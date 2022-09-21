ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duchesne County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duchesne, UT
County
Duchesne County, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
basinnow.com

Vernal PD Reveal Student With Gun Had A Plan And Specific Target

Vernal PD released the following information about the student who brought a gun to Vernal Middle School on Thursday: On Thursday September 22nd, the School Resource Officer at the Vernal Middle School discovered that a student reportedly possessed a firearm inside the school. The Officer immediately identified the student, and the student was detained. A firearm and ammunition were recovered, and the student has been booked into the Youth Detention Center. Investigation of the incident revealed that the student had a plan and a specific target. Investigation also confirmed that once the student was detained there was no further threat. The swift actions of the School Resource Officer and other Officers involved neutralized further threat and limited the potential panic, fear, and chaos that may have occurred if handled otherwise. The case remains under investigation. The Vernal Police Department would like to praise the actions of all those involved. This incident enforces “See Something, Say Something”. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Vernal Police Department.
VERNAL, UT
basinnow.com

Unemployment Data By County

The Department of Workforce Services has released updated unemployment data by County. Daggett County reported 4.3 percent unemployment, up from 4.2 percent the month before. Duchesne County reported 2.8 percent unemployment, down from 2.9 percent the month before. Uintah County reported 3.4 percent unemployment, down from 3.5 percent the month before. The state of Utah was unchanged at 2 percent unemployment while nationally unemployment is 3.7 percent, up from 3.5 percent the month before. The next scheduled update will be October 24th. ’
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Fraud#Moonlake Electric#Clearing House
ABC4

The Justice Files: ‘Fear Thy Neighbor’ features Utah case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – They were once neighbors before a dispute over a mailbox turned them into enemies. And in the end, it cost 85-year-old Max Heino his life. It’s a story the Justice Files first reported on in 2019. And now it’s turned into an episode on the series called “Fear thy Neighbor” […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters

UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect.  Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah.  “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

New Utah housing data: Home sales fall while days on market jump

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home sales hit a new low last month as mortgage interest rates climbed, according to new data from the Salt Lake Board of Realtors. According to a news release Thursday, the number of home sales in Salt Lake County in August dropped 27 percent from a year ago – the lowest number of sales for an August month in 11 years – as fewer buyers were able to qualify for financing.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Besides location, Heber LDS temple details unclear

News that a temple will be built in the eastern part of the Heber Valley has sparked questions about what will happen next. Now that Heber Valley residents know the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to build a temple east of Heber City, neighbors are curious how that will impact them.
HEBER CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
KPCW

Heber Valley Airport eyes runway, buffer zone shifts

The Heber Valley community got a glimpse at the possible future of its airport at an open house Thursday. Future development of the Heber Valley Airport became a little more clear to the public Thursday evening. Planners revealed what they believe is the best path forward to bring the airport up to standards.
HEBER CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

Flood Watch For Much Of Southern Utah

(St. George, UT) -- Southern Utah is under a flood watch as another round of monsoon rains are in the forecast for today. The National Weather Service extended the watch all the way north to nearly Park City. Excessive runoff is possible. National park visitors are also being told to pay attention to the flood watch.
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

The Secret of Utah’s Top 3 Old-School Restaurants

Older restaurants seem to have a certain appeal, and Millennials continue to visit these timeless businesses again and again. After asking individuals from this generation what attracts them to these establishments, I received the same responses: These places provide a unique atmosphere and quality menu items that make them stand out from their competitors. Top that all off with some rich history and great service, and you have a restaurant worth returning to.
UTAH STATE
Park Record

Amy Roberts: The end is near. Maybe.

We’ve all heard it, if not recited it with some degree of frequency: “I moved here for the winters but stayed for the summers.” Park City should trademark the phrase before Vail tries to. We tend to treasure our summers in part because they’re generally short lived....
PARK CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy