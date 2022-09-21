ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

West Chester Dean Wants to Give Aspiring Teachers a Chance

West Chester University Dean Desha Williams is one of many educators who wants to take the burden off of students working to become teachers. The newly waived basic skills requirement for educators will rid the requirement of the basic skills tests in reading, math, and writing for the next three years, writes Susan Snyder for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
WEST CHESTER, PA
247Sports

Iverson Clement no longer with Temple football program

Iverson Clement is no longer with the Temple football team, a Temple spokesperson confirmed to OwlsDaily on Friday. The South Jersey product who transferred from Florida to Temple in January 2021 was in uniform for last Saturday’s game against Rutgers but has since been removed from the roster. Clement...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Villanova, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Villanova, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Villanova, PA
Health
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats

I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware Elementary School Receives National Honor

William F. Cooke Jr. Elementary School in Hockessin has received the honor of being named a Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools National Banner School, being only the ninth school in the state to get that recognition. Winners of the award must show that their school has an inclusive school climate...
HOCKESSIN, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
nypressnews.com

Temple University grad shot dead on Philadelphia sidewalk ‘for no apparent reason’

A Temple University graduate’s final moments before he was fatally shot near Drexel University were captured on surveillance video. Everett Beauregard, 23, was on his way home from a night out with friends at a bar in South Philadelphia just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday when he was shot in the back of the neck, Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said Friday at a press conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Care#Nursing School#Men In Nursing#Medical Services#Linus College#General Health#Women In Business
CBS Philly

Father-son coaching duo creating something special for Marple Newtown High School football

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- Coaches always talk about a football team being like a family. But for one team in Delaware County, the coaches are family. The father and son duo have become quite the dynamic duo for Marple Newtown High School."We put in a lot of work over the summer," senior lineman Josh Tiger-Wesley said. "We've had a lot of guys in the gym and we just kept working every day.""Working offseason, listening to the coaches," senior wide receiver and safety Bryan Bogan said."We 've gotten here by great senior leadership," head coach and athletic director Chris Gicking...
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
PhillyBite

Italian Specialty Shops in Philadelphia

- If you're looking for a unique Italian specialty shop in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. Read more about Claudio's Specialty Foods, Calabria Imports Inc., and Grassia's Italian Market Spice Company. We also look at Talluto's and Claudio's. If you're interested in spicing up your next recipe, you'll want to visit one of these Philadelphia shops.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Health Services
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: The Abbott Elementary Season Two Reviews Are In

Plus: When Dollar Dog Night saves your life. And more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy