Deliah Calhoun, 90, South Whitley, died surrounded by family at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at her home in South Whitley. She was born April 7, 1932, in Prestonsburg, Ky. Deliah was one of 14 children born to Leander Rose and Nora (Campbell) Rose. On June 2, 1951, she married the love of her life, Dewey Calhoun. They experienced the joy of becoming parents to six wonderful sons, and celebrated many times over as their family expanded with grandchildren. Deliah and Dewey were blessed with 60 years of marriage before he passed away Aug. 28, 2011.

SOUTH WHITLEY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO