significantly to the state’s largest...
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

Ribbon-cutting for Little Rock church

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sundays are important for church congregations, but this Sunday was especially memorable for a Little Rock congregation. Fellowship Christian Church of Little Rock held a ribbon cutting for its Sunset Lane campus on Sunday morning. Pastor Kevin A. Kelly cut the ribbon, marking the end of a year-long process. For the […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Donate your spare game to stamp out hunger this deer season

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry will hold a special “freezer cleanout day” at the Bass Pro Shops in Little Rock, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 24. Any hunter who wishes to donate processed meat or money to help feed needy families in Arkansas is encouraged to join in the event.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Cooperative Extension Service’s online beekeeping course now available

LITTLE ROCK — As backyard vegetable gardens and chicken coops become more popular, so does another element of modern homesteading: beekeeping. For people interested in learning about the practice or brushing up on their skills, the Cooperative Extension Service’s new online beekeeping course provides information about the tools, costs and safety precautions involved.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy