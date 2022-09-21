Read full article on original website
Related
basinnow.com
Uintah Basin Healthcare Has Ribbon Cutting And Open House For Vernal Campus
Uintah Basin Healthcare opened the doors of their new Vernal campus locations and invited the community to come see their new facilities on Thursday. Prior to the ribbon cutting, CEO Jim Marshall thanked everyone for coming and shared a short message, emphasizing that Uintah Basin Healthcare is a 501(c)(3) with the goal to serve the entire Uintah Basin and improve the quality of life for the entire community. Uintah Basin Healthcare is focused solely on the Uintah Basin with board members and local leadership Uintah Basin natives. Marshall explained that any revenues generated in excess of expenses is reinvested back into the community and that they consider the over $24 million dollar construction cost of this project a wonderful investment in the community. The ribbon cutting, prizes, and facility tours made the event a success!
KSLTV
Bats in the Belvedere in Salt Lake City test positive for rabies
SALT LAKE CITY—Health officials confirmed Friday one bat tested positive for rabies and at least 9 people were receiving rabies shots following exposures and potential exposures at a historic downtown condominium complex. Earlier in the month, Resident Kim Cawdery reported several bats entering the The Belvedere building, 29 S....
KSLTV
Thousands flood FanX at Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY — Cosplayers are filling the streets of downtown Salt Lake City, headed to the Salt Palace for the FanX Convention. The doors opened to the public Thursday afternoon… with hundreds waiting outside and letting out a collective cheer as they rushed in. They browsed dozens...
RC Willey plans put on hold
RC Willey, an appliance retailer based in Salt Lake City, has apparently put expansion plans for Idaho Falls on hold. The post RC Willey plans put on hold appeared first on Local News 8.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
basinnow.com
Unemployment Data By County
The Department of Workforce Services has released updated unemployment data by County. Daggett County reported 4.3 percent unemployment, up from 4.2 percent the month before. Duchesne County reported 2.8 percent unemployment, down from 2.9 percent the month before. Uintah County reported 3.4 percent unemployment, down from 3.5 percent the month before. The state of Utah was unchanged at 2 percent unemployment while nationally unemployment is 3.7 percent, up from 3.5 percent the month before. The next scheduled update will be October 24th. ’
Besides location, Heber LDS temple details unclear
News that a temple will be built in the eastern part of the Heber Valley has sparked questions about what will happen next. Now that Heber Valley residents know the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to build a temple east of Heber City, neighbors are curious how that will impact them.
Got weekend plans? Here's what to do in Salt Lake City Sept. 23–25
Looking for fun events this weekend? We got you covered. What's happening: Invite a date, grab your helmet and join hundreds of bike riders cruising through Salt Lake City streets for the annual Bike Prom. When: Saturday, Sept. 24. Where: The 3-mile bike ride starts at Liberty Park at 5:30pm...
PHOTOS: Millcreek fire crews extinguish apartment fire
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Millcreek fire crews quickly extinguished a small apartment fire in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the United Fire Authority. The fire was reportedly contained to the exterior only and did not extend into the home. Officials say there are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Utah drought eases with water conservation efforts
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – There is still plenty of work to do to end the drought but according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Utahns have been doing well in slowing the flow and saving H2O. In September 2021, 88% of the state was considered to be in an “extreme drought” […]
Silver Alert canceled for missing American Fork man
A Silver Alert issued for a missing 63 year-old American Fork man that disappeared Saturday morning has been canceled.
55 mph was reduced to 45mph on Hwy 224 from Kimball Junction to Park City proper this week
People used to driving 55 miles an hour off I-80 along the 224 corridor are in for a surprise. This week the speed limit was reduced to 45 miles an hour. Wildlife collisions along S.R. 224 have long been a concern for the Park City community. Just last year, three moose were killed within a few feet of one another just days apart. In those accidents, a mother and her baby and a bull moose collided with cars at the intersection of Highway 224 and Cutter.
kjzz.com
Record salinity levels forces Great Salt Lake Causeway Berm to be raised 4 feet
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands and the Division of Water Resources modified the breach in the Union Pacific railroad causeway that divides the lake as a result of the growing salinity issues brought on by the Great Salt Lake's shrinking. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUTV
Overnight fire at Skyline High leaves gym smoke-damaged
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An investigation is underway after a fire sparked at a Salt Lake City high school overnight, authorities said. Skyline High School, 3251 E. 3760 South, sustained smoke damage after a fire sparked on the building's exterior, a Unified Fire Authority spokesperson said. The incident...
kvnutalk
A Cache County man died from COVID-19 in the last week – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – In the 30 months since the start of the pandemic COVID-19 deaths in Utah have grown to 5,011. Within the Bear River Health District, COVID deaths now total 259. Since last week one district resident died from the virus, a Cache County man, age 65 to 84.
KSLTV
Highland High School makes sure all students can participate in homecoming dance Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY — Highland High School’s annual homecoming dance on September 24 will be free for students, with food, transportation, refreshments, and over 100 dresses and suits provided by the local community. Chick-fil-A will provide dinner for students, the schools PTA will provide refreshments, Salt Lake City...
kslnewsradio.com
Community theater cancels shows after concerns over casting
FIELDING, Utah — A community theater in Box Elder County has canceled its production of “The King and I” after complaints about the cast. The Old Barn Community Theatre in Fielding posted on their Facebook page today that they canceled because they received concerns that no Asian-Americans were playing the Asian characters.
KUTV
SLC School District, embattled Superintendent Timothy Gadson reach tentative agreement
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After a year of tumult, sources say the Salt Lake City School District and Superintendent Dr. Timothy Gadson have agreed to terms that will change his status with the district. The two sides met this week for mediation, and the Salt Lake City School Board will debate, then likely sign off on the Memorandum of Understanding at an emergency meeting called for late Friday.
25newsnow.com
40,000 pounds of food makes trip from Salt Lake City to Bloomington/Normal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A massive food donation arrived at the Midwest Food Bank headquarters in Bloomington-Normal on Wednesday. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints sent the shipment of 40,000 pounds of various non-perishable food items from their headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. Local leader Corey Wurtzbacher said when they have an abundance of food, they try to find areas of greatest need to send donations.
Opinion: The Utah approach to homelessness — We see human beings in need of help
Some places try to sweep the homeless away. Utah has made it a statewide issue and is devoting money to help people transition back into homes.
tmpresale.com
Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular in West Valley City, UT Nov 19th, 2022 – presale password
The latest Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular presale code is now live! Members with this pre-sale information will have a fantastic opportunity to buy tickets before their public sale 😀. Don’t skip this tremendous opportunity to see Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular’s concert in West Valley City, UT 🙂. Pentatonix:...
Comments / 1