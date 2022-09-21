ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Liz Cheney Says She’ll Campaign for Dems, Leave GOP if Trump Wins in 2024

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) isn't mincing words when it comes to her place in the Republican Party should Donald Trump be its nominee in 2024. “I’m going to make sure Donald Trump—I’m going to do everything I can to make sure he’s not the nominee,” Cheney said at the Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday according to CNN. “And if he is the nominee, I won’t be a Republican.” Cheney also said she would help campaign for Democrats, particularly if Republicans continue to nominate election deniers such as Arizona Republican Kari Lake. “That’s the kind of thing we cannot see in our party. We cannot see an accommodation like that, and I think it’s very important that we be clear about that,” Cheney said, blasting Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to campaign for the Republican gubernatorial nominee.Read it at CNN
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

