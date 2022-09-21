Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Jim Bumbaugh Named New Pierceton Town Marshal
PIERCETON — Jim Bumbaugh has been named Pierceton’s new town marshal. At a special public meeting at the Pierceton Community Building on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Pierceton Town Council informed InkFreeNews of that information. Bumbaugh is no stranger to the Pierceton Police Department, having served for more than...
inkfreenews.com
Rokita Stumping For Smith Monday In Leesburg
WARSAW – A campaign event in support of Jim Smith for Sheriff is scheduled for Monday, September 26 at Stacy’s restaurant in Leesburg. The rally is expected to include Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and State Sens. Ryan Mishler and Stacey Donato. The event is open to the...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Koscisuko Community Hospital v. Rockhill Pinnick LLP v. Holly Busselberg, $3,014.54. Lutheran Musculoskeletal Center LLC d/b/a The Orthopaedic Hospital of Lutheran, $969.70. Michael King v. Darian Green, $1,370. Porter...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 200 block West Main Street, Warsaw. Officers investigated a sex offender registration violation. 9:16 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 200 block West Main Street, Warsaw. Officers investigated a sex offender registration violation. 1:53 p.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Orval W. Coby
Orval W. Coby, 93, Leesburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Orval was born Feb. 6, 1929, in Winamac, the son of (the late) Otis and Ina (Reinholdt) Coby. He graduated from Richland Center High School with the Class of ’47 and went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. On Dec. 24, 1962, he married Opal (Hettinger) Parker in Culver; she preceded him in death Dec. 10, 2004, after 41 years of marriage.
inkfreenews.com
Charles “Charlie” E. Franks
Charles “Charlie” E. Franks, 76, Goshen, died at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at his home. He was born Sept. 25, 1945, in Tyronza, Ark. On March 19, 1965, he married the love of his life, Pamela R. (Linn) Franks. Surviving are his wife: Pamela, Goshen: daughters:...
inkfreenews.com
James D. Beck
James D. Beck, 74, Columbia City, died at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born on Feb. 10, 1948, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Surviving are his three daughters: Dawn R. (Chad) Christman, New Haven; and Shannon (Matt) Hanes and Rachael E. Beck, all of Fort Wayne; and nine grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Robert David McLaughlin
Robert David McLaughlin, 78, Goshen, died unexpectedly at Goshen Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. He was born Sept. 10, 1944, in Indiana, Penn. On Aug. 5, 1972, he married Linda Hostetler at New Paris Missionary Church. She survives along with four children: Bob (Cristal) McLaughlin, Osceola; Jeremy (Angela) McLaughlin,...
RELATED PEOPLE
inkfreenews.com
Rose S. Srun
Rose S. Srun, 42, Elkhart, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Cleveland Clinic, Ohio. She was born March 31, 1980, in Fort Wayne. Along with her parents, she is survived by her only daughter: Savanna Srun, Goshen; a sister: Mary Srun; two brothers: Yon Srun and Jimmy Srun, both of Goshen; and her companion: Brian Kelly, Elkhart.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:31 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 7344 S. SR 15, Claypool. Driver: Daniel E. Haab, 26, West CR 700S, Claypool. Haab’s brakes failed, and his vehicle hit a parked vehicle. Damage: Up to $2,500. 8:37 p.m. Thursday, Sept....
inkfreenews.com
Marie J. Holmgrain
Marie J. Holmgrain, 89, Warsaw, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. She was born in Chadron, Neb., on Nov. 29, 1932. She is survived by Milton Holmgrain, her husband of 67 years; their daughter: Diane Hardy, Carlinville, Ill.; one grandson; and her brother: George (Judy) Blundell, Colorado. In addition to her parents, Marie was also preceded in death by sisters: Betty Reed and Judy Dau; and brother: Tom Blundell.
inkfreenews.com
Pancake Breakfast Oct. 1 At Bonneyville Mill In Elkhart County
ELKHART — Elkhart County Parks will be serving up a pancake feast from 7:30–11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Visitors will have the opportunity to start the day with delicious pancakes made fresh from Bonneyville Mill’s own stone-ground buckwheat flour at a breakfast event. The event will feature a mouth-watering breakfast of sausage and pancakes made fresh from Bonneyville Mill’s own stone-ground buckwheat flour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Deliah Calhoun
Deliah Calhoun, 90, South Whitley, died surrounded by family at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at her home in South Whitley. She was born April 7, 1932, in Prestonsburg, Ky. Deliah was one of 14 children born to Leander Rose and Nora (Campbell) Rose. On June 2, 1951, she married the love of her life, Dewey Calhoun. They experienced the joy of becoming parents to six wonderful sons, and celebrated many times over as their family expanded with grandchildren. Deliah and Dewey were blessed with 60 years of marriage before he passed away Aug. 28, 2011.
inkfreenews.com
A New Vision For Ivy Tech Warsaw
From day one of my tenure as chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw, I promised to strengthen industry connections and meet community needs — in all of the 11 counties of northeast Indiana our campus serves. Kosciusko County has the second largest Ivy Tech presence...
inkfreenews.com
Fear Is A Liar 5K Set For Oct. 8
WARSAW – The second annual 5K run in honor of Payton Slaymaker will be Oct. 8 in Winona Lake. Register online at runsignup.com by Sept. 27. Last year, through donations, participants, and volunteers organizers were able to donate over $17,000 to The Cure Starts Now in Payton. The group helps fund clinical trials in hopes of eradicating this terrible disease. As a result, Payton was given the opportunity to take part in two clinical trials funded by The Cure Starts Now.
inkfreenews.com
Claypool House Damaged By Fire
CLAYPOOL — Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on the north side of Claypool. Just after 11:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, Claypool Fire Department responded to 204 W. Walnut St. for a house fire, with flames visible at the time of the report. Silver Lake and Sidney-Jackson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
E. Alberta “Bertie” Smith — UPDATED
E. Alberta “Bertie” Smith, 90, Rochester, passed away at 1:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at her daughters’ home, with her family by her side. On July 31, 1932, she was born in Bowdre, Ill. On April 15, 1950, she and Richard Lee Smith were married...
inkfreenews.com
Man Sentenced For Possession Of Firearm Used In Shooting
WARSAW — A Mishawaka man will serve five years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm used in a 2019 shooting in Warsaw. Jason Olen Neiswender, 43, Mishawaka, was charged with carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction, a level 5 felony. Seven additional charges, including a Level 3 aggravated battery charge, were all dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
inkfreenews.com
Betty L. Brandenburg
Betty L. Brandenburg, 94, a lifelong resident of Wabash County, died Aug. 18, 2022, in Avon. She was born Nov. 16, 1927. She married Frank Brandenburg on Oct. 2, 1948; he preceded her in death. Betty is survived by her children, Mrs. Cindy (Steven) Flint, Avon and Rick (Janice) Brandenburg,...
inkfreenews.com
Grace College Outdoors Club Hosting Night Bike Ride Saturday
WINONA LAKE – The Grace College Outdoors Club will hold a Nocturnal bike ride around Warsaw and Winona Lake on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. The event is for all ages and open to the public. All donations from the event will be given to a community member or family in need.
Comments / 0