Alicia Hannah-Kim’s latest role as the first female sensei in Netflix Cobra Kai may give observers the false impression that she’s an overnight success. But before her likeness was wrapped around a building in the famed Los Angeles shopping mall The Grove, she was waiting tables, auditioning, and dreaming of one day being the representation she lacked growing up in her native Australia. Hannah-Kim, who is of Korean descent, recalls her difficult journey climbing that Hollywood ladder which includes having to turn down stereotypical roles, rejection, and thoughts of giving up before she got the call for Cobra Kai. “Being an ‘overnight success’...

TV SERIES ・ 7 MINUTES AGO