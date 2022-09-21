Read full article on original website
DBusiness Daily Update: Kettering University Opens $63M, 105K-square-foot Learning Commons, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Kettering University Opens $63M, 105K-square-foot Learning Commons on Flint Campus. Kettering University in Flint today officially opened its new...
Detroit Economic Growth Corp. Names Sean Gray VP of Small Business Services
The Detroit Economic Growth Corp. announced the hiring of Sean Gray as vice president of small business services. Gray, who brings more than 18 years of experience to the role, will work in partnership with DEGC leadership to elevate the organization’s impact on Detroit’s small business community. “Sean...
Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History
Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
DBusiness Daily Update: Erebus Haunted Attraction in Pontiac Opens Sept. 23, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Erebus Haunted Attraction in Pontiac Opens Sept. 23 with Alien Attack Feature. The Erebus Haunted Attraction in downtown Pontiac...
Detroit’s KODE Labs Closes $8M Series A Funding for Smart Building Tech
KODE Labs, a cloud-based smart building startup in Detroit, announced a Series A investment raise of $8 million led by I Squared Capital and other strategic investors. The company was founded by brothers Edi and Etrit Demaj in October 2017 to make buildings smarter, healthier, and more efficient. “We’re excited...
Lela Hickonbottom Joins DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan as Chief Nursing Officer
Detroit Medical Center (DMC) announced Lela Hickonbottom has joined the DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan (RIM) as chief nursing officer. She comes to RIM after 20 years as the CNO at Special Tree Rehabilitation System in Romulus. In that position she played a key role in implementing the organization’s electronic health records system, quality improvement initiatives, expansion of the student nursing clinical program, and instituting nursing performance measures to enhance patient outcomes.
J.D. Power Report: Airport Customer Satisfaction Down; Metro is 3rd Best
Increasing demand, labor shortages, inflation, and flight cancellations have taken their toll on airport customer satisfaction, according to the new 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study by J.D. Power in Troy. Overall satisfaction is down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale) this year as travelers encounter fewer flights, more crowded...
U-M Ross Business School Secures $50M+ for Foundation for Success Program
The Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor has received more than $50 million in contributions to its Foundations for Success student support fundraising initiative announced last fall. The Foundations for Success initiative — aimed at increasing access to the top-ranked business programs and supporting...
Detroit’s Ricardo Defense Receives $20M Contract for Retrofit Kits from U.S. Army
The U.S. Army has awarded Detroit’s Ricardo Defense a $20.2 million contract to continue delivery of antilock brake system/electronic stability control (ABS/ESC) retrofit kits to improve the safety and operation of the Army’s high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle (HMMWV). Prior to this award, Ricardo has delivered more than...
