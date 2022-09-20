Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Former Great British Bake Off contestant among hopefuls at World Porridge Making Championships
A former Great British Bake Off contestant is hoping to cook up a storm at this year’s World Porridge Making Championship. Michael Chakraverty is among 27 competitors trying to win this year's title and the Golden Spurtle prize. Other hopefuls travelling to the Highland village of Carrbridge for the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
One pumpkin spice drink contains more sugar than three jam doughnuts, nutritionist warns
The arrival of autumn brought with it the return of many popular seasonal drinks at some of the UK’s favourite coffee chains. Costa, Starbucks, Pret A Manger and Greggs have all updated their offerings with flavours synonymous with the cosy season of autumn. While these delicious drinks certainly whet...
buckinghamshirelive.com
The old fashioned sweet shop in Milton Keynes that children are desperate to visit
There is a rare-find sweet shop in a shopping arcade that children are begging their parents to visit. With giant jars filled with acid drops, aniseed balls and acid pips, a visit to this sweet shop is the waking dream for masses of children, if they even know what a proper sweet shop is, of course.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi boast for homegrown tipples as supermarket triumphs in retail awards
Low-cost supermarket Aldi is giving shoppers the best of British, as it introduces two homegrown tipples. Made in collaboration with Penhros Gin, Haysmith’s Wonky Raspberry & Blueberry Gin (£14.99, 70cl) contains over 100g of ‘wonky’ fruits. It contributes towards a saving of one tonne of fruit,...
RELATED PEOPLE
buckinghamshirelive.com
Forklift needed to winch 24-and-a-half stone pumpkin that weighs the same as a baby elephant
A forklift was needed to winch a 24-and-a-half stone pumpkin on to scales at a country show. More than 10,000 green-fingered fans are expected to descend on the Worcestershire town to attend the National Giant Vegetables Championships in Malvern this weekend. Carl Lambourne carted his vast veg, which weighed the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Wetherspoons employee spills the beans on the snappy breakfast and other secrets
Have you ever wondered how you get your breakfast so quickly in a Wetherspoons pub? How do they grill that bacon so fast and what's the key to quick eggs?. All is revealed as a staff member at the chain speaks to Channel 5. And the main ingredients in serving a prompt breakfast appear to be staff training and the humble microwave.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Cottage from BBC's Vicar of Dibley series goes up for sale for £900k in Turville
A quaint cottage with a unique connection to the world of comedy has gone up for sale in Buckinghamshire. Church Cottage, situated in the village of Turville, featured in the much-loved sitcom The Vicar of Dibley. The series starred Dawn French, who played long-suffering vicar Geraldine Granger. Although it was...
buckinghamshirelive.com
The Milton Keynes McDonald's branch that King Charles 'owns' - as well as a Card Factory and Waitrose
With an impressive array of belongings ranging from sparkling jewels to sprawling palaces, the Royal Family is in an enviable position. A less publicised asset of theirs however is a McDonald's branch situated in Milton Keynes. The unassuming fast food restaurant at MK1 Shopping and Leisure Park, on Stadium Way,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckinghamshirelive.com
TikTok hack will change how you dice peppers as it rids seeds and leaves no waste
A brilliant hack for dicing peppers that leaves no waste and ensures you won't get any of the dreaded seeds into your food has been revealed by a TikToker. Peppers can be tricky to cut and one woman has developed a technique to stop to get around the fruit's odd shape pesky seeds.
Comments / 0