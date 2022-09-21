Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
College football world as Miami fans tailgate through tropical storm
There might not be a better tailgate destination in the world than a parking lot before a college football game. That’s true unless you’re in Miami in the middle of hurricane season as a tropical storm is making landfall, and potentially turning into a full-blown Hurricane. On Saturday,...
Hykeem Williams Picks FSU, Tyler Williams Up Next for Miami?
Stranahan wide receiver Hykeem Williams selects FSU, and Miami is now on the clock to lock down Tyler Williams.
Fight Breaks Out In Stands During Miami-Middle Tennessee Game
Miami Hurricanes fans are down bad. The Mario Cristobal-led Hurricanes are trailing Middle Tennessee 24-10 late in the first half. Fans are now starting to take their frustrations out on each other. A group of fans began fighting in the stands during this Saturday afternoon's game. Punches were thrown and...
islandernews.com
“Too soon to say if it's going to be a southeast Florida problem…,” Miami now out of the cone - but will it stay out?
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the track for Tropical Storm Ian, which is forecast to become a major – Cat-3 or more – shifted left, placing South Florida out of its direct path although uncertainty remains as to what part of Florida will get a direct hit. “Too...
NBC Miami
5-Star Broward WR Recruit Hykeem Williams Commits to Florida State
The second highest ranked high school football recruit in South Florida has decided which college will get his verbal commitment. Hykeem Williams, a five-star wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale's Stranahan High School, announced Friday he is committing to Florida State. The 6'3", 200 pound prospect chose the 'Noles over other...
College Football World Reacts to Middle Tennessee’s Epic Upset Over Miami
The Hurricanes fell to the Blue Raiders in stunning fashion on Saturday.
Miami Hurricanes vs Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders: Info, Odds, Where to Watch, and More
Everything you need to know before the Miami Hurricanes' fourth game of the 2022 season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Miami Hurricanes fans going viral for braving stormy weather to tailgate
For some football fans, nothing stops a tailgate. Some Miami fans showed that their support for storms goes beyond the Hurricanes, putting up with some nasty weather in South Florida. Video of the UM getting soaked at their tailgate outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is being widely shared...
calleochonews.com
Meet Laura Chirino: A Miami artist making a name for herself!
The story of Laura Chirino’s passion for Cuban art and painting is presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple as part of its” Valiente y Fuerte” program. Laura Chirino, having grown up in Miami, Florida, now calls it home.Her passion for fine art was sparked when she was a young girl and was surrounded by the stunning scenery of the Southeast.
matadornetwork.com
The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Miami
Sip poolside cocktails, see high-octane drag shows, or join thumping parties that pulse until dawn. Magic City is a rainbow of queer revelry with a little something for all tastes. It might seem strange, then, that there’s only a handful of gay bars in Miami. This is the town...
CNBC
The No. 1 best city to retire isn't in Florida—but several others in the top 10 for 2022 are
When it comes to the best cities to spend your retirement years, the Sunshine state takes nearly half of the top 10 spots, according to WalletHub's 2022 Best and Worst Places to Retire survey. While historic Charleston, South Carolina, takes first place, Orlando, Florida, ranks a close second. The survey...
Citadel founder moves HQ from Chicago to Miami over crime
Citadel founder Ken Griffin admitted that crime in Chicago, Illinois, motivated his moving the company to Miami, Florida.
BoxingNews24.com
Undefeated Harold Calderon 26-0 in action tonight in Miami!
By Brad Marchetti: Undefeated welterweight southpaw Harold Calderon, 26-0, 17 KO’s, returns from an 11-month layoff to face Argentine veteran Ezequiel Fernandez, 28-5-1, 3 KO’s, from the luxurious Doubletree hotel in Miami, FL. “King” Calderon has some nice tools but will be facing a rough customer in the part-time kickboxer Fernandez.
Click10.com
Undefeated Miami Central primed for national championship spotlight
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami Central has often been recognized as one of the best high school football programs in the country over the last decade. The Rockets have been able to sustain greatness by winning 3 consecutive state championships, but are now aiming for the bigger prize, a national championship.
FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission
On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Tigre Sounds returns to Wynwood on Friday for the latest edition of the Smorgasburg Summer Nights series. This week's headliner is Afro-Cuban funk band Xperimento. The band members have been part of the local music scene since the early aughts and have jammed together off and on throughout the years. When you need a break of the band's fusion sound, gorge on the plentora of food vendors at Smogasburg Miami, including Yakitori Boyz 305, Cool & Creamy, and Arancinus. 6 to 11:30 p.m. Thursday, at Smorgasburg Miami, 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami; smorgasburgmiami.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
University of Miami Health System and Robins & Morton Break Ground for New Medical Center at North Miami’s SoLé Mia Master-Planned Community
September 21, 2022 – Construction firm Robins & Morton joined the University of Miami Health System to celebrate the groundbreaking of UHealth SoLé Mia. The 7-story, 363,000-square-foot medical center will sit on 10 acres in North Miami’s master-planned community of SoLé Mia, a 184-acre mixed-use project.
Miami New Times
Miami Names Park After Cuban Militant Turned Business Magnate
Look around South Florida and you'll find no shortage of monuments to the late Jorge Mas Canosa: a middle school named after him in Country Walk, a youth center in Sweetwater, and soon, Jorge Mas Canosa Park in the City of Miami after a unanimous vote by the city commission on Thursday.
flkeysnews.com
Florida is in the storm cone. What it means for you and what you should be doing
Depression Nine is churning in the Caribbean Sea and it likely won’t be long until we see a tropical storm form. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast calls for the system to turn into a tropical storm some time Friday, and then strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. The hurricane center expects the storm could make landfall somewhere in Florida next week around Wednesday, potentially as a Category 3 hurricane.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Video Shows Miami Landlord Yelling Racial Slurs at Business Employee
No. 1 - A Florida Keys boat captain is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a May parasailing incident that left a woman dead. Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, was booked into jail Thursday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. The victim, 33-year-old Alaparthi, was parasailing with her 10-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew back on May 30 when the winds picked up and slammed them into the old Seven Mile Bridge west of Marathon, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said. With the parasail pegged, the captain cut the line tethered to the three victims, an FWC report said. They were dropped from an unknown height and were dragged through the surface of the water until the parasail collided with the bridge. An arrest warrant released Thursday said Couch and a crew member had tried to bring Alaparthi and the two kids down with the winch but couldn't due to the strong winds.
