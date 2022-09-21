ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Manatee counties order mandatory hurricane evacuations

Last updated: Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:04 p.m. This webpage will be updated with hurricane evacuation announcements for the greater Tampa Bay region as information becomes available. Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County officials ordered mandatory evacuation for around 300,000 residents ahead of the intensifying hurricane. As of 5 a.m. Monday, forecasters...
Four in Custody After Shots Fired During Argument at Chuck E. Cheese Near Tampa

Four people were taken into custody Saturday following in an incident at a Chuck E. Cheese near Tampa that led to shots being fired and a car crashing into the business. The incident took place just after 5 p.m. in Brandon, when Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an altercation inside the business, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported.
Public Safety
Evacuations issued for Tampa area

TAMPA, Fla. — Pinellas County. Pinellas County has issued mandatory evacuation orders for Zones A, B, and C. Zone A’s order will take effect at 6 p.m. tonight. Zone B and C’s orders will take effect at 7 a.m. Manatee County. Manatee County officials issued a mandatory...
Tampa Shooting Homicide Suspect Arrested

  TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect in connection with a homicide that took place on 21st Street in Tampa late Tuesday evening. According to deputies, on September 20, 2022, at 10:26 p.m., a shooting occurred in front of the apartments located
Pasco County announces opening of shelters ahead of Ian

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — For anyone needing to leave their home before Hurricane Ian’s arrival, shelters will be opening at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Pasco County. For anyone with pets, the shelters at Fivay, River Ridge, Sunlake, Wiregrass Ranch and Fasano Regional Hurricane Center will allow them. Click here for the supplies you should bring with your pet.
