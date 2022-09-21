Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Benton business owner inducted as president of National Pest Management Association
Justin McCauley of McCauley Services of Benton has been named as president of the National Pest Management Association (NPMA). McCauley Services is a family-owned and operated pest management company. McCauley, who has recently served as NPMA vice-president, will now lead the national association for pest management professionals across the country.
Ward pizza shop owners reschedule plans after asked to move out of current space
A pizza shop in Ward, Arkansas is closing up shop earlier than expected.
Mayflower mayoral candidate responds to ethics violation
A candidate running for mayor of Mayflower has resigned from his other city positions following an ethics violation. Work performed by Danny Hester should have gone before the city council according to state law.
Police: SWAT unit called to home on Fair Park Blvd
A SWAT unit from the Little Rock Police Department has been deployed at a home shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night.
Jam-packed Little Rock Ward 6 meeting gets heated
It was a jam-packed community meeting tonight for Ward 6 in Little Rock, with locals bringing up issues for more than an hour that they would like to see fixed.
ARDOT: Double overnight traffic pattern changes coming to I-30 in Saline County
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Drivers passing through parts of Saline County on I-30 will experience two traffic shifts this week onto newly constructed pavement. Weather permitting, I-30 traffic between the Saline River Bridge and the Highway 67 interchange at Exit 114 will make the shift to new pavement in the following stages. I-30 westbound traffic […]
fox16.com
Job Alert: Openings in clerical, transportation, more
JOB TITLE: Testing Administrator/Enrollment Counselor. The Testing Coordinator/Advisor is responsible for the leadership of all college testing services at LRAFB. The Testing Coordinator maintains the testing schedule and test administration for the Campus. The Testing Coordinator will deliver college testing services; train test proctors, interprets placement testing and provides academic counseling/advising and other duties as assigned.
FOX Food Spotlight: McClard’s & DownHome Catering
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – DownHome Catering is teaming up with McClard’s to bring the Hot Springs staple to Little Rock. On September 30th, McClard’s & DownHome Catering will officially open on Stagecoach Road in Little Rock. Watch the video above and visit the McClard’s & DownHome Catering Facebook page for more information.
Report: First Little Rock Whataburger location set for city’s west side
According to a posting from an Indiana restaurant construction company, the first Little Rock Whataburger location is coming to the city’s west side.
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. accused of suspected DWI during public meeting
A so-called community watchdog is accusing Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. of hiding what he claims is a suspected DWI arrest. The man did so during the public comment section of the Little Rock Board of Directors meeting.
KATV
Woman with 'hair to her ankles' wanted for fraudulent use of a credit card in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are searching for the identity of a suspect wanted for the fraudulent use of a credit card. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the person wanted appears to be a black female with long hair to her ankles. The pictured suspect...
KATV
Little Rock SWAT call 'resolved peacefully' after weapon disturbance
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update. 6:15 a.m. :. Little Rock police said Swat negotiators were able to resolve the call out that was initiated at 8:38 p.m. peacefully. A SWAT call-out has been issued for an apartment building in Little Rock Thursday evening after police said a suspect barricaded himself inside.
It’s about to get noisy: ARDOT schedules I-30 bridge tear-down and replacement
ll Little Rock – North Little Rock Interstate 30 traffic to the newly-constructed river bridge, the 30 Crossing project is about to enter its next phase.
Groundbreaking for Big Dam Bridge North Plaza
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (September 19, 2022) – Pulaski County and the City of North Little Rock will host a groundbreaking for the Big Dam Bridge North Plaza project on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. in Cook’s Landing Park next to the northside of the Big Dam Bridge ramp.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame seeks nominations
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is seeking nominations from the public for its next class. The nomination deadline is Nov. 1. The official nomination form is available here. The Agriculture Hall of Fame recognizes Arkansans who are or have contributed significantly to the state’s largest...
Ribbon-cutting for Little Rock church
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sundays are important for church congregations, but this Sunday was especially memorable for a Little Rock congregation. Fellowship Christian Church of Little Rock held a ribbon cutting for its Sunset Lane campus on Sunday morning. Pastor Kevin A. Kelly cut the ribbon, marking the end of a year-long process. For the […]
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Donate your spare game to stamp out hunger this deer season
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry will hold a special “freezer cleanout day” at the Bass Pro Shops in Little Rock, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 24. Any hunter who wishes to donate processed meat or money to help feed needy families in Arkansas is encouraged to join in the event.
Family of man killed on John Barrow Road looks back on heartbreaking night
A weekend of violence leaves a Central Arkansas family without their loved one.
KATV
Law enforcement searching for suspect who reportedly fired shots at Benton gas station
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Law enforcement officers in Saline County are "actively" searching for a suspect after gunshots were reported to have been fired following a possible verbal disturbance at a Benton gas station. According to the Benton Police Department, the incident between two individuals occured at the Big...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Cooperative Extension Service’s online beekeeping course now available
LITTLE ROCK — As backyard vegetable gardens and chicken coops become more popular, so does another element of modern homesteading: beekeeping. For people interested in learning about the practice or brushing up on their skills, the Cooperative Extension Service’s new online beekeeping course provides information about the tools, costs and safety precautions involved.
