The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Instagrammable Flamingo at TPA Just Got Merch!Aloha MelaniTampa, FL
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
Don't Miss The Next Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest: It Includes Animals This Year!Aloha MelaniDover, FL
Polk County Sheriff Arrested Five Mulberry Teens In Shooting Manslaughter Case
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested five Mulberry teens in connection with a shooting investigation where one teen was killed. Around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from
4 arrested after gun fired at Chuck E. Cheese in Florida
BRANDON, Fla. — Three women and one man were arrested at a Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon, Florida, after a fight erupted Saturday and at least one shot was fired, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. According to a news release issued by the sheriff’s office, the incident...
Largo man accused of shaking, nearly throwing 7-month-old
A Largo man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly hit and shook a 7-month-old baby, police said.
usf.edu
Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Manatee counties order mandatory hurricane evacuations
Last updated: Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:04 p.m. This webpage will be updated with hurricane evacuation announcements for the greater Tampa Bay region as information becomes available. Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County officials ordered mandatory evacuation for around 300,000 residents ahead of the intensifying hurricane. As of 5 a.m. Monday, forecasters...
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Man Who Stole iPhone From Winter Haven Store Employee
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The man in the photo is being sought by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office after he walked out of A&A Overstock in Winter Haven with an iPhone that didn’t belong to him. According to investigators, the crime occurred on September
Pinellas County issues mandatory evac orders for Zones A, B, & C
ts in zones A, B and C, including all mobile home residents, are recommended beginning immediately. Mandatory evacuations are likely to follow.
Bay News 9
Communities mourn second line of duty death in 19 months; suspect in court
PINELLAS COUNTY — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the second line of duty death in 19 months with the passing of Deputy Michael Hartwick in a hit-and-run crash at an Interstate 275 construction site. The suspect who authorities say is responsible for killing Hartwick made his...
7 Hernando County students hospitalized after drinking unknown substance
First responders in Hernando County said a group of students started having a reaction to something they drank Monday afternoon.
Sarasota County Sheriff Investigating Early Morning Shooting Death
OSPREY, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that resulted in a death. This incident occurred in the area of Highland Rd & Westview Dr. in Osprey around 7:17 am, Saturday. “The scene is secure, and there is
NBC Miami
Four in Custody After Shots Fired During Argument at Chuck E. Cheese Near Tampa
Four people were taken into custody Saturday following in an incident at a Chuck E. Cheese near Tampa that led to shots being fired and a car crashing into the business. The incident took place just after 5 p.m. in Brandon, when Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an altercation inside the business, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported.
Pinellas County Sheriff Restricting Access To Barrier Islands In Preparation For Hurricane Ian
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Pinellas deputies will be restricting access to the Pinellas County barrier islands starting at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Only residents or citizens with legitimate businesses will be allowed access. The restricted access will
Man Arrested For Deputy's Death
Sheriff Says Construction Worker Killed Michael Hartwick With a Front Loader and Took Off
Pasco Sheriff: 83-Year-Old Nancy Carpenter Last Seen In Lutz, Located Safe
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Nancy Carpenter has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Nancy Carpenter, a missing/endangered victim 83-year-old. Carpenter is 5 feet tall, around 130 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes. Carpenter was last seen
Mandatory evacuation issued for Zone A in Hillsborough County
Government officials in the Tampa Bay Area are making preparations for Hurricane Ian as it continues to move toward Florida.
Evacuations issued for Pasco County Zones A, B, C
Officials in Pasco County issued a mandatory evacuation order for select areas of Pasco County Monday evening and a voluntary evacuation order for other areas as Hurricane Ian approached off the Gulf Coast.
WESH
Evacuations issued for Tampa area
TAMPA, Fla. — Pinellas County. Pinellas County has issued mandatory evacuation orders for Zones A, B, and C. Zone A’s order will take effect at 6 p.m. tonight. Zone B and C’s orders will take effect at 7 a.m. Manatee County. Manatee County officials issued a mandatory...
Tampa Shooting Homicide Suspect Arrested
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect in connection with a homicide that took place on 21st Street in Tampa late Tuesday evening. According to deputies, on September 20, 2022, at 10:26 p.m., a shooting occurred in front of the apartments located
Bay News 9
Pasco County announces opening of shelters ahead of Ian
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — For anyone needing to leave their home before Hurricane Ian’s arrival, shelters will be opening at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Pasco County. For anyone with pets, the shelters at Fivay, River Ridge, Sunlake, Wiregrass Ranch and Fasano Regional Hurricane Center will allow them. Click here for the supplies you should bring with your pet.
Shots Fired At Brandon Chuck E. Cheese, Possible Vehicle Crash Into The Building
BRANDON, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident at the Chuck E. Cheese on Saturday in Brandon. According to the sheriff’s office Twitter account, at least one shot was fired outside of the facility located at 1540 W Brandon Blvd. Deputies
Six months later, family still seeks justice for Teneisha Griffith
Saturday marks six months since Pasco County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered the body of a young mother reported missing out of Tampa.
