ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Lucas
Person
Noel Fielding
Person
Prue Leith
buckinghamshirelive.com

Wetherspoons employee spills the beans on the snappy breakfast and other secrets

Have you ever wondered how you get your breakfast so quickly in a Wetherspoons pub? How do they grill that bacon so fast and what's the key to quick eggs?. All is revealed as a staff member at the chain speaks to Channel 5. And the main ingredients in serving a prompt breakfast appear to be staff training and the humble microwave.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Biscuit#Economy#Biscuits#Food Drink

Comments / 0

Community Policy