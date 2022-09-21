Read full article on original website
Related
basinnow.com
Unemployment Data By County
The Department of Workforce Services has released updated unemployment data by County. Daggett County reported 4.3 percent unemployment, up from 4.2 percent the month before. Duchesne County reported 2.8 percent unemployment, down from 2.9 percent the month before. Uintah County reported 3.4 percent unemployment, down from 3.5 percent the month before. The state of Utah was unchanged at 2 percent unemployment while nationally unemployment is 3.7 percent, up from 3.5 percent the month before. The next scheduled update will be October 24th. ’
basinnow.com
Small Business Voices Needed For Big Decisions
The State of Utah is seeking input from small businesses in the Uintah Basin. This input can be given in the form of a 10-minute survey being shared. The survey will advise policy decisions that impact businesses on a day-to-day basis. David Rust with the Uintah Basin Association of Governments has asked that local businesses take the survey as it will help the state in their decision making for the rural small business community. Rust shares that the survey is intended to be filled out by a member of the company’s leadership team, someone who is intimately familiar with the company’s operations and scale. Please allow your voice to be heard and spread the word so there can be as many survey responses as possible before it is closed at the end of the month. Click here to take the survey.
basinnow.com
DWR Announces Launch Of First Drone Law Enforcement Team
The Division of Wildlife Resources has announced the expansion of its law enforcement investigative methods to include its first conservation officer drone team. “Using drones will help us more effectively solve wildlife crimes, and having trained law enforcement drone pilots will also allow us to assist other law enforcement agencies with search-and-rescue efforts or any other investigations,” shares DWR Captain Wade Hovinga. “Utah conservation officers are public servants, and these new tools will help us better serve the public, whether we’re solving poaching crimes or locating lost hunters.” The drone officers will be called to assist with a variety of things, including: Documenting crime scenes; Searching for evidence and locating illegally taken wildlife; Assisting landowners by investigating illegal trespassing on private property; Helping other law enforcement agencies with search-and-rescue efforts; Assisting biologists with wildlife surveys; Documenting boating accidents (available to assist, if asked); Investigating hunting-related shooting incidents; And investigating wildlife/human encounters. For more information, visit www.wildlife.utah.gov.
basinnow.com
Colorado River District Meeting Explores Colorado River System
Lake Powell is running low. That is not news but just how serious is the situation? Leaders met last weekend in Grand Junction for the Colorado River District’s annual meeting and there was plenty shared about the drought and worrisome estimates. District Manager Andy Mueller shared that it is recommended that the Colorado River system cut about a quarter of its use down to 9 million acre feet of water annually which is something Mueller says there is no plan in place of how to do that or where cuts will be made. The Glen Canyon Dam, which generates hydropower from Lake Powell, is a key source of energy, generating power for as many as 5.8 million homes and businesses, and is at high risk of being forced offline should the lake’s level drop below 3,490 feet above sea level. Unfortunately, according to federal officials from the Bureau of Reclamation, upstream reservoirs in the Colorado River Basin might not have enough water to keep Lake Powell above a critical threshold indefinitely. Flaming Gorge Reservoir likely only has enough water left for two more similar emergency releases meaning these water releases are not a long term solution.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
basinnow.com
Where It All Started: Newstalk KVEL Celebrates 75 Years Of Serving The Basin
75 years ago this year, the Vernal area gained a new way to catch the daily news. The radio station that would become Newstalk KVEL got its start in 1947 going live at sunrise and signing off at sunset from within the Hotel Vernal at 100 East Main Street. The station provided daily relevant content while promoting community values as the first and only daily source of local information. Evans Family Media has the original call log which has some familiar business names. Clients like Showalter Ford, Allred’s Glass Shop, J.C. Penney’s Company, Vernal Drug, and Milt’s Hardware advertised from the very beginning. Newstalk KVEL is celebrating 75 years of serving the Uintah Basin by hosting a patriotic concert at the Western Park Amphitheater tomorrow night. The concert features legendary songwriter and vocal artist Lee Greenwood who is best known for his song “God Bless The U.S.A.”. Tickets for reserved seating and general admission can be purchased by linking through www.BasinNow.com. For General Admission be sure to bring your lawn chairs and be ready for an amazing patriotic evening, fireworks included!
Comments / 0