Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Visiting Pennsylvania This Fall? Where to Go, What to SeeMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Related
West Chester Dean Wants to Give Aspiring Teachers a Chance
West Chester University Dean Desha Williams is one of many educators who wants to take the burden off of students working to become teachers. The newly waived basic skills requirement for educators will rid the requirement of the basic skills tests in reading, math, and writing for the next three years, writes Susan Snyder for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Iverson Clement no longer with Temple football program
Iverson Clement is no longer with the Temple football team, a Temple spokesperson confirmed to OwlsDaily on Friday. The South Jersey product who transferred from Florida to Temple in January 2021 was in uniform for last Saturday’s game against Rutgers but has since been removed from the roster. Clement...
These Haverford High Seniors Had Dreams in 1987. How Did It Work Out?
Candice Polsky holds a Philadelphia Inquirer from 35 years ago when she was profiled as a Haverford High School graduating seniorImage via Tyger Williams, The Philadelphia Inquirer.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Pennsylvania
Cheapism has ranked the best brunch in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Kings of Ka-Ching: Pottstown’s Got One of the Most Expensive High Schools in the U.S.
The Hill School in Pottstown is a co-ed prep school for grades 9-12. The most expensive high schools in the U.S. can be pricier than some universities. That’s no exception for an independent Pottstown boarding school on 860 Beach Street. The Hill School’s annual tuition currently runs at a...
Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats
I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware Elementary School Receives National Honor
William F. Cooke Jr. Elementary School in Hockessin has received the honor of being named a Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools National Banner School, being only the ninth school in the state to get that recognition. Winners of the award must show that their school has an inclusive school climate...
One of the Top Stem Students in the Country is From This Bucks County School
Shlossbergethan was once of 30 students recognized for his talents in STEM. A Bucks County middle school student has been recognized as one of the top STEM student in the entire country. Ethan Benjamin Shlossberg, an 8th grader at Holicong Middle School in Doylestown, is one of the 30 finalists...
RELATED PEOPLE
An actor and Philly native comes home to encourage big change through small choices
Actor Elijah Everett is hosting a community empowerment event on Saturday at his alma mater, Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pa. “I’ve seen the decline in our community there,” he said. “We have to get outside our norm of thinking.”
Man shot, killed near Drexel University was recent Temple grad
"Everett was always willing to lend a hand to any anyone who needed his attention, love and humor," his family said.
nypressnews.com
Temple University grad shot dead on Philadelphia sidewalk ‘for no apparent reason’
A Temple University graduate’s final moments before he was fatally shot near Drexel University were captured on surveillance video. Everett Beauregard, 23, was on his way home from a night out with friends at a bar in South Philadelphia just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday when he was shot in the back of the neck, Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said Friday at a press conference.
Surveillance video released in killing of Temple graduate Everett Beauregard near Drexel
Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing the moment a 23-year-old Temple University graduate was shot and killed in Powelton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Delaware River Fest returns Saturday with free pedal boat and ferry rides
The Delaware River Fest is back fully in person this year, with free activities for all ages in both Philadelphia and Camden. “We want to connect people with the river,” said Chesa Blom, Philadelphia community coordinator with the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary, which is co-hosting the event. The...
Father-son coaching duo creating something special for Marple Newtown High School football
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- Coaches always talk about a football team being like a family. But for one team in Delaware County, the coaches are family. The father and son duo have become quite the dynamic duo for Marple Newtown High School."We put in a lot of work over the summer," senior lineman Josh Tiger-Wesley said. "We've had a lot of guys in the gym and we just kept working every day.""Working offseason, listening to the coaches," senior wide receiver and safety Bryan Bogan said."We 've gotten here by great senior leadership," head coach and athletic director Chris Gicking...
PhillyBite
Italian Specialty Shops in Philadelphia
- If you're looking for a unique Italian specialty shop in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. Read more about Claudio's Specialty Foods, Calabria Imports Inc., and Grassia's Italian Market Spice Company. We also look at Talluto's and Claudio's. If you're interested in spicing up your next recipe, you'll want to visit one of these Philadelphia shops.
Controversy erupts at Bucks County middle school over how teachers should address students
School officials describe it as an informal expectation, not a written policy, designed to make sure parents are aware of a child's request to be addressed by a different name or pronoun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Philadelphia expert says this is the worst snack at Wawa
Out of all of the things that you can buy at Wawa, what's the worst item you can grab as a snack?. The editors at Philadelphia Magazine recently assembled their "Worst of Philly 2022" list and they answered that question. Well, technically two snacks made the list, but one is...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: The Abbott Elementary Season Two Reviews Are In
Plus: When Dollar Dog Night saves your life. And more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly...
1 person shot at Middletown, Delaware high school football game
Appoquinimink was playing against Middletown High School when someone was shot, police said.
Temple University Hospital nurses hit the picket line amid tense contract negotiations
They say the hospital is woefully understaffed in its nursing ranks, which means those who are working are putting in extra hours, at what they say is lower pay than their peers.
Comments / 0