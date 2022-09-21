ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernal, UT

Comments / 1

Related
basinnow.com

Uintah Basin Healthcare Has Ribbon Cutting And Open House For Vernal Campus

Uintah Basin Healthcare opened the doors of their new Vernal campus locations and invited the community to come see their new facilities on Thursday. Prior to the ribbon cutting, CEO Jim Marshall thanked everyone for coming and shared a short message, emphasizing that Uintah Basin Healthcare is a 501(c)(3) with the goal to serve the entire Uintah Basin and improve the quality of life for the entire community. Uintah Basin Healthcare is focused solely on the Uintah Basin with board members and local leadership Uintah Basin natives. Marshall explained that any revenues generated in excess of expenses is reinvested back into the community and that they consider the over $24 million dollar construction cost of this project a wonderful investment in the community. The ribbon cutting, prizes, and facility tours made the event a success!
VERNAL, UT
KSLTV

Bats in the Belvedere in Salt Lake City test positive for rabies

SALT LAKE CITY—Health officials confirmed Friday one bat tested positive for rabies and at least 9 people were receiving rabies shots following exposures and potential exposures at a historic downtown condominium complex. Earlier in the month, Resident Kim Cawdery reported several bats entering the The Belvedere building, 29 S....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Thousands flood FanX at Salt Palace Convention Center

SALT LAKE CITY — Cosplayers are filling the streets of downtown Salt Lake City, headed to the Salt Palace for the FanX Convention. The doors opened to the public Thursday afternoon… with hundreds waiting outside and letting out a collective cheer as they rushed in. They browsed dozens...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Vernal, UT
Government
Uintah County, UT
Government
City
Uintah, UT
Local
Utah Health
County
Uintah County, UT
City
Vernal, UT
basinnow.com

Unemployment Data By County

The Department of Workforce Services has released updated unemployment data by County. Daggett County reported 4.3 percent unemployment, up from 4.2 percent the month before. Duchesne County reported 2.8 percent unemployment, down from 2.9 percent the month before. Uintah County reported 3.4 percent unemployment, down from 3.5 percent the month before. The state of Utah was unchanged at 2 percent unemployment while nationally unemployment is 3.7 percent, up from 3.5 percent the month before. The next scheduled update will be October 24th. ’
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Besides location, Heber LDS temple details unclear

News that a temple will be built in the eastern part of the Heber Valley has sparked questions about what will happen next. Now that Heber Valley residents know the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to build a temple east of Heber City, neighbors are curious how that will impact them.
HEBER CITY, UT
ABC4

PHOTOS: Millcreek fire crews extinguish apartment fire

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Millcreek fire crews quickly extinguished a small apartment fire in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the United Fire Authority. The fire was reportedly contained to the exterior only and did not extend into the home. Officials say there are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is […]
MILLCREEK, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Open House#Dialysis#Emergency Room#Medical Services#Linus Kidney Disease#General Health#Uintah Basin Healthcare#Vernal Chamber
ABC4

Utah drought eases with water conservation efforts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – There is still plenty of work to do to end the drought but according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Utahns have been doing well in slowing the flow and saving H2O. In September 2021, 88% of the state was considered to be in an “extreme drought” […]
UTAH STATE
KPCW

55 mph was reduced to 45mph on Hwy 224 from Kimball Junction to Park City proper this week

People used to driving 55 miles an hour off I-80 along the 224 corridor are in for a surprise. This week the speed limit was reduced to 45 miles an hour. Wildlife collisions along S.R. 224 have long been a concern for the Park City community. Just last year, three moose were killed within a few feet of one another just days apart. In those accidents, a mother and her baby and a bull moose collided with cars at the intersection of Highway 224 and Cutter.
PARK CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
KUTV

Overnight fire at Skyline High leaves gym smoke-damaged

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An investigation is underway after a fire sparked at a Salt Lake City high school overnight, authorities said. Skyline High School, 3251 E. 3760 South, sustained smoke damage after a fire sparked on the building's exterior, a Unified Fire Authority spokesperson said. The incident...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Community theater cancels shows after concerns over casting

FIELDING, Utah — A community theater in Box Elder County has canceled its production of “The King and I” after complaints about the cast. The Old Barn Community Theatre in Fielding posted on their Facebook page today that they canceled because they received concerns that no Asian-Americans were playing the Asian characters.
FIELDING, UT
KUTV

SLC School District, embattled Superintendent Timothy Gadson reach tentative agreement

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After a year of tumult, sources say the Salt Lake City School District and Superintendent Dr. Timothy Gadson have agreed to terms that will change his status with the district. The two sides met this week for mediation, and the Salt Lake City School Board will debate, then likely sign off on the Memorandum of Understanding at an emergency meeting called for late Friday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
25newsnow.com

40,000 pounds of food makes trip from Salt Lake City to Bloomington/Normal

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A massive food donation arrived at the Midwest Food Bank headquarters in Bloomington-Normal on Wednesday. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints sent the shipment of 40,000 pounds of various non-perishable food items from their headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. Local leader Corey Wurtzbacher said when they have an abundance of food, they try to find areas of greatest need to send donations.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy