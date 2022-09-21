Uintah Basin Healthcare opened the doors of their new Vernal campus locations and invited the community to come see their new facilities on Thursday. Prior to the ribbon cutting, CEO Jim Marshall thanked everyone for coming and shared a short message, emphasizing that Uintah Basin Healthcare is a 501(c)(3) with the goal to serve the entire Uintah Basin and improve the quality of life for the entire community. Uintah Basin Healthcare is focused solely on the Uintah Basin with board members and local leadership Uintah Basin natives. Marshall explained that any revenues generated in excess of expenses is reinvested back into the community and that they consider the over $24 million dollar construction cost of this project a wonderful investment in the community. The ribbon cutting, prizes, and facility tours made the event a success!

VERNAL, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO